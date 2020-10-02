Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse remain as only Southampton representatives in England squad

Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse have both been rewarded with recalls to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming run of international games.

The Three Lions will face Belgium and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League after a friendly with Wales next Thursday. England have won one and drawn one in the Nations League so far.

Ings has picked up where he left off last season with three goals in three games already this season, including the telling strike in Southampton’s first win of the new Premier League season against Burnley last weekend.

Euros beckoning for Ings?

The 28-year-old was one of the feel good stories of the last England squad has he returned to the fold five years after his first and previously only call-up having had an injury-ravaged period at Liverpool.

But Ings has found his feet at his boyhood club and back-to-back selections will bode well for his prospects at the Euros, although a first call-up for the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin provides stiff competition along with captain Harry Kane.

Ward-Prowse is selected in a midfield that was largely criticised for lacking a significant creator during the last international break as the Three Lions scored just once across the two games – that goal being a penalty.

The 25-year-old has now played the full 90 minutes in 42 consecutive Premier League games for the Saints, with the three so far this season coming as the new captain of the club after Pierre Emile Hojbjerg’s departure.

Ward-Prowse taking his game to another level

Taking on the no.8 shirt this season, Ward-Prowse has become a mainstay under Ralph Hasenhuttl and has seen his game elevate with the Austrian at the helm, equalling his career-high of eight direct goal involvements in 2019/20.

His quality from set pieces and overall passing range make him a different option in Southgate’s midfield that will also welcome back Jordan Henderson, who will add further competition for Ward-Prowse as well.

The squad also sees first call-ups for Harvey Barnes and Bukayo Saka as well as Calvert-Lewin as Southgate looks to earn promotion in England’s Nations League group.