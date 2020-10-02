Spurs announce the signing of Vinicius from Benfica 

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on an initial loan deal.

The Brazilian striker is Jose Mourinho’s seventh signing of the window, and the agreement includes a £2.7m loan fee with an option to buy him for £38.2m next summer.

The 25-year-old scored 24 goals last season and was linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs - including Juventus and Inter Milan.

Spurs haven't had a recognised striker to provide cover for Harry Kane since Fernando Llorente left over 14 months ago, but Mourinho's side have finally plugged that gap with Vinicius.

It is reported that the Lilywhites will now switch their attention to a centre-back, with Milan Skriniar the next in line to bolster Spurs’ defence.

PLAYER PROFILE

After rising through the ranks in Brazil, he began to slowly but surely mark his name in world football.

His loan to Portuguese club Real S.C. is where he started to show his abilities. Albeit in the Portuguese third league, it attracted interest from Italian giants Napoli, nevertheless.

He never went onto establish himself for Napoli, but he returned to Portugal on a loan – but this time for Rio Ave in the Liga Nos. The Brazilian went onto score 14 goals in 20 matches.

The 25-year-old then earned himself a more glamorous move to Monaco on a sixth-month loan deal – but he was mainly utilized a back-up for Radamel Falcao. He only scored two goals but was helpful in guiding the club to avoid relegation.

All of this was evidence enough for Benfica to tie down £17 million for the striker last year, and he went on to have a very impressive season.

Vinicius went on to score 24 goals in all competitions, 18 of those in Liga Nos – making him the top scorer in the division.

He then became the talking point of all big clubs in Europe, but Tottenham are the club who have lured the striker to N17 for the next stage of his career.

BACK-UP AT LAST

It has been 14 months since the departure of Llorente, and Spurs fans have been crying out for someone that can provide competent back-up to Kane.

There is a solid argument that the England captain is the happiest person in this situation.



Spurs’ manic fixture pile-up now looks a lot more comfortable for Kane now, as he knows he can be rested and a worthy back-up can play instead.

Previously, Heung Min-Son was the man to be the vocal point of Spurs’ attack in the abscense of Kane.



Due to his natural talent, he will always score goals. It was clear however that Tottenham’s overall play falters without a natural striker.

When Son picked up his injury last season, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli would take turns upfront – with next to no success.

This is massive for Tottenham’s squad.