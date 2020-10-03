Hull City 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Tigers go four unbeaten as Adelakun opens account

Hull City kept yet another clean sheet in the league as their perfect start to life in League One continued with a hard fought win against Plymouth Argyle. Hakeeb Adelakun's first goal for his new club was enough to see the Tigers jump up to second in the league behind Lincoln City on goal difference.

Story of the match

After his impressive performance last week, Adelakun kept his place in the starting line up for his home debut. Grant McCann also brought in Dan Batty in midfield with Richie Smallwood still missing. Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe made three changes, with Jerome Opoku making his debut for the Pilgrims. Hull lined up 4-3-3 as expected, and it made for an interesting battle with Argyle using a 3-5-2 formation - something the Tigers had not really faced in League One so far.

After two minutes, both Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Magennis had headed chances for the home side to take the lead but the Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper was more than alert to snuff out the danger. Great work on the right from Adelakun saw Lewis-Potter shoot and see his effort hit the arm of the Plymouth defender Scott Wootton. His arm was by his side, but if VAR had been at the game there would have been a potential shout for a penalty.

After nine minutes, Hull City took the lead. After Batty's pass found Lewis-Potter on the left hand side, the youngster whipped in a superb cross with pace for Adelakun to finish on the half volley to register his first goal in black and amber. It was extremely well taken, with the pace of the ball making it just too tricky for a diving header, and minutes later Adelakun almost had a second. This time though, the Plymouth defence blocked well and got the ball away to safety.

After 16 minutes, Batty, George Honeyman and Adelakun all combined passes to create a chance for Lewis-Potter, who shot from twenty yards out. Cooper was more than equal to it, however. Hull's quick one-touch passing and fast build up was not allowing for Argyle to have much of the ball, and the home side looked dangerous each time they went forward. Indeed, it took until 24 minutes for the visitors to have their first attempt on target. Poor marking from a corner allowed Kelland Watts to head towards goal, but he didn't test Matt Ingram. Greg Docherty had an attempt from 25 yards shortly after, but it was straight at Cooper.

Just after the half hour mark, Docherty and Lewis-Potter had another chance each that went begging. They were creating all the chances, but a one-goal lead is always a fragile one and the home side knew they needed to start taking their opportunities to make sure the were not vulnerable to losing the lead against the run of play. Plymouth grew into the game slightly as half time approached, with Connor Grant trying his luck from range. His shot, however, went five yards over the bar and out for a goal kick.

Honeyman and Adelakun combined well on 44 minutes, and perhaps the Hull captain would feel he should have done better with his opportunity in front of goal. However, as the half time whistle blew at the KCOM, Hull City went into the changing rooms a goal to the good and fully in control of the game.

Both sides came back out unchanged, and a wonderful ball from Josh Emmanuel after only a minute of the half put Lewis-Potter in behind. However, the linesman's flag was raised straight away for offside. Plymouth then had a couple of chances from corners, as it seemed that the visitors would put up slightly more fight in the second period.

Adelakun was freed on the right on 54 minutes, and Reece Burke was the unlikely target in the middle. His decision making, however, let him down - the home side had only a corner to show for their efforts as the cross was blocked. After the resulting corner, a nasty challenge from Opoku on Adelakun saw the first booking of the game. On another day, it could have been red - it was out of control and his studs were showing, but the man in the middle Robert Lewis felt a yellow was punishment enough.

Plymouth counter-attacked through Danny Mayor on 62 minutes, but Panutche Camara's effort was high and wide - just like Docherty's effort for the home side moments later. The game had a much more end to end feel as the second half wore on - and Hull City fans watching will have been watching nervously, hoping that the missed chances in the second half didn't come back to haunt them.

The home side had Magennis and Ingram to thank after pinball in the Hull City area following a corner. Hull threw bodies on the line and kept Argyle at bay, protecting their slender lead with everything they had. Lewis-Potter had the ball in the net for the Tigers but yet again the linesman's flag went up for offside. Emmanuel had a smart shot on 74 minutes that was well saved by Cooper.

Regan Slater came on for his debut after signing from Sheffield United in midweek, replacing Dan Batty. Thomas Mayer also came on, replacing Adelakun. Despite chances at both ends, Hull held on for the three points to keep up their impressive start to the season.

Takeaways from the match

Joint top after three games, Hull started the game on fire with Adelakun's goal and could have been two or even three up in the first half as their quick one and two touch passes caused Plymouth all sorts of problems. Lewis-Potter and Adelakun looked dangerous for the home side, and with Argyle playing with three at the back it left the defence exposed at times against the Tigers' front three. They didn't take their chances, however - and that always gave the Pilgrims a chance of getting something from the game.

Plymouth improved after the break and it was end to end stuff for the last 35 minutes. They grew in confidence as the game wore on and Ryan Lowe will have been pleased with the way his side fought back into the match in the second 45 minutes.

It was perhaps a mixture of the Pilgrims' grit and determination combined with Hull's lack of a killer instinct in front of goal. However, Hull have not yet conceded this season - and with such a disastrous campaign last time out, credit should be given to McCann's side for changing their mentality this season. Indeed, Hull are now the only side left in the EFL not to concede this season and it is their best start for nearly a century.

Stand-out players

The two players in midfield for the home side who dictated much of the play were Honeyman and Docherty. The work rate of both players going forward and defensively was monumental, with both running themselves into the ground for their sides. Burke was also a rock at the back, not putting a foot wrong for the majority of the game and winning the ball at key points. In addition, Lewis-Potter and Adelakun combined very well for the opening goal.

Mayor and Grant grew into the game as it went on, and Plymouth gave as good as they got in the second half in what became an end-to-end affair. Key to Argyle getting back into the game was the ability to break up Hull's quick passing, and they certainly disrupted Hull's play with high pressure and clever fouls that City themselves proved to be shrewd with last week at Northampton Town.

Teams

Hull City: Ingram; Emmanuel, Burke, De Wijs, Elder; Batty, Docherty, Honeyman; Lewis-Potter, Adelakun, Magennis.

Substitutions: Long, Coyle, Samuelson, Jones, Slater, Mayer, Jones.

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper; Watts, Canavan, Wootton; Camara, Mayor, Grant, Opoku, Moore; Hardle, Nouble.

Substitutions: Ruddy, Aimson, Edwards,Telford, Reeves, Fornah, Cooper.