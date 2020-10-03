Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Talking Tactics

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory the last time the sides met in June on the way to FA Cup glory for The Gunners.

The form between the two sides could not be much different, with Arsenal losing once in five games, and Sheffield United having lost all of their four fixtures this season.

United didn't lose in the league to Arsenal last season, beating the Gunners at home and securing a late draw in the reverse fixture. Arsenal haven't beaten The Blades in the league since September 2006, where goals from William Gallas and Thierry Henry either side of a Phil Jagielka own goal secured victory. The Blades won the reverse fixture 1-0 that season.

Aubameyang vs Sheffield United

The Blades are the only top-flight team that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has faced as an Arsenal player and hasn’t scored against. Sunday’s visitors will be hoping they can nullify him again.

United will look to use their three central defenders to shut out Aubameyang, but the right side of the defence will be most important, with Arteta playing his captain as a left forward, John Egan and Enda Stevens will have a tough task of keeping the Gabon striker quiet.

Aubameyang has had rather a slow start to his Premier League campaign, scoring just once this season, coming on the opening day of the season at Craven Cottage against Fulham.

3-5-2 vs 3-4-3

Both sides adopt a system that utilises three centre-backs and two wingbacks who play further forward.

The system proved extremely effective in the success of Sheffield United last season, with the positions and roles often interchangeable, the adaptability the defenders is vital for this system.

The ‘big centre-forward’ tactic employed by Chris Wilder is pivotal to the threat of United.

David McGoldrick or Oli McBurnie often utilised in this role, and their size and strength is something now a rarity of Premier League sides. The arial and physical abilities of the Blades strikers often result in an emphasis and maximisation on crosses and set pieces.

Arsenal have developed their tactical approach under Mikel Arteta and are thriving under their new formation.

Whilst three central defenders aren’t new for Arsenal, they have adapted best to their new style and formation. Arteta has employed a new tactical style which has suited the team and plays to the strengths of their players.

The Gunners are open and allow themselves to be pressed, and playing out of defence, and move up the field through exploiting the wings.

They have also scored very similar goals on multiple occasions, getting the ball to their wingbacks and switching the play to Aubameyang, who likes to cut inside and curl his shots.

The Gunners’ three at the back formation is much more suited to David Luiz, who appears increasingly more content with two others either side of him and with less defensive responsibility, his tendencies to advance forward, or his sporadic mistakes become less of a problem.

This doesn’t come as a shock, either to Arsenal or Chelsea fans, Luiz was instrumental in Chelsea’s most recent Premier League success in a back-three.

The midfield duo of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka has also proved important in the tactic, with Xhaka the more defensive and can provide support, whilst Ceballos can, and has proved his advanced capabilities and offers more creativity in the Arsenal attacks.

The versatility of the Gunner’s squad has also proven useful; with players such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney often being used in unnatural positions, but have impressed when played unconventionally.

Saka is a natural winger has impressed as a wing-back, enough to earn himself a senior England call-up as a registered defender.

Tierney has found himself in the best run of form since his arrival at Emirates Stadium last summer, getting the better of his injury problems, and both his attacking and defensive capabilities being enjoyed by Arsenal fans, and may be the best natural left-back the club have had since Ashley Cole.

The importance of the wings

Arteta relies on his forwards to stretch the pitch, knowing they have the pace to get past their marker, or slip through the defence.

Aubameyang has been played more on the left, and likes to cut in onto his right. Veteran winger Willian cuts in from the same side too, wingers either side of Lacazette through the middle, in an interchangeable forward line.

The wingbacks are less of a certainty for Arsenal, with plenty of options on either side capable of starting. The system is suited for the type of player Arsenal possess, who like to bomb forward and be involved in attack.

Hector Bellerin has the pace which affords him the ability to attack and get back to fulfil his defensive duties, whilst the left side duties are often more spread around, Maitland-Niles, Saka and Tierney all capable of performing there, and possess the attributes to attack and defend well.

The Sheffield United attacks often come down the flanks, usually coming through John Fleck or John Lundstram. Through the disciplined movement of the players, they are able to overload the wings, and attack wide, and through the spaces created through the Sheffield United are able to progress into the attacking third of the pitch.