Crystal Palace Women: Players of the Month

As the Eagles' embarked on their third consecutive season in the Championship, optimism prevailed amongst the camp. The club had prepared well over the elongated pre-season, with General Manager, Paula Johnson, playing an instrumental role in helping the south Londoners to become one of the first clubs to return to training after the Coronavirus hiatus.

Palace had a successful transfer window, welcoming players steeped in Super League nous, plundering Spurs for goalkeeper, Chloe Morgan, and midfielder, Coral Jade-Haines who both joined on free transfers. Another arrival at Hayes Lane over the summer has been Kate Natkiel, who has switched allegiances leaving rivals, Brighton & Hove Albion. for Palace.

The squad has also been padded out with an exciting youthful injection. Wales international, right-back Ffion Morgan, and Oxford United's 2019/20 Player of the Season, defender, Georgia Clifford, have both joined to complete the side.

After three games, Palace currently find themselves in 9th place. It is not unfair to suggest that the club would have hoped to have added a few more points to the board heading into the next month of fixtures.

Hard-fought draws against Charlton and London City Lionesses proved to be a good base to build on for the start of the season, before the unbeaten run was halted at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, snatching all three points in the dying embers of the game, condemning Dean Davenport's side to their first defeat of the season.

But which players have been the catalysts for Palace's solid start to the new campaign?

Bianca Baptiste

Palace’s number 11 would have been disappointed with her return from her debut year with the club, only scoring one goal in the league. However, this season she has come out all guns blazing with the 28-year-old having started the season in immense form.

Bianca Baptiste opened her account for the new campaign against Charlton, arriving to meet a devilish cross from a Cherelle Khassal, planting a powerful header past Katie Startup to cancel out The Addicks' opener.

Baptiste brings several attributes to her game which make her the perfect, modern day forward. Her strength and dazzling quick feet are useful tools in Baptiste's armory, but her natural, blistering pace strikes fear into any opposition defender.

She was unlucky not to add to her tally against London City Lionesses’, despite getting in behind on a number of occasions, using her supreme skills' set to get past the opposition, Baptiste was met by a stubborn Shae Yanez in the London City goal, who was in no mood to let Palace take all three points.

However, against Blackburn Rovers, Baptiste was ruthless. The opening part of the season has seen her form an excellent partnership with Cherelle Khassal. Baptiste, this time, turned provider for her new partner in crime, after she was set free by Andria Georgiou and drove forward at the Blackburn defence with her terrifying pace, leaving the opposition for dead and setting herself up for a one-on-one with Francesca Bentley. Baptiste unselfishly set up Khassal, who tapped home to give Palace the lead.

Her next contribution was simply sensational. Picking up the ball on the halfway line, Baptiste only had one thought; to turn and look for goal. She burst past one and then two before leaving the defenders in her wake, and setting herself up again for a showdown with Bentley, with ice in her veins, Baptiste elegantly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper and gave Palace the lead in the game.

⚡️ @TweetBianca showing her pace for @cpfc_w on Sunday!



Our favourite goal celebration so far 🤣💃#FAWC pic.twitter.com/N6GAk55CPn — The FA Women's Championship (@FAWomensChamp) September 29, 2020

Although the Eagles would go on to lose, 2-3, Baptiste’s performances would have given Davenport lots to take courage from. She has been the focal point in Palace’s attack to start this season and will be more than confident to continue her fruitful spell.

Coral Jade-Haines

Signed in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Spurs, Haines has already claimed her place in the starting line-up. A tenacious midfielder, who comes equipped with a fantastic vision on the pitch and a keen eye for a goal, she has displayed a number of impressive performances.

Her opening starts at Palace have shown why she was highly rated as a youngster, receiving international recognition with England at Under-19 level, whilst also having competed in the Champions League with Birmingham City.

Haines dictates the play from the middle of the pitch, with her distinguished passing range becoming a key asset for Davenport’s side. Perhaps her best skill is her ability to drive the ball forward and take a shot from long range, turning the game from defence to attack.

In an interview with VAVEL UK prior to the start of the season, Davenport had this to say on his new addition, "She’s got that little bit of a spark and a question about her. She’s also won our league. It was a matter of getting her in and her showing us what she’s got. If someone comes in for you, it’s fine, but what you need to do first is play your heart out for Palace first, and she’s loved every minute of it.”

Despite failing to get on the score sheet as of yet, Haines has showcased exactly why Palace were so keen to get her over the line during the summer.

An integral cog in the Palace machine, the heartbeat of the midfield, Palace have a very impressive player on their hands who only seems to get better week by week.

Chloe Morgan

Another arrival during the summer window goalkeeper, Chloe Morgan, has imposed herself on the Palace side, claiming her spot between the sticks for the south Londoners.

Palace’s Achilles' heel last season was conceding goals. Davenport stressed in the same interview with VAVEL UK, the importance of getting Morgan to the club, “Chloe is a fantastic keeper. She's won our league before and that was a major factor in us getting her in. We all know how important a good goalkeeper is. As soon as I knew she was going to be available, it was a no brainer."

Despite a shaky start to the season, gifting Charlton the opening goal in the 2-2 draw, Morgan has only grown in confidence and made the 'Number 1' position her own.

Against London City Lionesses, Morgan put in a Player of the Match performance to win Palace a point. The goalkeeper, who has won the Championship before, used all her experience to pull off an outstanding triple save. Firstly denying Elizabeta Ejupi in a point blank one-on-one, Morgan then flung herself at the follow up from Juliette Kemppi before yet again recovering to smother the ball at the feet of Ejupi, who was inches away from tapping home.

Her impressive goalkeeping skills have become a vital part of Palace’s line-up. Morgan has highlighted her impressive speed, coming off her line on a number of occasions to nullify attacking threats and her shot stopping is second to none.

A good keeper is the foundation of any successful side and can win you 5-10 points a season. Morgan is someone who has displayed that she can do that for Palace.

What’s next?

Dean Davenport will be hoping his side will pick up their first three points of the season against London Bees on Sunday, before a strenuous run of fixtures that will see the Eagles come up against Lewis in the FA Women's League Cup, then two difficult fixtures in the league against Durham and Leicester City.