Leicester City vs West Ham United: Predicted Starting Line-Ups

Table-topping Leicester City will be hoping to extend their excellent start to the Premier League season this weekend as they host West Ham United.

The Foxes have played some exhilarating football in the early stages of the campaign, racking up three wins out of a possible three including the stunning 5-2 victory against Manchester City last time out. Meanwhile, West Ham secured their first win of the campaign last weekend, thumping Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 on home soil.

Here's how we expect both teams to line-up at the King Power Stadium:

Leicester City

It would be somewhat of a shock to see wholesale changes from Brendan Rodgers considering Leicester's performance at the Etihad Stadium. The Foxes employed a three-at-the-back system and should do again, with Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu occupying those positions. The Northern-Irishman was replaced with a slight injury concern but should be fine to play. Recent signing Wesley Fofana is not likely to start the match.

Into midfield, Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy are guaranteed starts following their impressive start to the campaign, whilst there are doubts over Dennis Praet, with Belgian also sustaining a knock at the weekend. He should be okay however.

Following his hat-trick against Pep Guardiola's men, Jamie Vardy is set to lead the line once again alongside Harvey Barnes, who received his debut England call-up in the week.

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu; Justin, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Castagne; Barnes, Vardy.

Embed from Getty Images

West Ham United

Following a whole host of changes for the Carabao Cup clash with in-form Everton, the Hammers side could have a more familiar look this weekend.

Lukasz Fabianski will displace Darren Randolph, whilst Arthur Masuaku should return following his impressive performance against Wolves. Ryan Fredericks is out for the game so is likely to be replaced by Ben Johnson.

The Hammers will probably match up the Foxes' three in midfield, with Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals all potentially in from the start. Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, who netted a brace last weekend, are certain to be the attacking duo once again.

Starting XI: Fabianski; Masuaku, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson; Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio.

Embed from Getty Images

Prediction

Coming off the back of thumping wins playing very similar systems, it's going to be an intriguing battle at the King Power Stadium. It could actually boil down to which side can control the midfield.

Soucek and Rice will certainly have to be on their game to halt the creativity coming from the likes of Tielemans and Praet and their physical edge could come in key there. Leicester will hope their better quality on paper can shine through on the pitch.

2-0 Leicester.