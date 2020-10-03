As it happened: Leicester City 0-3 West Ham United: Foxes flop as Hammers ease to victory

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all folks!
FT' Leicester City 0-3 West Ham
Brendan Rodgers will be very disappointed with his side's performance after looking toothless throughout the 90 minutes.
The Hammers make it two wins and two clean sheets in a row after another superb victory.
92' DISALLOWED GOAL
92' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
But it'll be too late to make any sort of impact on the result.
90' Vardy sums up Leicester performance
A great summary of the performance from the Foxes.
88' Substitution for Leicester
86' Substitutions for West Ham
83' GOAL FOR WEST HAM!
79' West Ham holding strong
Leicester are still struggling to break them down and time is running out for the Foxes to start mounting a comeback.
72' Rice hits the bar!
Fabianski yet to make a save
West Ham have defended brilliantly and the Foxes have failed to create any chances that have allowed them to test Fabianski.
63' Substitution for Leicester
60' Leicester caught out again by the counter
The Foxes are struggling to cope with the counter-attacks.
57' Huge block from Evans
55' Substitution for Leicester
Leicester now look to be playing a 4231 formation to try and improve their attacking threat.
53' Yellow Card for Evans
49' Similar start to proceedings
45' Second half begins
Superb from Fornals
That first touch 😍— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 4, 2020
Olé, @pablofornals!#LEIWHUpic.twitter.com/OlImuvkpRb
HT' Leicester City 0-2 West Ham
They've been structured at the back and have left no gaps for Vardy, Barnes, or Perez to hurt them, leaving Leicester frustrated.
Brendan Rodgers will be extremely disappointed at his team's performance so far after they failed to threaten Fabianski in the Hammers' goal.
Hammers gameplan working a treat
The Foxes are getting no freedom in the final third and on the break they can't cope with the pace and power of the Hammers attack.
David Moyes will be delighted with this first-half performance.
34' GOAL FOR WEST HAM!
Aaron Cresswell finds Fornals who runs clear of the Foxes defence and easily scores past Kasper Schmeichel.
32' Bowen goes close
Once they have the ball back the Hammers break quickly with Bowen and Antonio, and the former had a recent shot blocked by Caglar Soyuncu on the edge of the area.
27' Leicester improving
22' Foxes looking for a way back
Brilliant play from Antonio
Antonio then took a lovely quick free-kick to find Cresswell who returned the favour with a superb cross right onto the head of his striker who gave the Hammers the lead.
14' GOAL FOR WEST HAM!
10' Corner for Leicester
Youri Tielemans fails to keep the ball inbounds from the resulting set-piece.
8' Tight opening stages
West Ham are looking to pounce on any Foxes mistakes.
2' Vardy shows his pace early on
We're underway!
Kick-off is around the corner
It's 15 minutes until kick-off!
Coufal starts first game for the Hammers
Michail Antonio starts and is once again preferred to Sebastian Haller upfront.
One change for the Foxes
New signings Wesley Fofana and Cengiz Under are on the bench, with James Maddison completely missing from the Leicester squad.
West Ham United Line-Up
Leicester City Line-Up
Previous Meeting
It's Matchday!
🦊🆚⚒️#LeiWhu pic.twitter.com/wr4SN5FEz1— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 4, 2020
How to watch Leicester City vs West Ham United Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go or the BT Sport app.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
West Ham United Predicted Line-Up
Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Masuaku; Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Bowen; Antonio.
Leicester City Predicted Line-Up
West Ham United Team News
Both Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, are still required to self-isolate and therefore they will miss out.
Leicester City Team News
However, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, and Jamie Vardy, who looked to have picked up knocks against Manchester City last week, are all available for selection after recovering well.
West Ham keen to build on emphatic win
However, after a 4-0 victory over Wolves last weekend, the Hammers have had their hopes rejuvenated and David Moyes will be keen for his side to try and build some form with another win.
Foxes look to continue unbeaten start
Brendan Rodgers' side have looked rampant in their opening games, becoming the first team since 2011 to score 12 goals in their opening three league games.
Jamie Vardy has also made an impressive start to the season. Last season's top scorer bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City last week, taking his personal tally to five goals.
The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.
Stay tuned on the site for more live text commentaries and further analysis and reaction to all top-flight matches this weekend.