As it happened: Leicester City 0-3 West Ham United: Foxes flop as Hammers ease to victory
Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City in action with Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 21, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif

That's all folks!

That’s it for VAVEL UK’s live text commentary on this Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham — we hope you enjoyed it!

Stay tuned on the site for more live text commentaries and further analysis and reaction to all top-flight matches this weekend.

FT' Leicester City 0-3 West Ham

What a performance from West Ham! They perfectly executed their tactics and put an end to Leicester's unbeaten record this season. 

Brendan Rodgers will be very disappointed with his side's performance after looking toothless throughout the 90 minutes. 

The Hammers make it two wins and two clean sheets in a row after another superb victory. 

92' DISALLOWED GOAL

Barnes' goal is disallowed for offside by VAR. 

92' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

What a goal from Leicester and Harvey Barnes. Superb passing as they finally break through the West Ham defence. 

But it'll be too late to make any sort of impact on the result. 

90' Vardy sums up Leicester performance

Jamie Vardy races clear through on goal but completely miscues his chip and misses the target. 

A great summary of the performance from the Foxes. 

88' Substitution for Leicester

Nampalys Mendy is replaced by Hamza Choudhury.

86' Substitutions for West Ham

Mark Noble and Sebastian Haller come on to replace goalscorers Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. 

83' GOAL FOR WEST HAM!

Jarrod Bowen makes it 3-0 and seals the win for West Ham. Bowen breaks free and confidently curls the ball into the bottom corner. Game over. 

79' West Ham holding strong

The Hammers are staying strong at the back, with all 11 players on the field behind the ball. 

Leicester are still struggling to break them down and time is running out for the Foxes to start mounting a comeback. 

72' Rice hits the bar!

Declan Rice drives unchallenged into the Leicester area and smashes an effort back off the crossbar!

Fabianski yet to make a save

Leicester have gone 70 minutes without a shot on target.

West Ham have defended brilliantly and the Foxes have failed to create any chances that have allowed them to test Fabianski. 

63' Substitution for Leicester

Ayoze Perez is replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho

60' Leicester caught out again by the counter

It's another long ball from West Ham towards Antonio and he holds the ball up to find Bowen but his shot is saved by Schmeichel. 

The Foxes are struggling to cope with the counter-attacks. 

57' Huge block from Evans

Antonio breaks down the right and finds the onrushing Fornals who's shot that looked destined for the top corner was blocked wide by Evans. 

55' Substitution for Leicester

Daniel Amartey limps off and is replaced by Cengiz Under who will make his debut. 

Leicester now look to be playing a 4231 formation to try and improve their attacking threat. 

53' Yellow Card for Evans

Jonny Evans goes straight through the back of Antonio and receives a yellow card. 

49' Similar start to proceedings

It's business as normal at the start of the second half with Leicester in control of possession and West Ham sitting deep, closing down space and looking for the counter-attack. 

45' Second half begins

The teams are back out for the second half. No changes have been made by either side. Leicester have a mountain to climb. 

Superb from Fornals

HT' Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

West Ham have enjoyed that half! Goals from Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals have given them the lead at the break. 

They've been structured at the back and have left no gaps for Vardy, Barnes, or Perez to hurt them, leaving Leicester frustrated. 

Brendan Rodgers will be extremely disappointed at his team's performance so far after they failed to threaten Fabianski in the Hammers' goal. 

Hammers gameplan working a treat

West Ham are set up to frustrate Leicester and it's working.

The Foxes are getting no freedom in the final third and on the break they can't cope with the pace and power of the Hammers attack. 

David Moyes will be delighted with this first-half performance. 

34' GOAL FOR WEST HAM!

It's two for West Ham! Pablo Fornals doubles the Hammers lead. 

Aaron Cresswell finds Fornals who runs clear of the Foxes defence and easily scores past Kasper Schmeichel. 

32' Bowen goes close

West Ham are forcing Leicester into long balls and wayward passes.

Once they have the ball back the Hammers break quickly with Bowen and Antonio, and the former had a recent shot blocked by Caglar Soyuncu on the edge of the area. 

27' Leicester improving

Leicester have looked better since conceding early on. However, West Ham looks solid, with their back five making it very hard for the Foxes to find space in the final third. 

22' Foxes looking for a way back

Timothy Castagne drives down the right-hand side and tries to find Vardy in the box but West Ham defend well at the near post. 

Brilliant play from Antonio

The West Ham striker won the ball back for his side on the halfway line and drove forward, winning a free kick in the process. 

Antonio then took a lovely quick free-kick to find Cresswell who returned the favour with a superb cross right onto the head of his striker who gave the Hammers the lead. 

 

14' GOAL FOR WEST HAM!

It's Michail Antonio! Aaron Cresswell whips a superb cross into the back post and Antonio heads it a back across goal and into the bottom corner. 

10' Corner for Leicester

Leicester are pushing for the opener. Nampalys Mendy has a strike from range but it deflects away for a corner. 

Youri Tielemans fails to keep the ball inbounds from the resulting set-piece. 

8' Tight opening stages

Both teams are looking comfortable in possession but Leicester are the more dominant side in the early stages. 

West Ham are looking to pounce on any Foxes mistakes. 

2' Vardy shows his pace early on

Jamie Vardy finds his first bit of space but his cross is blocked and lands in the hands of Lukasz Fabianski. 

We're underway!

West Ham kick-off and the game is underway!

Kick-off is around the corner

The teams have finished their warm-ups and are almost ready for the game. 

It's 15 minutes until kick-off!

Coufal starts first game for the Hammers

West Ham have also made one change to their team. Vladimir Coufal makes his debut at right-back, replacing Ryan Fredericks who picked up an injury last week. 

Michail Antonio starts and is once again preferred to Sebastian Haller upfront. 

One change for the Foxes

Ayoze Perez replaces Dennis Praet in the starting 11 after the Belgian failed to fully recover from his knock last week. 

New signings Wesley Fofana and Cengiz Under are on the bench, with James Maddison completely missing from the Leicester squad. 

West Ham United Line-Up

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio 

Leicester City Line-Up

Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Perez, Barnes, Vardy 

Previous Meeting

It was a goal-fest the last time the two teams faced each other. In January, the Foxes hosted the Hammers and came away 4-1 winners. 

 

It's Matchday!

How to watch Leicester City vs West Ham United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV it will be shown on BT Sport.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go or the BT Sport app.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

West Ham United Predicted Line-Up

5-4-1

Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Masuaku; Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Bowen; Antonio.

Leicester City Predicted Line-Up

3-5-2 Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes; Vardy.

West Ham United Team News

Ryan Fredericks will be unavailable for West Ham after picking up an injury in their game against Wolves last week. 

Both Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, are still required to self-isolate and therefore they will miss out. 

Leicester City Team News

Leicester City will be without Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira, with both players suffering from long-term injuries. 

However, Dennis Praet, Jonny Evans, and Jamie Vardy, who looked to have picked up knocks against Manchester City last week, are all available for selection after recovering well. 

West Ham keen to build on emphatic win

West Ham United have had a mixed start to the campaign. With unrest off the field, questions were raised as to whether this would translate on the pitch and after losing their opening two games it looked like it had done just that.

However, after a 4-0 victory over Wolves last weekend, the Hammers have had their hopes rejuvenated and David Moyes will be keen for his side to try and build some form with another win. 

Foxes look to continue unbeaten start

Leicester City will be looking to continue their 100% record in the Premier League so far with a win over West Ham at the King Power Stadium

Brendan Rodgers' side have looked rampant in their opening games, becoming the first team since 2011 to score 12 goals in their opening three league games. 

Jamie Vardy has also made an impressive start to the season. Last season's top scorer bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City last week, taking his personal tally to five goals. 

Leicester City vs West Ham United will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.
The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match: Leicester City vs West Ham United! My name is Jack Johnson and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo