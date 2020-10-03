Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City: City drop points for second week in a row

In Manchester City's first trip to Elland Road in 16 years, Raheem Sterling got his first Premier League goal of the season, however, it was not enough to see the Citizens to victory.

Rodrigo came off the bench to equalise for Leeds United on the hour-mark and created a different attacking threat for as they looked the more likely to get the winner.

Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola last faced each other in 2012 when Barcelona played Athletic Bilbao. Guardiola got one over the Argentinian boss that day but failed to replicate that on Saturday night.

Story of the game

City got off to a positive start when Kevin De Bruyne caught Illan Meslier off guard with a sneaky free-kick, fortunately for the Leeds goalkeeper the woodwork bailed him out.

After a great opening 15 minutes of dominance, Sterling opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he cut inside onto his right-foot and steered the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Leeds only managed one real threat on goal in the first-half when Stuart Dallas' effort was saved by Ederson.

Ederson made another save on the brink of half-time to keep his side 1-0 up. Benjamin Mendy gave the ball away at the back and Luke Ayling nearly took full advantage but Ederson was there to deny the right-back.

An Ederson howler led to Rodrigo's equaliser just before the hour-mark. The goal came from a corner which was whipped in with pace, Ederson attempted to punch clear but the ball slipped off his knuckles and fell straight to the feet of Rodrigo which was his first Premier League goal since 2011.

Leeds had another great attempt on goal when Ben Cooper's header struck the post but the linesman's flag was already raised. Bielsa's side enjoyed a 15 minute period where they dominated the Citizens. Rodrigo knocked on Ederson's door as his header was tipped onto the bar and over for a corner.

Multiple penalty shouts came about in the final five minutes for City as they piled on the pressure to find a winner but Leeds held on to a well-deserved point.

Takeaways

Guardiola can spend as much as he likes on a defense but no amount of money would stop Ederson making that mistake for Leeds' equaliser.

Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte's defensive partnership brought stability down the middle, however, Leeds attacked well down the flanks and on numerous occasions got in behind Kyle Walker and Mendy.

As for Bielsa and his side, they were impressive yet again. Similarly to their Liverpool fixture, Leeds played with great intensity and attacked with purpose. When Rodrigo came on, he added a different attacking aspect which caused many issues at the back for City.