Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Dismal United ship five on home soil after Martial red (1-5)

61'
55'
Goal! Manchester United 1-5 Tottenham
Double United change
McTominay and Fred are on, with Fernandes and Matic making way.
For Spurs, the work of the cautioned Lamela is done. Lucas Moura adds even more speed to the Spurs attack.
How Martial saw red
Eric Lamela puts his arm to Anthony Martial's face in the box before the Frenchman retaliates and is sent off! 😲🟥
Have #THFC got away with one there?
Lilywhite dreamland
26 - Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have combined for 26 Premier League goals, the fifth-most of any duo in Premier League history and the most of any current duo. Wavelength.
A historic afternoon
4 - Manchester United have conceded four goals in the first half of a @premierleague match for the very first time, with this their 1,079th match in the competition. Thumped.
Half-time
Nearly five
De Gea has a near-tantrum in the goal. I don't blame him.
45'
Aurier flashes a shot across goal, and wins a corner.
Goal! Manchester United 1-4 Spurs
34'
GOAL!! Manchester United 1-3 Spurs
They look to play out from the back but only make it to the edge of their own box before Spurs pounce. The ball finds its way to Son, whose square pass oh-so-simply tees-up Kane for Tottenham's third.
United, who led, could face humiliation today.
RED CARD
A nudge from the Spurs man angers Martial, who retaliates by clipping Lamela's face, giving him the opportunity to collapse to the turf.
Anthony Taylor takes a dim view of the clash and shows Martial red! VAR agrees. United down to 10 men!
Flurry of Spurs chances!
Soon after, Kane, thriving once again as a playmaker, tees-up Aurier for a shot which De Gea pushes away. Lamela and Ndombele then see close-range strikes deflected wide. United can barely gather their breath.
Close
United on top for the moment.
POST
The flag then goes up. Perhaps it wouldn't have counted.
18'
United have to be wary. We saw the chaos wrought by Kane and Son against Southampton when they were granted the blessing of space.
And the second
Truly disastrous for a team of their stature.
🎙 - 'Maguire and Bailly make a right mess of it between them!'
#MUFC's defenders will not want to see this again...😬
The first goal
Martial went down under challenge from Sanchez, and Fernandes converted the penalty with trademark swagger.
This already feels like a distant memory!
Here's how #MUFC were awarded a penalty after less than 30 seconds...⏰
Staggering start
We're eight minutes in and we've ALREADY seen three goals. The latest comes from the right foot of Son, who dinks beyond De Gea following Kane's slipped through ball to complete a rapid turnaround for Spurs.
Fernandes had given United the lead before Ndombele capitalised on some abysmal defending.
Manchester United 1-2 Spurs
Spurs starting XI
Elsewhere, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela are drafted in, while Sergio Reguilon makes his Premier League debut.
Team in full: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lamela, Kane, Son.
Manchester United starting XI
Team in full: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.
Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Line-up vs Manchester United
Manchester United: Predicted Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur: Team News vs Manchester United
Heung-Min Son went off injured against Newcastle and seems set to miss a couple of weeks but Mourinho said that the South Korean "could surprise us."
Giovani Lo Celso should make Sunday's game after a muscle problem.
Manchester United: Team News vs Tottenham Hotspur
Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain long-term absentees, although Tuanzebe will come back after October's international break.
Spurs shook by VAR last week
United shaky but successful so far
For some fans, what happens off the pitch this weekend will be more important than what happens on it. United have made just one signing this summer - Donny van de Beek. Many others have been linked but none yet signed.