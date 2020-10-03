Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Dismal United ship five on home soil after Martial red (1-5)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at Amex Stadium on September 30, 2020 in Brighton, England. Football Stadiums around United Kingdom remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

61'

We're not seeing any real pressure on the ball from United until Spurs reach the final third. They're sitting in and trying to limit the scale of their humiliation. 

55'

Kane drags a shot wide from 20 yards out. I wonder if United might be given the reprieve of early withdrawal for the England striker. Likewise Son. Spurs have played a LOT of football. 

Goal! Manchester United 1-5 Tottenham

Aaaaaand there's another. Hojbjerg dismantles United with one precise diagonal along the turf. Aurier runs onto it and fires it in with conviction. 

Place your bets.

Double United change

Solskjaer uses two of his bench options, and the indication is that he'll be attempting damage limitation.

McTominay and Fred are on, with Fernandes and Matic making way.

For Spurs, the work of the cautioned Lamela is done. Lucas Moura adds even more speed to the Spurs attack.

How Martial saw red

Lilywhite dreamland

A historic afternoon

Half-time

That's it for the first half. Manchester United trail by a man and three goals. 

Nearly five

Kane runs to the front post to connect with Son's delivery and skims it wide of the right-hand post.

De Gea has a near-tantrum in the goal. I don't blame him. 

45'

Three added minutes. A Spurs fifth before the players head down the tunnel is on the cards. The phrase 'they look like scoring with every attack' has never been more accurate.

Aurier flashes a shot across goal, and wins a corner. 

Goal! Manchester United 1-4 Spurs

This is jaw-dropping. Heung-min Son has scored again and Spurs have four in the first half. Ndombele zips a pass out to Aurier, and the amount of space at the front post for Son is scarcely believable. He touches it beneath De Gea and into the net.

34'

It's been genuinely difficult to process the events of the first half here at Old Trafford. There are still 10 minutes to go until the interval, but already this game can already be labelled unforgettable. 

GOAL!! Manchester United 1-3 Spurs

Manchester United are falling apart here.

They look to play out from the back but only make it to the edge of their own box before Spurs pounce. The ball finds its way to Son, whose square pass oh-so-simply tees-up Kane for Tottenham's third.

United, who led, could face humiliation today. 

RED CARD

As the players jostle ahead of the subsequent corner, Lamela and Martial clash.

A nudge from the Spurs man angers Martial, who retaliates by clipping Lamela's face, giving him the opportunity to collapse to the turf.

Anthony Taylor takes a dim view of the clash and shows Martial red! VAR agrees. United down to 10 men!

Flurry of Spurs chances!

Spurs, having been camped in their own final third, for a few minutes, break out. Lamela clips a ball over the top for Son, who seems destined to punish the hosts again. But mercifully, a heavy touch is gathered by De Gea.

Soon after, Kane, thriving once again as a playmaker, tees-up Aurier for a shot which De Gea pushes away. Lamela and Ndombele then see close-range strikes deflected wide. United can barely gather their breath. 

Close

23' Greenwood has three white shirts for company as he picks up possession on the left of the edge of the area. A drop of the shoulder fashions some shooting room, and the effort bounces narrowly wide.

United on top for the moment. 

POST

20' So nearly a sublime equaliser for United. Fernandes slides the ball through a gap in the United defence to meet Rashford's run from left to right. The Englishman seeks to repeat his Brighton magic, sitting down a lunging Sanchez before shooting across goal. This time, the effort comes back off the post.

The flag then goes up. Perhaps it wouldn't have counted. 

18'

There's an alarming openness to the game which promises more goals. 

United have to be wary. We saw the chaos wrought by Kane and Son against Southampton when they were granted the blessing of space.

And the second

Just two minutes on from the spot-kick, this implosion, involving three United defenders, presented Ndombele with the opportunity to level.

Truly disastrous for a team of their stature.

The first goal

Seeing as we weren't with you, here's a brief recap of what happened in the very first minute.

Martial went down under challenge from Sanchez, and Fernandes converted the penalty with trademark swagger.

This already feels like a distant memory!

Staggering start

What a day to have to have technical difficulties!

We're eight minutes in and we've ALREADY seen three goals. The latest comes from the right foot of Son, who dinks beyond De Gea following Kane's slipped through ball to complete a rapid turnaround for Spurs.

Fernandes had given United the lead before Ndombele capitalised on some abysmal defending. 

Manchester United 1-2 Spurs

Spurs starting XI

By contrast, there are a full five changes for the visitors. from the Newcastle draw. The headline news is that Heung-min Son is fit to start.

Elsewhere, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela are drafted in, while Sergio Reguilon makes his Premier League debut.

Team in full: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lamela, Kane, Son. 

 

Manchester United starting XI

United make one alteration from the dramatic victory at Brighton last Saturday, with Eric Bailly in for Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire.

Team in full: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky GO or NOW TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Line-up vs Manchester United

Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele; Son, Kane, Lucas.

Manchester United: Predicted Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur: Team News vs Manchester United

Gareth Bale still isn't ready to make his second debut for Spurs after signing on loan from Real Madrid. He should be back after the international break.

Heung-Min Son went off injured against Newcastle and seems set to miss a couple of weeks but Mourinho said that the South Korean "could surprise us."

Giovani Lo Celso should make Sunday's game after a muscle problem.

Manchester United: Team News vs Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Maguire picked up an ankle knock in last week's win against Brighton but will be fit to play Tottenham. Bruno Fernandes will also be available despite a small thigh injury.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain long-term absentees, although Tuanzebe will come back after October's international break.

Spurs shook by VAR last week

Tottenham have undergone an incredibly difficult week with four games in eight days. Their last Premier League game was a dramatic one as they conceded a penalty in added time. Newcastle equalised, benefitting from the new handball law. But since then, Spurs beat rivals Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup and then thrashed Maccabi Haifa in Europa League qualifying. They come into Sunday's game on a high.

United shaky but successful so far

Despite a woeful opening day defeat to Crystal Palace and unconvincing displays against Luton Town and Brighton, United are three games unbeaten away from home. They return home for their second home fixture of the season now and must win.

For some fans, what happens off the pitch this weekend will be more important than what happens on it. United have made just one signing this summer - Donny van de Beek. Many others have been linked but none yet signed.

It's not exactly been a managerial mind games classic, but both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho have been talking about each other in the press over the last couple of weeks. On Sunday they go head-to-head. As United manager, Solskjaer is yet to lose to Mourinho.

Kick-off time

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 BST.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. My name is Harry Robinson and I’ll be your host for this pre-match. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
