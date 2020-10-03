Best signing of the summer as Jimenez commits

Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Raul Jimenez has signed a new contract at the club until 2024.

The Mexican striker joined the club ahead of the 2018/19 season on loan from SL Benfica before signing permanently last summer.

Since making his debut against Everton, who he scored against, Jimenez has gone onto score 46 times in 103 appearances for the Wanderers.

Excellent goals return

In his first season at the club, Jimenez netted 13 Premier League goals as Wolves secured UEFA Europa League football with a seventh-place finish.

His goals against Liverpool and Manchester United in the FA Cup helped Wolves to a semi-final at Wembley against Watford.

Against the Hornets, Jimenez's volley put his side 2-0 up to send the 45,000 supporters into raptures.

The following season, Jimenez continued to impress, scoring 27 goals in all competitions as the club made their first appearance in Europe for 39 years.

After netting against Crusaders, Pyunik Yerevan and Torino in the qualifiers, the striker scored against Slovan Bratislava before netting the winner against Olympiacos in the last 16.

In the league, Jimenez scored 17 goals in 38 appearances. After not finding the net in the opening two games, the striker scored against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City before the turn of the year.

This season, he got off to the best start by netting against Sheffield United on the opening weekend before netting against Pep Guardiola's side at Molineux.

What he has said

Following the announcement of the contract extension, Jimenez insisted that it didn't take much persuading for him to commit to the club.

Speaking to wolves.co.uk, he said: "I am delighted to be here and to be at this great club. Since I was a little boy, I just wanted to play, I wanted to enjoy it, live it and that's why I am here for.

"They give me all the confidence and the opportunity to be an important guy at the front, and that's what I was looking for when I arrived into Europe, and I'm very happy to continue at this club.

"It didn't take much persuading! It was easy for me to say yes because since the beginning, this is what I was looking for."

Jimenez made the move to the West Midlands permanent after four years in Portugal, but he feels he feels at home in England.

"We are happy here. We are now with the baby- so I have some good days, some not so good- but we are now at home.

"We like it here because it's quiet, the people are very warm and even when we go to walk with the dogs, sometimes the people recognise me and just say hi.

"You can be outside like you are one of them. You can't do that in Mexico City, you can't do that in Portugal, so I'm very happy to here in this city."

Since his arrival in 2018, Wolves fans fell in love with their new striker immediately with his strike against Everton. Speaking about the connection with the Wanderers supporters, he said: "Since the beginning, we made that connection.

"I didn't know too much about Wolves, or Wolverhampton, but I don't think they knew too much about me, but I have received their confidence.

"They are here every time, the stadium is always full and they are there when we need them. Even if we are away, the area that is specified for them is full too, so they are amazing."