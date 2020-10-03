As it happened: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Fulham in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you and goodbye
Full-time thoughts
Wolves have ended a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory over Fulham.
Fulham have nothing to feel ashamed about and played with a great deal of heart and belief. Areola in particular did himself proud with an excellent performance in goal.
Missing a natural left wing-back, a number of Wolves players dropped into that position, primarily Romain Saiss but also Max Kilman and at times Pedro Neto.
Wolves, now 12th in the Premier League, will be delighted to take the points given the circumstances. The midfield looked far more solid and assureed than they did last time against West Ham, and despite a couple of nervous moments from Fulham counterattacks, the Wolves defence played very well.
A few errors in attack prevented a more dominant scoreline, but a wonderful low strike from Pedro Neto in the 56th minute was enough to get the job done. With the intensity of attack in the five minutes leading up to the goal, it could definitely be argued that it had been coming.
The result is unfortunate for Scott Parker, whose Fulham team did not deserve to lose given the quality of their overall performance.
Nuno's side will now go into the international break in high spirits, looking ahead with optimism to the clash with Leeds at Elland Road on October 19.
Fulham try one last attack. Ball cleared by Hoever to Anguissa. Boly boots it clear before Mitrovic has the chance to line himself up for the shot.
Aina's cross is met by Patricio. Unlikely to be much else to come now.
Booking for Neves after he appears to accidentally step on Lookman. Didn't look intentional.
Wolves pushed back deep and Fulham are playing with confidence and looking dangerous. Boly puts himself between Kebano and the ball to win the goal kick.
Four additional minutes to come.
Kebano shoots with power, beats Patricio but his shot keeps climbing and flies over the bar.
Hoever looking solid defensively. Bypassed only once he became outnumbered, low cross behind him came to nothing.
Kebano's free kick bounces off the wall and comes to nothing.
Saiss picks off a pass out wide. Moutinho comes down but is quickly back on his feet. Ball taken wide on the right by Jimenez. Possession lost, Fulham counterattack is on. Cairney goes on a dangerous run forward, goes down lightly under pressure from Dendoncker. Free kick in a good position to come.
Good attack by Fulham ends as Kebano's shot flies high and wide left. Angle was always against him.
Wolves now in a 5-3-2, looking to see the game out.
Saiss carrying the ball well up the wing. Played into Traore who can't quite find Jimenez from the left half-space.
Breakdown in communication between Jimenez and Hoever sends the ball out for a goal kick. Brilliant goalscoring chance squandered.
Adama Traore coming on for Pedro Neto.
Kebano replaces Decordova-Reed for Fulham.
Neves takes the free kick. Fires it into the wall. He wins the ball back on the rebound and Wolves keep possession.
Areola catches the corner kick. Fast counterattack cut out by Coady. Jimenez tries to flick it over Le Marchand but is brought down. Booking for Le Marchand and a free kick in a dangerous area for Wolves.
Ball moves up the pitch very quickly, Neto taking a shot which is blocked for a corner.
Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Semedo who is walking but looks to be in some discomfort.
Patricio catches a cross and ends the attack. Wolves slowing the tempo down.
Short corner for Fulham. Great passing in the box threatens Wolves but no-one is at the right angle to try the shot. Lookman has been impressive so far.
Semedo is off the pitch with some kind of injury, not subbed off yet.
Robinson sends a high cross in, Aina collects it, midfield play pinning Wolves back. Half-baked clearance leads to a Fulham corner. Excellent headed touch by Coady before the corner as the ball flew across the box denied Mitrovic. Traore and Hoever getting ready to come on.
Moutinho takes the free kick, Areola punches it back to Moutinho. Fulham win the ball back. Rapid counterattack, incisive passing splits the Wolves defence apart. Mitrovic passes to Kamara whose tame shot along the ground is easily picked up by Patricio.
Such a brilliant counterattack deserved a much better finish.
Semedo caught by Le Marchand as he dribbles towards the box. Free kick to Wolves.
Moutinho coming on for Wolves, in place of Daniel Podence. Three in the centre of midfield should provide enough defensive stability for Wolves to keep the clean sheet now.
High ball won back by Jimenez after Aina attempts to shepherd it out. Jimenez dribbles it to the edge of the box in the centre, shot blocked. Good level of intensity from the Mexican.
Kamara crosses, cleared away. Neto counterattacking quickly, ball out for a goal kick.
Cairney needlessly caught by Neves in the centre circle, goes down in pain. Back on his feet quickly. Referee has a word with Neves, no booking.
Short corner Neto to Podence to Semedo who sends his shot wide of the right post along the ground.
Out wide to Podence, back across the defence and forward to Saiss on the wing. Cross comes over, Bryan heads it behind for a corner. Wolves being patient and attacking with intent now.
Corner comes to nothing, Wolves comfortably in possession.
Nice passing move down the left by Fulham wins a corner.
This game is seriously livening up, much faster tempo now. Neither team keepig the ball for long.
Dendoncker shoots, blocked shot comes to Neto on the edge of the box. Low left-footed strike beats two defenders and finally beats Areola who has had a superb game up to this point. Wolves looking full of confidence now.
Saiss brings Aina down out wide, ball finds its way over the top to Jimenez from a cleared Fulham free kick. Excellent double save.
Dendoncker has gone down holding his face in the box. Tim Ream's left arm caught his face as they both went up to attack an aerial ball. Looks painful but he's on his feet.
Jimenez brought down in the centre of the park, Wolves free kick. Out wide to Saiss, through ball to Neto who comes down with no foul. Another free kick is won in a deeper region, Neves and Neto standing over it.
Excellent series of short passes between Semedo and Dendoncker. Neves shoots from just over 20 yards, tries to curl his shot into the bottom right corner, sends it just wide. Excellent attacking play.
Neto combines with Podence on the right flank. Aina clears Neto's cross with force. Out for a throw.
Wild shot on the turn and under pressure by Mitrovic in the Wolves box. High and wide right.
Wolves have come out attacking quickly. Coady diagonal to Podence, cross into the box, collected by Areola. Positive start to the half by Nuno's men.
There really isn't much between the two sides.
Possession: WOL 49-51 FUL
Shots: 5-1
Shots on target: 2-1
Duels won: 39-61
No stoppage time from a first half that was largely uneventful and at times very slow and deliberate. Fulham have carried the most threat going forwards, with a few breakdowns in communication ending Wolves' attacking movements. Both teams very much in it.
Fulham have had a handful of half chances, as have Wolves in addition to Neto and Semedo's shots that were impressively saved by Areola. Too close to call the winner at the moment, both teams very much in with a chance.
Fulham attempt the same trick as West Ham by playing a deep free kick from 5 yards ahead of the spot of the foul by Jimenez. Referee Darren England is having none of it, kick retaken.
Cavaleiro takes the free kick, cleared away.
Decordova-Reid caught by Kilman. Free kick wide of the box on Fulham's right flank.
Anguissa intercepts a long ball from Semedo. Good cross in from the left by Cavaleiro. Cleared by Neto. Fulham back in possession. 41' Mitrovic flicks it on but no-one is there to finish off the move.
Fulham passing it around again until Robinson and Bryan are released down the left. Play switched to Aina. Back into midfield. Good string of passes in the Wolves half by Fulham.
Podence keeps the ball well with a lovely bit of skill on the left. Anguissa takes Neto down hard. Out for a throw.
Corner flicked across the face of goal by Jimenez. Saiss too slow to reach it for the tap-in.
Corner to Wolves as the ball is cleared away ahead of Neto.
Aina is back on his feet after Saiss landed on his head attempting to hurdle him.
Neto brings Aina down, free kick from deep on Fulham's right. Cleared away. Wolves counter is on.
Neves is down, wiped out by Mitrovic from his left side. Back on his feet a few moments later, looks to be OK.
Neto goes down under his own momentum on an excellent run into the box. No free kick.
Great ball from a deep lying Neves to Semedo on the right of the box, to Jimenez centrally. Defended well, Jimenez can't get the header down.
Robinson and Bryan again combining well down the left. An accidental blow to Podence's nose by Robinson ends the attack with a free kick to Wolves.
Saiss carries the ball well on the left, wins a throw high up the pitch.
Semedo intercepts a ball strongly. Twice. Nice bit of aggression down the right flank. Semedo takes the resulting throw after the ball is cleared.
Dangerous movement from the corner, but it is collected and Fulham are back in possession.
Brilliant shot from Neto on the edge of the box. Brilliant save. Somehow Areola saves the rebound from Semedo. Corner to come.
Fulham are sitting very deep to defend and allowing Wolves to have possession. Very hard to break down.
Areola catches Podence's corner kick, unthreatening.
Lovely Coady diagonal to Semedo, ball finds its way to Neto who attempts a dangerous cross to Jimenez. Out for a corner, Podence to take.
Jimenez drops deep and wide right to pick up possession. Saiss has freedom to move essentially anywhere on the left. Interesting variation in positioning.
Neto crosses to Semedo, pass to Neves, through ball cut out. Counterattack ends with Dendoncker fouling Cavaleiro inside the Fulham half.
Coady up to Semedo on the edge of the box. Neto keeps it in play on the left of the goal and sends it back to the midfield. Wolves holding possession high up the pitch far better than usual.
Mitrovic holds it well under pressure from Kilman, good cross by Aina. Cleared away.
Bryan takes the free kick, Kilman clears well.
Semedo takes Robinson down near the touchline for a free kick in a good position.
Decordova-Reid handball high up the pitch, attack over. Wolves currently in a back 4 of Boly-Coady-Kilman-Saiss with Semedo playing higher and wider.
Coady clears a cross out wide to Robinson. Neves attempts to launch a counterattack after winning the ball, but Anguissa tracked back well.
Good central attack by Fulham leads to Mitrovic being brought down in the Wolves half. Free kick to come.
Podence and Jimenez playing behind a central Neto. Wolves front 3 looking very fluid and adaptable. Moving around frequently, hard to track, finding space.
First and second balls cleared from the cross. Wolves collect it deep and are back in possession.
Kilman to Podence to Neto. Up the left quickly for a corner. Neto to take.
Fulham lose the ball high up the pitch, Wolves can't do anything with it.
Kilman falls over and loses the ball. Fulham take the ball to their CBs and pass it around rather than counterattacking directly.
Long ball Coady to Neto. Out for a throw near the corner flag. Saiss to take.
Good cross in from the left by Brian for Fulham. Cleared away for a throw.
Good ball in from deep on the right by Decordova-Reid. Collected by Patricio.
Decent shot from Anthony Robinson from just inside the Wolves box. Easy save for Patricio.
Lovely move down the right by Dendoncker, Podence and Semedo. Saiss crossed in from the left to Dendoncker, good defending.
Wolves holding possession well. Saiss looks comfortable on the left flank, so useful as the utility man after joining as a CM in 2016 and transitioning to CB under Nuno.
Fulham lost the ball going forward, Neto brought down, Wolves in possession from the free kick.
Fulham are off to a slow-ish start, passing around the back 4 and midfield.
Updated formations (source: Sky Sports)
Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Saiss; Podence, Jimenez, Neto.
Fulham Starting XI (4-2-3-1):
Areola; Aina, Le Marchand, Ream, Robinson; Anguissa, Cairney; Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Bryan; Mitrovic.
Fulham team changes
New signings Ola Aina (RB) and Antonee Robinson (LB/LM) make their first starts, while Maxime Le Marchand (CB) makes his first start of the new campaign.
Possible Fulham front 3 strategy
If Fulham can make this strategy work, Wolves will be forced to attack centrally, which is not what Nuno typically plans to do.
Wolves injury news
Marcal is still absent, not even on the bench. Either his calf injury is worse than was suggested, or the Wolves medical team are being especially cautious to avoid re-injury in a position devoid of natural options at the moment with Jonny injured and Vinagre (also not on the team sheet) seemingly on his way out.
New attacking strategy from Nuno?
Kilman, a centre-back being played out of position at left wing-back, is unlikely to be used going forward, whereas Nelson Semedo is a naturally attacking right wing-back.
With Kilman likely to stay back as Semedo goes forward, might we see Wolves in a back 4 setup while in possession? If Boly, Coady and Saiss shift to the right to cover the space behind Semedo and Kilman moves back, Wolves could realistically attack in a makeshift 4-3-3. Could this be the a facet of the more dominant attacking style that Nuno is hoping to be able to implement this season?
Fulham team sheet
Wolves team sheet
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague fixture against @FulhamFC. #WOLFUL
Fulham squad vs Wolves
Areola; Robinson, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan; Aina, Anguissa, Cairney; Cavaleiro, Mitrovic, Reid.
Substitutes:
Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Johansen, Kebano, Lookman, Kamara.
Wolves squad vs Fulham
Starting XI:
Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Kilman; Podence, Jimenez, Neto.
Substitutes:
Ruddy, Hoever, Silva, Vitinha, Moutinho, Traore, Buur.
Kilman at LWB, don't think anyone predicted that...
West Ham boss Parker downplays crisis narrative
“But at times there have been elements of our performances that I have been very impressed by. I don’t think it is as drastic as everyone makes out at this moment in time.
“I need to stay rational and the team will. I understand the challenges and if we stick together, which I know we will, and we keep working hard on a daily basis I have no doubt we will be OK.
Nuno praises Fulham for Premier League return
“Scott did amazing last season with the way he prepared his team and he’s in the process. Everybody has to learn and fast. This is the job of the manager. We are focused on us because we have enough troubles – problems to solve.
“I think all managers have struggled this new season, but you can see the difference between teams that had more or less time, now you can see that is evident, but what I see from Fulham is a group of talented players.”
That's all for now
Fulham: Predicted Lineup
Areola; Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Cairney, Anguissa; Decordova-Reid, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic.
Wolves: Predicted Lineup
Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Neto, Dendoncker, Marcal; Jimenez, Podence.
Fulham: Team News
Fulham have injury concerns of their own, with Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed both doubtful, with both suffering three-game absences after the 4-3 defeat to Leeds.
Kenny Tete is unlikely to feature due to a calf injury.
Fulham's transfer business is far from over, and dialogue is running with multiple clubs. Fulham fans can hope to see reinforcements arrive before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday.
Wolves: Team News
If Podence is still ruled out, a third central midfielder will likely take his place in a 3-5-2.
As Ruben Vinagre looks to be on his way to Olympiacos, Hoever may cover Marcal if he is still ruled out. Specialist LWB cover seems to be on the way in the form of Rayan Ait-Nouri from Angers.
Wolves have been given a boost up front, with Raul Jimenez signing a new 4-year deal to stay with the club.
Fulham looking to get their season started
Shutting out Wolves' array of attacking options will be a difficult task given Fulham's poor defensive record, but there is cause for optimism in the Fulham camp - an uncharacteristic spell of weakness at the back could provide openings for Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Wolves in need of goals and defensive stability
The man to watch will be Raul Jimenez - having just signed a contract extension to 2024, he will be aiming to repay the club's confidence in him by getting on the score sheet against Fulham.
