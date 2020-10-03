What are Raul Jimenez's top five goals for Wolves?

Since his arrival in 2018, Raul Jimenez has been key and vital to Wolverhampton Wanderers' success over the last two seasons.

Now the Mexican has committed his long term future with the club after signing a new four-year contract, therefore Vavel reflect on what his top five goals are in his spell at the club up to now.

5. Bullet header against Liverpool

To begin with, in January 2020, after conceding to a Jordan Henderson eighth-minute strike, Jimenez found an equaliser for Wolves after guiding his header from an Adama Traore cross past the in-form Allison and into the bottom left-hand corner.

Embed from Getty Images

This goal was Jimenez's 11th Premier League goal of the season and it confirmed that it was his 19th goal in all competitions, but a late Roberto Firminio fired effort saw all three points on the day go to the Reds.

4. Low strike against United contributes to Wembley trip

Back in March 2019, Wolves had a big FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Manchester United with the winner ultimately facing Watford at Wembley in the semi-final stage.

Embed from Getty Images

It was the Wanderers that did progress through to this special occasion and a special Jimenez strike helped this to be the case.

This is because with 20 minutes remaining he grabbed the opener when his low strike inside the area after holding off a number of defenders arrowed past Sergio Romero, sending the home fans into absolute delirium.

Diogo Jota added a second only six minutes later before Marcus Rashford halved the deficit deep into stoppage, but it proved to be no more than a consolation as Wolves earned themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

3. Fantastic curling effort earns win at Spurs

At the start of March, Jimenez got the ultimate winning goal in a very surprising victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

Matt Doherty cancelled out a Steven Bergwijn 13th minute opener, but Serge Aurier put the hosts back in front on the stroke of half time.

Jota levelled the scores back up from close range before good composure and a stunning curling effort from Jimenez sealed all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

2. Goal at Wembley in semi-final.

In the FA Cup semi-final in what was undoubtedly a big occasion for the club, Jimenez netted his 16th goal of the season in all competitions when he brought down a Doherty cross with his chest, then on the volley, he magically managed to volley past Heurelho Gomes.

Embed from Getty Images

His goal was the second of the game, but Watford were able to find a way back into the game as a Gerard Deulofeu brace helped the Hornets to come from 2-0 down to win 3-2, causing heartbreak to Wolves fans.

1. Sweetly struck volley against Burnley

Finally, in a behind closed door Premier League encounter against Burnley at Turf Moor in July 2020, Jimenez broke the deadlock 14 minutes from time when his volley from outside the box flashed past goalkeeper Nick Pope and into the bottom right-hand corner.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a special strike by the Mexican, and with him signing this new contract with the club, more of the same should be expected to come and black and gold fans will be delighted that this is the case.