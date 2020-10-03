Aston Villa WFC vs Everton: Live stream updates and how to watch Women's Super League 20/21 (0-1): Boye-Hlorkah stunner!

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME: Aston Villa 0-6 Everton
A brutal welcome to the Banks' Stadium for Villa as they are brushed aside by Everton
Four minutes added time
Shania Hayles replaces Stine Larsen for the last three minutes
Villa have just seven minutes left until the referee can put their misery. Larsen forces a good save out of MacIver
Izzy Christiansen is replaced by Rose Clinton
SO CLOSE
Clemaron arrives to a loose clearance from N'Dow, but her wild effort goes into the stand
It was almost seven heaven for Everton, but Weiss was equal to Clemaron's shot at her near post
Lucy Graham is replaced by Maeva Clemaron
Emily Syme and Elisha N'Dow replace Anita Asante and Diana Silva
Inge Wold is replaced by Nicoline Sorensen and Sevecke is replaced by Abbey-Leigh Stringer for the visitors
SIX
Emslie gets her second as Weiss completely misses her running through.
FIVE
It's unclear if it was intentional but Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has scored a stunner from the right-hand corner of the box. 0-5.
Villa chance
Some really good holdup play from Larsen gave Arthur the space to shoot on the edge of the area, but McIver is equal to the low effort.
Double sub
Jodie Hutton and Sophie Haywood replace Emma Follis and Nadine Hansson for Villa. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah replaces Hayley Raso for Everton
The teams are back out
Villa come out first to try and claw something back from this game.
HALF TIME: Villa 0-4 Everton
A shocking first half for Villa sees them go in four goals down.
Chance for Villa
Following good defensive play by Asante and Petzelberger, Follis fires a ball into the box. She finds Stine Larsen who just fails to direct her header goalwards.
FOUR!
Hayley Raso fires in a good cross following a great run from Inge Wold. Guavin scores with a bullet header
THREE!
Despite calls for offside, Hayley Raso latches onto a long ball and plays in Christiansen. A short ball is played to Emslie who finishes well.
Half chance
Stine Larsen pickpockets Graham and plays in Diana Silva, but the Portuguese striker is offside.
AND ITS TWO
After a brilliant game so far, Lisa Weiss plays the ball straight to Raso who bags her second.
GOALLLLL
A ball is fired across Weiss' goal and tapped in by Hayley Raso. Villa's brave resistance is broken.
Massive chance
Hayley Raso has an effort from just outside the box, but Lisa Weiss makes a fingertip save to deny her. The German is on fire.
Heart in mouth
A calamitous error from Nat Haigh gifts the ball to Guavin. However, the Villa captain recovers brilliantly with a crunching tackle to force a corner.
CHANCE
Hayley Raso forces a mistake from Emma Follis and plays into Lucy Graham. Her low effort is parried away by Weiss however. It's a bright home debut for the German.
No more chances
Everton are continuing to press, but they have been unable to carve out another golden chance. Villa looking bright on the counter.
Chance
Damaris Egurrola has an effort from range, but a deflection takes it just over Weiss' goal.
Everton on the front foot
It's almost de ja vu from midweek as Everton press Villa and force mistakes from the defence
WE ARE OFF!
The hosts get the game underway through Stine Larsen.
Here we go...
The subs have made their way to the main stand behind the dugouts and the teams are on their way out. Kick off is imminent.
10 minute warning
The teams have gone back into the dressing rooms. Kick off is little over ten minutes away...
What impact will Davies' changes make?
Tough tackling centre back Eisha N'Dow has dropped to the bench in favour of Anita Asante. The 35-year-old gives Villa a more experienced head at the back. The youngster Asmita Ale also replaces newcomer Caroline Siems who has looked suspect in Villa's opening two games. Marisa Ewers has also dropped to the bench in favour of Nadine Hanssen.
Everton team news
Hayley Raso and Egurrola come into the team that beat Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Wednesday night
Aston Villa team news
It's a debut for Anita Asante as she replaces Eisha N'Dow at the back
How to watch
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport with kick-off at 12:30.
If you prefer to stream the game, it will be available in full and for free on the FA Player app.
If you prefer to follow the action online, your best option is of course here on VAVEL!
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2020/21 Women's Super League fixture: Aston Villa against Everton!
My name is Andrew Maddox and I'll be your host for this game. We will be providing you with team news, pre-game analysis and live updates as it happens on VAVEL.