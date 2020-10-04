Live Blog: Arsenal V Sheffield United

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIMEARSENAL 2-1 SHEFFIELD UNITEDDespite a late flurry Arsenal hold onto all three points
Into added time and there's four extra minutes for Arsenal to hold onArsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
Final sub for Arsenal as goalscorer Saka is replaced by Maitland-Niles
Out of nothing Sheffield United are back in the match. Lovely finish by McGoldrick but given far too much time to pick his spot. Nervy ten minutes ahead now for Arsenal
GOALARSENAL 2-1 SHEFFIELD UNITEDDAVID MCGOLDRICK
Sub for Arsenal as Ceballos is replaced by Xhaka. Ceballos really had a great game today and bought lots of energy and played some lovely passes
Change for Sheffield United as Billy Sharp replaces Chris Basham
One goal comes and then so does another. It's a lovely one-two between Pepe and Bellerin on the right hand side and Pepe carries the ball to the edge of the box and finishes brilliantly into the bottom left corner
GOALARSENAL 2-0 SHEFFIELD UNITEDNICOLAS PEPE
Finally a break through. Some good passing on the edge of the box and Aubameyang finds Bellerin on the sideline. Bellerin floats a lovely cross to the far post and Saka places the header brilliantly into the top cornerArsenal 1-0 Sheffield United
GOALARSENAL 1-0 SHEFFIELD UNITEDBUKAYO SAKA
First substitution for each side. Burke off for McBurnie for the Blades and Pepe on for N'Ketiah for the Gunners
Finally a good move from Arsenal. A nice pass from Saka to Ceballos and Aubameyang is inches away from getting to the pass
Second half starts. Big improvement needed. Come on Arsenal
Half time. A really poor first half with no real clear cut chance created by either team. Doubt Mikel Arteta will be happy with what he's just seen from his side.
Yellow Card. Berge is booked after a high foot catches AubameyangArsenal 0-0 Sheffield United
First real chance. Ramsdale's clearance only finds Ceballos who passes to Aubameyang who's shot is dipping and needs to be tipped over by Ramsdale
A first shot of the entire game as N'Ketiah glanced a header goalwards but it was easily saved by Ramsdale
25 minutes in and there is yet to be a shot on target. Arsenal moving the ball far to slowly to trouble the bladesArsenal 0-0 Sheffield United
Sheffield United coming into the game a bit more and probably looking the more threatening side without creating any clear cut chancesArsenal 0-0 Sheffield United
A quiet first ten minutes with Sheffield United keeping all 11 men behind the ball. Arsenal looking to create some gaps and get the front four involvedArsenal 0-0 Sheffield United
Almost a mistake by David Luiz as he is closed down quickly by Burke but Leno is out of his goal quickly.Arsenal 0-0 Sheffield United
Kick off. The game gets underway on this wet afternoon in North London.
Teams are out and the game is just about to begin. Come on Arsenal
The other option maybe that Arteta has stuck with three at the back with Saka playing as a wing back and Tierney playing at centre back. Wouldn't surprise me if it was a four though given that Arsenal have lacked creativity in midfield so far. Eddie N'Ketiah is leading the line over Alex Lacazette today but that is probably just down to squad rotation
Some interesting team news there. Seems like Arteta has switched from the three at the back whether that's just for this game or new thinking from Arteta. Looks like it will be a 4-2-3-1 for Arsenal. Don't know if it will be Saka or Willian playing in the number ten role
Here's how Sheffield United line up todayRamsdaleBashanEganRobinsonBaldockLundstrumBergeOsborneStevensMcGoldrickBurke
Team News is out. Arsenal have made a number of changes from the last league game against LiverpoolLenoBellerinLuizGabrielTierneyCeballosElnenySakaWillianN'KetiahAubameyang
Follow along for Arsenal V Sheffield United. Kick off is at 14:00 from the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League Get live blog info about stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and result updates in VAVEL.
Hello and welcome to this live blog as Arsenal take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Kick off is at 14:00. Follow this blog for live updates and opinions on today's game