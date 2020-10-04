Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live Score, Tv Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Team News In One Hour!
Both Teams Defending 100% Starts
Two hours until team news and three hours until kick off as Aston Villa and Liverpool both go in search of continued 100% Premier League records before the international break
Liverpool Stats
Liverpool will miss joint top scorer Sadio Mane this evening, however Mohamed Salah also has three goals from the opening three games and will be out to add to his tally
Aston Villa Stats
John McGinn has two assists from the opening two matches for Villa whilst his midfield colleagues Conor Hourihane and captain Jack Grealish each have a goal apiece
Alexander-Arnold Passed Fit
In better news for Liverpool, last years PFA Young Player of the Season, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been passed fit and is expected to be named in the starting XI. Team news around 18:15 BST
Alisson Misses Out
Alisson Becker confirmed as absent by numerous sources for the match with an injury picked up in training. Adrian will deputise for the Brazilian stopper
Away News
Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara due to positive Covid-19 tests. Alisson is a late fitness doubt with concussion but captain Jordan Henderson could return to the side
Home News
Aston Villa are expected to name Ross Barkley as part of their matchday squad for the first time following his loan arrival from Chelsea. The hosts will remain without the services of Tom Heaton and Bjorn Engels
Reds Left It Late
This fixture last year saw the Premier League champions elect come from a goal behind with just minutes remaining thanks to late Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane strikes
Form
Both teams come into this evenings clash with perfect Premier League records. Jurgen Klopp's side have won all three of their matches whilst Dean Smith's Villa' are two from two after narrowly avoiding the drop last season
Where to watch
The fixture is available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 19:00 BST
Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage as Aston Villa face Liverpool in the Premier League. Stay tuned for all the pre-match analysis, previews, team news and live updates throughout - all here on VAVEL.com
Aston Villa could stick with the side that lead them to a 3-0 victory against Fulham