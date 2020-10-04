The Warmdown: Leeds show their worth again by going toe-to-toe with Man City

Leeds United fought back valiantly to claim a point against Manchester City in what was an enthralling encounter. Raheem Sterling put City in front during a spell of sustained pressure from the visitors but Leeds found their feet and managed to score an equaliser through substitute Rodrigo.

In the final frantic 20 minutes amidst the pouring rain and swirling wind in Yorkshire, both sides had chances to win the contest, with Patrick Bamford going closest, but a share of the spoils seemed right considering the even attack-minded duel as a whole.

Leeds excel once more

This was further evidence that it is great to have Leeds back in the Premier League. They held their own against a club that has been honed to perfection by hundreds of millions of investment and one of the great coaches. It was also a meeting of minds as Pep Guardiola went toe-to-toe with his ‘mentor’ Marcelo Bielsa. City were dominant for the first half-hour but after a scrappy interchange Leeds began to play City at their own game.

Bielsa’s open attacking play eventually forced errors from Guardiola’s players. Even though there were not as many goals as anticipated, chances were aplenty and to some extent tactics went out the window as the match became more of an end-to-end basketball game. Quite ironic for two managers who always seek control of the ball and hone their tactics.

The possession stats showed that the home side had more possession (53 percent to 47) despite being under the hammer early on, which is a rarity for any team when playing City. It speaks of Leeds’ ability to deploy their game plan against even the mightiest of opponents. They took Liverpool all the way in the opening match of the season - scoring three times - and, having won their two league games since, can now put this draw against City on their season records.

Rodrigo nets first goal

Two of Bielsa’s second half substitutes turned the screw as the game become more expansive and end-to-end in the latter stages. Ian Poveda came off the bench and tormented Benjamin Mendy on the right flank. The former City player, who was sold across the Pennines in January, made an instant impact with his direct runs and deliveries into the area, one of which needed Ederson to tip onto the crossbar.

But it was Rodrigo, another substitute, who provided the crucial moment as Leeds pushed for a draw. It was his run inside and shot that brought the corner, which Ederson flapped at, allowing the Spaniard to tap in from close range. Leeds’ record signing had his first goal for the club and it was a step in the right direction for a player who has a lot of pressure on his shoulders having moved from Valencia this summer.

“Progressively he will begin to show the great quality that he has,” the Leeds manager said of his goalscorer. “Today he had a very good start and perhaps the pace of the game hit him at the end. When he’s able to play at a good physical level I think he will make a difference.”

Ruben Dias settles on debut

Elland Road is no easy place for a new centre-back to make his first Premier League start, Guardiola said as much. Nevertheless Ruben Dias had a solid debut at the heart of City’s defence alongside Aymeric Laporte. It helped Dias that his new team-mates were passing the ball around Leeds in the first 20 minutes with little trouble. But soon Leeds got back into the game and Dias got a closer look at Bielsa’s attacking football.

Some of his positioning was questionable, for instance the 23-year-old allowed Stuart Dallas through on goal but Ederson was able to bail out his defence. Also when he stood off Rodrigo, the Spaniard got a shot away that struck the woodwork. Still there were plenty of positives too: his strong, physical presence was evident against Bamford and his heading ability was clear when attacking Kevin De Bruyne’s corners, one of which went just wide whilst another struck Liam Cooper on its way to goal.

“As soon as possible he started, the better he will be and the better he will adapt,” Guardiola said. “He has a good personality, good with the header, in the build-up and challenges in an attacking way. He is still very young, so we have time to improve.”