Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur: Superb Spurs Hit United For Six

Tottenham Hotspur demolished Manchester United 1-6 at Old Trafford thanks to an all-round team performance led by the superb Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Kane managed two goals as did Son, while Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also got onto the score sheet.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty opened the scoring but at that moment, United would have no idea that it would be a mere consolation.

Story of the game

United grabbed the first goal of the game in rapid fashion, as Davinson Sanchez brought down Anthony Martial clumsily in the box inside the first minute - the penalty converted comfortably by Bruno Fernandes.

It only took two minutes though for Spurs to equalise, as record signing Tanguy Ndombele capitalised on a terrible defensive error by the United backline under pressure from Erik Lamela by powering home his effort via a slight deflection.

Heung-Min Son completed the rapid turnaround in the sixth minute as Harry Kane took a quick free-kick sending the Korean through on goal with the United defence not concentrating, before chipping David De Gea deftly.

Son, Lamela and Serge Aurier all had huge opportunities to get Spurs' third on the counter attack, but De Gea on all three occasions came to the rescue for the home side.

In the 30th minute, disaster struck for United when Martial was given a straight red card for a soft arm to Lamela's neck, and just a minute later Son turned provider for Kane who slotted the ball comfortably into the back of the net after Spurs robbed the home side from their short goal-kick.

Eric Bailly then got away without a red card after walking over Kane's ankle - arguably a more clear red card than the Martial incident but both probably soft.

Spurs then got a fourth just under ten minutes before half-time when Moussa Sissoko spread the play out-wide to Aurier who squared for Son's second goal of the game.

A tired and lacklustre United then almost conceded a fifth right on the stroke of half-time, as Kane flicked on a corner agonisingly wide.

Half-time saw Scott McTominay and Fred come on for Fernandes and Nemanja Matic, while Lucas Moura replaced the on-thin-ice Lamela.

It took six minutes after the break for Spurs to get their fifth after some sumptuous play starting with Ndombele who found Lucas in plenty of space, the Brazilian laid off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who played a delicious through-ball for Aurier who smashed the ball low past De Gea.

Kane could have added another after a perfectly-read interception from Hojbjerg gave Spurs a three-on-two opportunity - but De Gea was equal to the England captain's low near-post shot.

Tottenham's talisman striker did however make it six in the 79th minute from the penalty spot with an emphatic penalty, after Paul Pogba brought down Davies in the box after the Welshman cut inside Aaron Wan-Bissaka too easily.

Six minutes from time Luke Shaw became the latest United player to be lucky to not receive a red card when he cynically brought down Lucas as the Brazilian ran clear of him - referee and VAR only opting for a yellow card instead.

Man of the Match - Harry Kane

There were a number of Spurs players that could have come away with man of the match - special mentions to Son, Hojbjerg, Ndombele and Aurier who were all superb, but Kane ultimately led by example and was sharp to every ball and gave Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly a torrid time.