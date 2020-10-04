As it happened: Southampton 2-0 West Brom in the Premier League 

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL WHISTLE BLOWSA deserved victory for Southampton who dominated the first half and then killed of the game with a goal in the second half. Final score 2-0 Southampton.
Four minutes of added timeAs the game dies down with the result looking fairly certain for Southampton, the fourth official announces four additional minutes of play.
84' SubstitutionChe Adams makes way for Shane Long now, a former Baggie himself
83' CORNERSouthampton find themselves with another corner from the left which Johnstone again comes to collect.
81' DANGEROUS FREE-KICKGreat ball in from a Southampton free-kick on the left-hand side taken by Ward-Prowse.
The eventual header forces Johnstone into another great save and yet another corner - which comes to nothing.
79' Walker-Peters charging runThe Saints right-back has an inspiring run forward, showing the best of his pace.
As he closed in on goal he shot from just outside the area but fails to find the target.
76' Play continuesRobson-Kanu is back up now and play continues.
74' Hal Robson-Kanu downThe former Reading forward is down and looks to be in a lot of pain as his left arm is strapped up.
West Brom of course have already made three substitutions, with Robson-Kanu being one of them to come on this second-half.
72' CHANCE for West BromThe Baggies get another dangerous free-kick which is whipped in towards Semi Ajayi who just can't get the right contact in a very dangerous position.
What a strike!20 months after last scoring Oriol Romeu hits a fantastic volley just inside the 18-yard box following some nice play from Stuart Armstrong for the assist
An important goal for Southampton after West Brom had been the better side since the break.
69' GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTONSaints double their lead with a fantastic volley from Oriol Romeu inside the Wst Brom box.
64' Final West Brom subSlaven Bilic makes his final substitution now as Filip Krovinovic replaces Romaine Sawyers in the central midfield.
64' Great link-up play from SaintsSome great link-up play between Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond there as they drive into the West Brom box.
The ball finds his way to Armstrong who just can't get a shot of quality away.
63' Southampton free-kickRyan Bertrand has an inswinging free-kick from the left-hand side but can only find a West Brom shirt as it's cleared.
60' SubstitutionHal Robson-Kanu is introduced to the field of play now as he replaces Callum Robinson up-front.
59' Southampton cornerBrilliant play from Danny Ings on the right-hand side as he plays in Che Adams who drives forward and forces a corner.
West Brom the better side this halfSince half-time West Brom have been the better side with Slaven Bilic's team talk working so far.
The Baggies have played with a lot more intent since the break and have created several attacking opportunities from free-kicks and putting Southampton on the back-foot.
54' Southampton substitutionNathan Redmond is introduced to the action as he replaces Moussa Djenepo who recently picked up a yellow card and is perhaps a change in caution from Ralph Hasenhuttl.
53' Another West Brom free-kickDiangana forces another free-kick out of Southampton as Pereira takes for the Baggies.
Decent ball in but it failed to connect with anyone in the box.
51' SAVE!Alex McCarthy saves the resulting free-kick with his legs following a headed effort, as he gets his first touches of the second half.
50' YELLOW CARDThe goalscorer Djenepo hacks down a West Brom attack midway through his half as the Baggies have come out from the break with a lot more intent about their play.
47' Wasted West Brom cornerWest Brom opted to go short with the corner and it resulted in a Southampton throw-in and was a real wasted opportunity for a side who lacked chances in the first half.
46' FREE-KICKEarly second-half free-kick from Grady Diangana as he fizzes a ball in which is dealt with by Southampton and results in a corner.
46' Second half commencesThe teams are back out here as West Brom look to get back into the game having trailed by one goal at the break.
West Brom to kick-off, who make one change with Sam Field introduced to replace Kyle Edwards. No changes for Southampton
Halftime thoughtsWest Brom are lucky they trail only by one, the Baggies haven't been in the game at all having managed only one shot so far - which posed no threat.
Southampton on the other hand have dominated the game with their high press and possession, which has seen their side presented with a succession of good chances. No doubt Sam Johnstone is a big reason why their lead isn't greater.
HALF-TIMERalph Hasenhuttl's side go into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a well taken effort from Moussa Djenepo.
Southampton dominated the first half and take a well-deserved lead.
Nicely taken goalDjenepo showed some fantastic footwork in the box as the ball fell to him he dummied a duo of West Brom defenders before striking across goal to give the Saints the lead following a dominating display from them so far.
41' GOAL!Moussa Djenepo scores following some nice footwork in the opposition box.
Southampton take a well-deserved lead.
39' Cheeky attemptDanny Ings looked to chip Sam Johnstone from just outside the right-hand side of the box as he saw the keeper off his line.
That would have been some goal had it snuck in as Ings hit on the half-volley.
37' Wasted opportunityThe home side create themselves another chance as Stuart Armstrong cuts in from the right-hand side and shoots from just outside the box, but shoots over by quite some distance.
35' Southampton dominationSouthampton have dominated the opening half-hour or so with a flurry of chances and the majority of possession, but nothing to show for it on the score sheet in thanks to the fine efforts of Sam Johnstone so far.
29' Another Southampton chanceThis time its' Che Adams turn as drives into the West Brom box and manages to get a shot off, but he can only fire wide when he probably should have hit the target.
27' BIG SAVEThe foul from Livermore resulted in a whipped free-kick from James Ward-Prowse, who found Danny Ings as he forced a great save from Sam Johnstone.
26' YELLOW CARD!Following West Brom's free-kick, Alex McCarthy launches a ball upfield and finds Che Adams who is hacked down by Jake Livermore.
25' FREE-KICK!West Brom receive a free-kick from distance as Southampton conceded a cheap foul, which Mateus Pereira takes.
16' Corner SouthamptonThe stunning double saves from Sam Johnstone resulted in a Saints corner, the first of the game.
Southampton took and it eventually fell to Kyle Walker-Peters from range who shot at the goalkeeper, who then collected and launched a West Brom counter.
16' GREAT SAVE!Sam Johnstone makes a great double save as Kyle Walker-Peters perfectly played in Danny Ings who could only find the keeper. The shot-stopper then had to react quickly as the ball bounced off Semi Ajayi.
15' Plenty of home-side possessionSouthampton have been dominating possession so far as they look to control the game and build into it slowly.
6' Another Southampton chanceDanny Ings plays in a nicely flicked ball from just outside the box to Stuart Armstrong who only had a tight angle to shoot from, and fires over.
4' Early Southampton ChanceSome nice possession from the home side saw Ryan Bertrand in plenty of space running into the box from the right and forced a good save out of Sam Johnstone.
1' Kick-offSouthampton are to get the game underway playing in their red home kit.
West Brom too playing in their home kit.
The teams are out!Kick-off is imminent at Saint Mary's as both teams walk out onto the grass.
Make sure to follow all the details, commentaries, and analysis of Southampton v West Brom right here on VAVEL.com.
Ten minutes until kick-off!Not long to go now until kick-off at St. Mary's.
West Brom will be looking for their first win of the season having drawn one and lost the other two of their opening fixtures.
Southampton on the other hand will be looking to pick up where they left off last week in their first win of the season against Burnley.
Saints looking to gain momentumSouthampton will no doubt be looking to build on from their 1-0 win last weekend having lost their opening two league games and Carabao cup fixture.
West Brom presents the perfect opportunity to do so, but as they showed Chelsea, the Baggies are no pushover and once again Ralph Hasenhuttl will need Dannys Ings on fine-tune to help his side.
Change in tactics for West Brom?It appears the Baggies will be taking a different tactical approach to this game having operated a back five in their 3-3 draw against Chelsea.
However, for their game today Daniel Furlong, a fullback by trade, is replaced by attacking midfielder Kyle Edwards as they move from a back five to what appears to be a back four in an expected 4-2-3-1.
Slaven Bilic's pre-match comments
"They are very competitive, they run a lot, they have up front very clinical players with pace. Winning against Burnley will definitely give them confidence."
“But we are planning to take something out of the game, definitely. It’s a big opportunity for us – like every game is. We’re in good shape and good spirits. Hopefully, we’re going to build on what we did really good, and improve.”
Ralph Hasenhuttl's pre-match comments about the West Brom game"It's been a longer week, starting on Tuesday, so we've had some time to work on a few things, and I think it was important to win against Burnley,
"That felt good, but we now want to make it even better on the weekend, against a strong opponent."
Starting XI for West Brom
Starting XI for Southampton
Previous meeting between the two sidesThe last time these two teams faced each other was in the FA Cup Quarter Finals in 2018, which Southampton won 2-1.
The last time these sides met in the league was also in 2018 which finished 3-2 to Southampton.
Fullback Darnell Furlong is replaced by Kyle Edwards, who is expected to play in attacking midfield.
Southampton remain unchanged from their 1-0 victory over Burnley last weekend, with Danny Ings and Che Adams once again spearheading the side.
The game is available on BT Sport with coverage starting an hour before kick-off at 11:00.
Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of 2020's Premier League match between Southampton and West Brom! My name is Sam Machin and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, line-up updates, and news as it happens here, live on VAVEL.com
Final thoughtsSouthampton were definitely deserving of the full three points following a dominating first half and some great high pressing throughout.
The big positive for Southampton will be that they won a game without goals from Danny Ings, with pre-match questions over an overreliance on the talisman. Both goals too were of quality from Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu as the Saints look to build up to the form they ended last season with, with two wins on the bounce now.
West Brom on the overhand didn't offer much to the game and is another sign that they perhaps aren't up to scratch as they sit on one point so far.