The Warmdown: Spurs run riot in Manchester

When Davinson Sanchez took down Anthony Martial in the first 30 seconds – it appeared to be a long, dreary afternoon for Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho.

Bruno Fernandes, of course, tucked away the resulting penalty. 1-0 down before even touching the football.

Lads, it’s Tottenham. The annual collapse against a big club was about to be well underway. But this afternoon was a different one.

Spurs then tormented, tortured, embarrassed and demolished Manchester United. And that’s putting it lightly.

Tanguy Ndombele equalised within a few minutes, then Heung Min-Son, then Harry Kane, then Son again, then Serge Aurier and then finally – Kane again.

It was only the third time in United’s history that they have conceded six goals, and the first time ever that conceded four goals in the first half.

Lads, it's Man United.

STATEMENT RESULT

Spurs’ good project restart - mixed with a highly impressive transfer window, meant that they have come into this season with a good swing of momentum.

Results before today haven’t quite lived up to this hype. Southampton, yes. But Everton was disappointing, and Newcastle was obviously good – but was only met with a draw (somehow).

Spurs were crying out for a statement win to kickstart a successful season. The Carabao Cup win against Chelsea was great, but not a statement. It was two fairly weakened sides, and a win only through penalties. It was fantastic though.

This game, that performance, was a statement to everyone that Spurs want to, and will, compete this season.

United, of course, are not in the greatest shape – but going to Old Trafford and dispatching them as they did should not be questioned.

United did have ten men for the majority of the game. Fairly? That’s another conversation.

Spurs were equally as brilliant when it was 11v11. Who is saying the score line wouldn’t have been similar if Martial stayed on?

Many things can be argued, but there’s one that is a fact. Tottenham made a statement today. This is a result where the other top teams will look at it and say:

“Oh, okay. This team mean business.”

Spurs’ fear factor has been fading ever since Mauricio Pochettino’s peak era. This result should go a long way to installing that back into the club.

KANE AND SON SPARKLE AGAIN

This topic seems to be getting coverage every single week, but it’s impossible not too when this duo continues to prove their world-class status week on week.

They’re not just both sensational individuals, they’re becoming brilliant together. Southampton away, just a couple of weeks ago, is the best example – with Kane setting up Son four times.

But today was another showing of the duo linking up to devasting effect.

The England captain is slowly developing his game. He’s now dropping into pockets all across the pitch – even as deep as the holding midfielder.

Because of his ability, he draws the attention of opposition players, but his incredible passing range allows him to find players running in behind. This is Son, 99% of the time.

Not quite in that said fashion, but Kane set up Son for the second goal of the afternoon.

It was a brilliant bit of improvisation from the striker.

He got fouled by Harry Maguire, and just when play seemed to settle – Kane had got up, and then hit a fantastic driven through ball which Son went onto finish before United could even blink.

Everyone can get swept up into Kane’s newfound playmaking assets, but it wouldn’t get noticed if Son’s finishing wasn’t so excellent. His two goals today were both brilliant finishes in their own right.

It takes two to tango.

The beauty is that the roles that can swap within a second. The third goal came through a great Spurs press, where they triggered it on Maguire receiving the ball.

Kane won it, and Ndombele’s neat backheel found Son in the box.

He took a touch and released the now turned poacher who dispatched the ball with his first touch.

The duo now have 26 Premier League goals – the fifth-most of any pair in the competition’s history.

Kane has also assisted all six of Son’s goals this season.

You could list off incredible stats surrounding these two all day, but one thing is obvious - this duo is one that is now world-class and is pivotal if Spurs want to find success this campaign.

Gareth Bale, anyone?

MOURINHO’S PERSONAL GLORY

Almost two years ago, in December 2018 - it was announced that Mourinho had been sacked from the United job.

Albeit everyone still recognised him as an all-time great, the wide perception of him is that he was ‘washed up’ or a ‘dinosaur’.

Despite winning the Europa League and the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils, his overall negative football and attitude drove his two-year tenure at Old Trafford to the ground.

That was it, Mourinho’s time at the top is done. The master of the dark arts had run his course, and the old wizard was completely out of spells.

His time at Tottenham began with doubts that this trend would continue, but recent signs suggest Mourinho is going to be up to his old tricks again.

This game was the ultimate revenge. Facing the club that sacked him, and the manager they chose to replace him – all while out-playing them in every aspect for ninety minutes.

The brand of football tailored to Mourinho’s name sometimes has negative connotations, but the recent style they have played suggests that he’s open to a free-flowing attacking after all.

They scored six today, seven on Thursday, and five against Southampton the week before last.

Also, let’s not forget, it’s not just United who he took down, it’s his also old foes Chelsea in Tuesday's night Carabao Cup game.

There is no denying that this week was of massive personal victory for the 58-year-old, but it’s also a gargantuan week in his time at Spurs. Four games, three wins, one draw (again, somehow?).

This is all in seven days.

As soon as the full-time whistle was blown, the camera was straight focused on Mourinho – in a desperate attempt to capture him doing something memorable.

He simply shook hands and had a hug with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, but he gave a slight look to the camera. It was the look of a man that wanted to say so much, but he left it to our imagination.

BALANCE IS RESTORED

Spurs’ midfield has long been in question.

Ever since Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama’s downfalls, and Christian Eriksen’s departure – Tottenham have been desperate for a balanced midfield that can provide cover and creativity.

It feels like they have finally stumbled onto something. Giovani Lo Celso and Ndombele were two big money signings last summer that attempted to plug that gap in the centre of midfield.

Lo Celso was consistent last season, but the more creative Ndombele struggled to impose his magic consistently.

An anchor felt like an absolute must, for many reasons – to protect the venerable defence, aswell as provide a solid base for the more talented midfield players to create.

Welcome, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg.

The Danish international seems to be doing exactly this. He was absolutely brilliant today. It's clear why Mourinho was so desprate to get the 25-year-old in his ranks.

He broke up the United attacks, bullied their midfield, and played intelligent progressive passes to the more dangerous players.

He even showed his creative potential, grabbing an assist with his magnificent through ball that sent Aurier on his way to score Spurs’ fifth.

Now, let’s move onto Ndombele.

His progression was completely stalled last year – but this season he looks like a completely different monster.

His mentality looks so different, and he seems to be given complete freedom with Hojbjerg, and Moussa Sissoko (In today’s case) cleaning up everything behind him.

The 23-year-old was a pleasure to watch today. He was up to his usual flicks, nutmegs and flair.

However, it was refreshing to see him do something an actual normal midfielder would do, and pounce on a loose ball and smash it home.

That opening goal will do him a world of good for his confidence, which seems to be growing by the game.

He then went back into his more natural traits, to great effect. For the third goal, his brilliant disguised flick set up Son in the box – who assisted Kane.

Sissoko was equally as impressive. He protected the back four well and provided great energy throughout the encounter.

Lo Celso didn’t even feature, and many would have him in Spurs’ best XI. Harry Winks, Gedson Fernandes and Dele Alli are all midfielders that can be rotatated within that.

Spurs’ midfield finally feels like it’s got the right balance. It’s got protection, creation, flair and depth.