Neto strike earns three points for Wolves over struggling Fulham

A Pedro Neto 55th minute strike proved to be enough to earn Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over winless Fulham at Molineux.

In a game that had few opportunities, a well-struck effort by Neto ultimately earned Wolves their second victory of the season, leaving them in 12th position.

Meanwhile, the defeat for the Cottagers continues their 100% losing start to their season, meaning that they remain bottom of the table after four games.

Story of the game

In the opening 20 minutes, it was an even affair but neither side found the cutting edge to get in the positions to create any clear cut chances of note.

It was not until the 27th minute that the first meaningful shot on goal did come when Neto's low strike from the edge of the area was parried away by Alphonse Areola.

Then the Fulham goalkeeper did magnificently well to block the follow up from point-blank range by Nelson Semedo out for a corner.

After that opportunity, the hosts seemed to gain more confidence and six minutes later, Raul Jimenez had his first opening as his header inside the area from a Daniel Podence cross sailed over the crossbar.

On the 38th minute, Nuno Espirito Santo's side created another chance when Jimenez flicked on Neto's corner at the near post but no player in Black and Gold was at the back post to tap the ball home.

Three minutes after the interval, Fulham had their first real sign of an effort when Aleksandar Mitrovic brought down an Antonee Robinson cross but on the turn, he sliced his shot well off target.

On the 50th minute mark, Ruben Neves had a decent effort from range after some good build-up play by Wolves, but his curling effort flew narrowly past the right-hand post.

Then five minutes later, Jimenez had the best chance of the game when he latched on to a long ball but with the only, the goalkeeper to beat Areola saved the effort with his legs and he was then equal to Leander Dendoncker's follow up.

A minute later, the home side's pressure did pay off when Neto fired a low shot from the left-hand side of the area into the bottom right-hand corner after he was found by a Dendoncker blocked shot.

The goal was Neto's first for the club at Molineux.

After the opener, Wolves began to take control of the encounter and could have had a second on 65 minutes, but Semedo's low strike from outside of the area flashed just wide of the mark.

This occurred when Ademola Lookman's through ball on the counter-attack found Mitrovic in a dangerous attacking position, who then fed Aboubakar Kamara inside the area, but his low shot was held by Rui Patricio.

With Fulham putting on the pressure late on, they had one last chance to grab an equaliser, but with a minute remaining, Neesekens Kebano first time strike from a Mitrovic flick on whistled narrowly over the bar.

Talking point

Hosts struggle to break Fulham down

Before the goal that ultimately decided the result of the game, Wolves found it very difficult to get in behind and create clear cut chances against the organised Fulham back four.

In particular, in the first period, Jimenez who has proved to be so dangerous and potent in attacking areas for Wolves over the past couple of seasons was not provided with the service that was causing the visiting defence with anything to think about.

Neto and Podence were also not being found in behind Fulham's full-backs, meaning that their threat going forward was quite easily coped with by Scott Parker's side.

Therefore, for the hosts to get the goal when they did when in fact they were struggling to create much going forward was ideal for Santo's side.

This is because it meant that with 35 minutes remaining, the home side could sit in a little deeper and manage the game, instead of having to throw bodies forward which would have consequently left them short at the back.

Stand out player:

In a game where there was not much quality on show, Dendoncker always showed to be composed on the ball and on many occasions he showed to control the tempo of the game.

Additionally, he did not give the ball away on many occasions and he did not make many mistakes at all, which was important because it was a game decided by small margins and his reliable performance certainly contributed to the hosts narrow but important win.