Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Fulham: Player Ratings

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured their first win in three games against Fulham with a 1-0 victory at Molineux in the Premier League.

Pedro Neto's second-half goal secured all three points for the Wanderers.

Below are the player ratings:

Defensive Clean Sheet

Rui Patricio: 7/10: A relatively quiet day at the office for Wolves' goalkeeper. Despite Fulham having 10 shots, only two were on target. However you have to be there to save them.

Nelson Semedo: 6/10: The new signing almost marked his home debut with a goal, when capitalising on Alphonse Areola's parried save. However the Frenchman saved Semedo's rebound well. Overall, it was a more settled performance from the right wing-back - a massive improvement from last weeks devastating performance.

Willy Boly: 7/10: Back to basics for the centre back who really struggled last week against West Ham.

Conor Coady: 7/10: Wolves' captain marked his England call up with a clean sheet. It was a solid performance from the centre-back, something that we have got used to seeing.

Roman Saiss: 6/10: Although slightly out of position, largely due to Ruben Vinagre's imminent transfer to Olympiacos, Saiss was reliable in the left wing back spot.

Maximilian Kilman: 8/10: It was a solid performance from the 23-year-old, who completed 95% of his passes. He also made two key passes, rounding off an impressive return to the starting squad.

Midfield and attack did just enough

Leon Dendoncker 7/10: The fact that Fulham had more possession than Wolves today showed that Nuno Espirito Santos' game plan was defensive. And the Belgian provided a good amount of defensive to carry out that plan.

Ruben Neves 6/10: It was the midfielder who received the only yellow card for the home side.

Daniel Podence: 6/10: It was a relatively quiet performance for the winger, who has just come back from injury. Once he has got his sharpness back up, we can hope to see more moments like the one against Manchester City.

Pedro Neto: 8/10: A beautiful strike into the bottom corner sealed the victory for Wolves. His energy in attack was the main excitement of todays game.

Raul Jimenez: 6/10: With the current form of todays opponents, you would have expected the Mexican to score, however his best and only real chance was struck right at the visitors 'keeper, who got the better of him today.

Substitutions

Adama Traore: 3/10: His strength and pace helped see out the game, and provided a solid counter-attacking option when Fulham were chasing the game.

Joao Moutinho: 6/10: His experience in the midfield helped calm things down and add some extra support in front of the defence. It was a strong substitution from Nuno.

Ki-Jana Hoever: 5/10: Did enough in the last 12 minutes of the game to see out the win. The young defender came on for the Semedo, who was substituted due to a slight knock.