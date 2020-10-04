Ait-Nouri joins Wolves while Vinagre departs 

Wolverhampton Wanderers have brought in young full-back Rayan Ait- Nouri from SCO Angers on loan with a £20 million option to buy at the end of the season.

The 19- year old has made 23 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit since breaking into the first team in the summer of 2018.

Increased depth at full-back

The France under 21 international will come into a Wolves side that currently have regular left-backs Marcal and Jonny out due to injury.

Consequently, this means that he may be required to come straight into the first team from the off.

The completion of this signing is something that will please Nuno Espirito Santo because improving the depth of his squad is something that he has aspired to do since the opening of the transfer window.

Consequently, this move certainly does this because it provides Santo with a selection headache of when they are all fit, who will slot in to be his regular starting left- wing-back.

Vinagre departs to Olympiacos

While Wolves have brought in Ait-Nouri, Portugal youth international Ruben Vinagre has left on a season-long loan to Greek side Olympiacos with an option to buy at the end of the season for £22.5 million.

The 21-year-old joined the club originally on loan in 2017 from Monaco before being brought on a permanent basis for around £2 million a year later.

In his spell at the club, he has featured on 70 occasions, scoring three goals in that time, but he never was really utilised as a regular as in the Premier League over the past two seasons, he has only started in 13 games.

If Ait-Nouri does impress in a Black and Gold shirt and if Vinagre does leave Wolves for 22.5 million at the end of the season, it means that of this sale, by buying the Angers defender the club would still be balancing the books financially- something which is known that the Wolves owners aim to do.