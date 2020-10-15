Mesut Ozil: Best Arsenal moments 

Mesut Ozil has been described as a marmite player, some people love him and some absolutely hate him. He has played 692 games, in which he’s scored 128 goals and provided 256 assists.

The German is Arsenal’s highest-paid player on £350,000-a- week, but since the restart has found himself left out of Mikel Arteta’s revamped squad.

Despite the players lack of game time, he has still had many memorable moments during his time in North London.

5. The ‘Ozil bounce’ Trick shot

Nobody really knows quite how Ozil manages this type of trickery, after inventing his very own trick shot. He first showcased the skill during his first season at Real Madrid, luckily for English football fans he brought it to Arsenal with him as well.

He first scored using this shot against Liverpool, Ozil traditionally runs onto the ball and as he goes to shoot, bounces it tamely into the ground which results in bounces over the goalkeeper. As of yet, nobody has come up with a way to stop it.

4. Free-kick v Liverpool

After an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, Ozil achieved personal redemption with a stunning goal of his own during the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium.

In a dominating team performance, Ozil was yet again at the heart of play. After being awarded a free-kick outside of the area, the German stepped up and curled the ball past Simon Mignolet to beat the Belgian goalkeeper at his near post. It was a goal and a performance that fully underlined his status as a world-class footballer.

3. FA Cup glory

The attacking Midfielder has helped the Gunners win four FA Cup trophies. The first came in his debut season and second 12 months later. In these first two campaigns, Ozil played a combined total of 10 times scoring twice with four assists.

Arsenal’s third trophy came in 2016/17 season and despite Ozil only playing three times in the campaign, he still managed to provide a key assist which lead them to the cup final.

He only played one game in his clubs most recent FA Cup success, but still managed to help them progress, which eventually lead to them becoming cup winners. The German has been at the heart of Arsenal’s most recent success and will go down as an unforgettable part of that history.

2. Assist king

Ozil hit the ground running in his first season with Arsenal in 2013, he provided 14 assists and seven goals. He has had some outstanding moments in the Premier League, with one of his best against Aston Villa in February 2015.

There’s nobody better at setting up goals than the German, Ozil turned the ball round the corner with an elegant flick over the defender and through to Oliver Giroud who heatedly tucked home. This instinctive, first time flick deserves a special place in his personal hall of fame.

But it was the 2015/16 season where Ozil found his best form in Arsenal colours. He finished the campaign just one assist shy of equalling Thierry Henry’s record of 20 in an individual Premier League season. Ozil ended the calendar year only needing four more goals to break the record.

19 - Mesut Özil provided his 19th assist of the 2015-16 Premier League season against Aston Villa - only Thierry Henry (20 in 2002-03) has registered more assists in a single campaign in the competition’s history. Exceptional. #ArsenalReloaded @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/NWv33qacve — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2020

1. Astonishing solo goal v Ludogorets

Ozil found himself once again at the heart of an Arsenal comeback, scoring what is arguably one of his greatest ever goals. The Gunners trailed by two goals to nil after just 15 minutes. It was Ozil himself who kick started the Arsenal revival by assisting the cross for Granit Xhaka to pull one back for the away side.

With just minutes remaining and the scores tied at two goals a piece, Mohamed Elneny released the German one-on-one with the onrushing Ludogorets goalkeeper. Ozil calmly and elegantly lifted the ball over the keepers head but then found himself faced with two recovering defenders.

Remaining composed, Arsenal’s No.10 faked to shoot, leaving both defenders on the ground and went on to slot home into an empty net and seal the comeback win. It was a goal that only Ozil himself could have scored.

It is hard to know if Arsenal fans will ever see the German superstar in their colours again this season, in what is the final year of his contract. But there are certainly many Arsenal fans who hope the Ozil may assist them just one more time.