As it happened: Everton 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.
Mo Salah, Bernard and Lucas Dig

14:376 months ago

14:366 months ago

Events of the match

Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the third minute but the game was levelled by Keane after 20 minutes. 

Salah then gave Liverpool the lead with just under 20 minutes to go, but Everton equalised once again through Calvert- Lewin on the 81st minute.

Richarlison then saw red for a reckless challenge on Thiago late on before Henderson had a last-minute goal ruled out for offside.

Liverpool will feel hard-done by the VAR decisions todayy, including Pickford's first-half challenge on Van Dijk, but Everton fought hard and earned themselves a point to stay top of the league.

14:326 months ago

Full time: Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Well, what a game that was. The last three meetings at Goodison Park in this fixture finished 0-0, but that wasn't the case today in a game that had everything.
14:286 months ago

Five minutes added time

In all the late drama we've had here, there was five minutes added on.
14:276 months ago

NO GOAL! OFFSIDE!

VAR disallows the goal! 

Mane looked in-line with the Everton backline, however VAR has overruled the decision, and the goal was disallowed.

It looks extremely close, and Liverpool will feel hard-done there.

14:256 months ago

90+2' HENDERSON SCORES AND SURELY WINS IT!

Henderson gets on to the end of a Mane cross in the box and his effort is weak, however Pickford fumbles the ball and gives Liverpool the lead!

There is a VAR check for offside, however it is a matter of millimeters! 

14:226 months ago

88' Red card Richarlison!

Richarlison is sent off for an extremely late challenge here on Thiago, and rightly so.

Both players go in for a 50/50 challenge however the Brazillian goes into the challenge with much more momentum and with his studs showing, leaving Thiago in a heap and the referee with no option but to send him off. 

It was a challenge that didn't need to be made, especially since the whistle had already gone for a foul on Mane seconds earlier. 

14:196 months ago

87'

Alexander-Arnold steps over a free-kick and see's a gap in Pickford's goal, however his effort has just too much curl on it and goes over the bar.
14:186 months ago

84'

Allan and Fabinho both receive yellow cards.
14:176 months ago

83'

Mane heads wide!

Mane's first effort is initially saved by Pickford but it's parried out to Jota who sends an effort goalwards, however Mane latches onto the effort and heads wide.

This game is anyone's to win!

14:156 months ago

81' Calvert-Lewin equalises!

Calvert-Lewin scores in typical Calvert-Lewin style to continue his red-hot form and bring the game level!

Digne sends a cross into the box which is the perfect height for Calvert-Lewin who rises higher than Robertson and across Adrian who can't do anything about it.

It's the fifth consecutive league game that the striker has scored in, and his seventh of the season!

Game on again!

14:126 months ago

78' Everton and Liverpool substitution.

Both sides making chances here.

Everton make their final change of the game as Alex Iwobi comes on for Doucoure, setting up a very attacking Everton team for the last 10 minutes. 

 

Diogo Jota comes on for Firmino.

14:106 months ago

76'

Pickford makes a brilliant save to deny Matip!


Alexandr-Arnold's corner is met strongly by the centre-half, and his powerful effort is pushed away by Pickford at full stretch. 

Some good saves produced so far by the Everton 'keeper.

14:096 months ago

73' Everton substitution

Gylfi Sigurdsson comes on for Gomes.
14:076 months ago

WATCH: Salah strikes!

Salah scores his 100th Liverpool goal in style.

 

14:066 months ago

72' What a goal from Salah! 2-1 Liverpool!

What a finish that is from Salah!

From out of nothing, Salah restores Liverpool's lead with a sublime half-volley!

It was an exceptional first-time strike from the Egyptian  as Mina's half clearance falls to Salah who sends a powerful strike into the bottom left corner, leaving Pickford with no chance!

 

Six goals so far in the Premier League for Salah.

14:006 months ago

69'

Another yellow card now, as Gomes is given a yellow card for swiping the legs of Fabinho.

We are currently in the scrappy stage of the game.

13:596 months ago

66'

Mane goes into the book as he receives a yellow card for a high foot.
13:576 months ago

65'

Rodriguez now comes close for Everton!

The Columbian has started this second half really well and he tests Adrian from range as he stings the palms of the diving 'keeper with a curling effort from outside the box. 

Everton are currently looking like the team more likely to take the lead!

13:556 months ago

62' Lacklustre second half so far for Liverpool

Liverpool have come out this half looking like a different team. 

They aren't as quck and free-flowing going forward as in the first 45, and are finding it hard to get past the Everton back line. 

13:536 months ago

59' Off the post!

Another brilliant cross produces by Rodriguez falls perfectly to Richarlison at the back post who is extremely unlucky to see his header come back at him off the post!

Adrian was scrambling across his goal-line there, massive let-off for Liverpool.

Everton are starting to get into this game and make it an even affair.

13:486 months ago

56'

Robertson is now back up and running, no surprise there.
13:466 months ago

54'

Robertson and Allan both collide in the centre-circle as Liverpool tried to break, and the Liverpool defender has come off as the worst of the two as he stays down holding his leg. 

Klopp will be hoping he isn't forced into another defensive change.

13:426 months ago

50'

Digne drills a ball into the box for Calvert-Lewin, however the Englishman is pressed well by Adrian who does enough to put off the Everton Forward and gather the ball safely. 
13:396 months ago

48'

Robertson's cross is headed clear by Mina but only far as Henderson who's first-time effort just evades the crossbar. 

Close from the Liverpool captain!

13:386 months ago

47'

The ball falls to Fabinho 30 yards from goal, however the Brazillian sends his first-time effort flying over the bar.
13:376 months ago

46'

We are now back underway in the derby!

No changes to either side during the half-time break. 

13:296 months ago

Should Pickford have seen red for this challenge on Van Dijk?

 
 

13:286 months ago

Half-time: Everton 1-1 Liverpool.

The first 45 minutes of the Merseyside Derby comes to an end with the score level at 1-1 at Goodison Park. 

Mane opened the scoring as he blasted home Robertson's cross just three minutes in, however the lead was cancelled out after 20 minutes when Keane rose highest in the box to head past Adrian to level the game.

Arguably the biggest talking point from the first-half would be Pickford's dangerous challenge on Van Dijk, with the England 'keeper finding himself lucky to still be on the pitch as he forced Van Dijk off injured for Liverpool early on. 

Liverpool have had control of the game and have come close to scoring multiple times, but they are just lacking that final ball, which will surely frustrate Jurgen Klopp. 

It's a big 45 minutes ahead for Ancelotti's side, who will need to improve if they want to keep up their winning start to their season.

13:196 months ago

45+1'

The resulting free-kick is headed clear to Thiago who volleys the ball back towards goal with plenty of venom, however the shot is blocked. 

That looked destined for goal.

13:186 months ago

45' Four minutes added time.

Four minutes added time indicated by the fourth official as we come to the end of an exciting first-half of football
13:176 months ago

45'

Rodriguez is booked for a late sliding challenge on Mane on the edge of the box. 

Dangerous position for Liverpool, here.

13:156 months ago

42'

Henderson now comes close for the Reds!

Salah has has a brilliant game so far and the Egyptian is involved once again as his blocked shot falls to Firmino who pulls it back to Henderson, however his shot is blocked by Godfrey to deny a shot on target.

Salah has also had a few chances, however it looks like he hasn't had his shooting boots on as he has only tested Pickford with tame efforts so far.

13:136 months ago

39'

Liverpool have control of the game, however Everton are still finding chances against a weakened Liverpool defence. 

No doubt that the Van Dijk injury would've given the Everton front three confidence for the rest of the game.

13:086 months ago

34'

Mane comes close again and the Senegalese international really should have done better! 

It's identical build-up to the first goal as Firmino's through ball cuts through the Toffee's backline to Robertson who pulls it back to Mane, however he slices his effort wide.

13:046 months ago

31' Everton substitution.

Coleman looks to have picked up an injury here when he was running with the ball, so the full-back makes way for summer signing Ben Godfrey, who is on to make his Everton debut.

A Merseyside Derby isn't a bad game to make your debut, is it?

12:596 months ago

WATCH: Keane's header brings the game level.

 

12:596 months ago

WATCH: Mane's brilliant opener.

 

12:586 months ago

25'

Good save from Pickford to deny Alexander-Arnold!

 

Mane wins Liverpool a free-kick in a dangerous position which Alexander-Arnold steps up to take, and his effort destined for the top left corner is met by the outstretching Pickford to put behind for a corner. 

12:546 months ago

20' Keane equalises for Everton!

Michael Keane rises highest to Rodriguez's corner and heads past Adrian to bring the game level!

Calvert-Lewin forced a save out of Adrian to earn his side a corner, and Keane equalises for Everton from the resulting set piece as his powerful header is too hot to handle for Adrian in the Liverpool goal. 

It's a perfectly-placed cross from Rodriguez and Keane gets away from his marker for a free header which goes straight at the Liverpool 'keeper, however it's too powerful for Adrian and goes through his hands into the net. 

Game on!

12:506 months ago

17'

17' Calvert-Lewin picks a long ball out of the sky beautifully and finds himself one-on-one with Gomez, creates a little bit of space for himself however his shot is tame and straight down the throat of Adrian. 
12:486 months ago

13'

Calvert-Lewin skies a header over the bar for Everton's first chance of the game. 

It's been total domination from Liverpool so far, with Everton struggling to get any of the ball and create any sort of clear-cut chances. 

 

12:456 months ago

11' Liverpool substitution.

Now confirmed, Van Dijk makes way for Joe Gomez after that nasty challenge from Pickford. 

It's a massive blow for Liverpool who now have to deal with  Everton's attacking threat without their star defender.

12:426 months ago

7' VAR says offside.

Pickford is lucky there as the decision is Van Dijk was offside, however it's bad news for Liverpool as it looks like Van Dijk will need to be taken off after being on the receiving end of that challenge. 

Joe Gomez is stripped and warming up on the side, but that is a massive blow for the Reds.

12:406 months ago

6'

Fabinho plays a cross into the box to Van Dijk who is recklessly clattered by Jordan Pickford, however the Dutch centre-half is offside. 

VAR is now checking the incident for offside, and if this is given as onside, it could be bad news for Pickford it was an awful challenge.

12:376 months ago

3' Mane gives Liverpool the lead!

What a start for Liverpool!

It's a lovely team goal from Jurgen Klopp's side to put the Reds 1-0 up after just three minutes!

Salah plays a quick one-two with Firmino before spraying the ball over to Andy Robertson on the left, who proceeds to cheekily tap the ball through the legs of Seamus Coleman, drill the ball into Mane who has the easy job of blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

 

What a start! 

12:346 months ago

1'

James Rodriguez is on the end of a strong Virgil Van Dijk tackle and looks to be holding his groin. 

Everton will be hoping it's nothing serious so early on.

12:336 months ago

We're underway!

Kick-off in the 237th Merseyside Derby!
12:316 months ago

Kick-off moments away!

The teams are out and raring to go in what is one of the most anticipated Merseyside Derbys in recent times!

 

Today marks 10 years to the day since Everton last managed to beat their rivals, so the home side will be hoping to keep up their 100% record and get that sweet win over their rivals that they crave. 

12:296 months ago

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Here is how the visitors will be lining up today against the Toffees.

Adrian remains in goal for the Reds with Alisson still out with an injury. 

 

Joel Matip replaces Joe Gomez in the back-line as he returns from a long injury lay-off.

 

Thiago makes his full debut for Jurgen Klopp's side alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, with the latter also returning to the starting XI after a minor injury. 

And the dangerous front three is back for Liverpool as Sadio Mane also returns from injury in place for Diogo Jota. Interestingly, this is only the first time that Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah have all started together against Everton.

 

12:246 months ago

Premier League is back!

The Premier League is back!

13 days since the last Premier League fixture due to the international break, the league returns with a bang as Everton host local rivals Liverpool in the 237th Merseyside Derby! 

 

Everton come into this game with four wins from four so far in the Premier League and sit top of the table, whilst Liverpool will be hoping they can bounce back from their humiliating 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing. 

12:196 months ago

Everton FC vs Liverpool FC LIVE Score and Stream: Confirmed line-ups.

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool

I'm Lewis Barton and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will be bringing you the latest team news, pre-game analysis and more right here, live on VAVEL!

VAVEL Logo