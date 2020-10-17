As it happened: Everton 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
Events of the match
Salah then gave Liverpool the lead with just under 20 minutes to go, but Everton equalised once again through Calvert- Lewin on the 81st minute.
Richarlison then saw red for a reckless challenge on Thiago late on before Henderson had a last-minute goal ruled out for offside.
Liverpool will feel hard-done by the VAR decisions todayy, including Pickford's first-half challenge on Van Dijk, but Everton fought hard and earned themselves a point to stay top of the league.
Full time: Everton 2-2 Liverpool
Five minutes added time
NO GOAL! OFFSIDE!
Mane looked in-line with the Everton backline, however VAR has overruled the decision, and the goal was disallowed.
It looks extremely close, and Liverpool will feel hard-done there.
90+2' HENDERSON SCORES AND SURELY WINS IT!
There is a VAR check for offside, however it is a matter of millimeters!
88' Red card Richarlison!
Both players go in for a 50/50 challenge however the Brazillian goes into the challenge with much more momentum and with his studs showing, leaving Thiago in a heap and the referee with no option but to send him off.
It was a challenge that didn't need to be made, especially since the whistle had already gone for a foul on Mane seconds earlier.
87'
84'
83'
Mane's first effort is initially saved by Pickford but it's parried out to Jota who sends an effort goalwards, however Mane latches onto the effort and heads wide.
This game is anyone's to win!
81' Calvert-Lewin equalises!
Digne sends a cross into the box which is the perfect height for Calvert-Lewin who rises higher than Robertson and across Adrian who can't do anything about it.
It's the fifth consecutive league game that the striker has scored in, and his seventh of the season!
Game on again!
78' Everton and Liverpool substitution.
Everton make their final change of the game as Alex Iwobi comes on for Doucoure, setting up a very attacking Everton team for the last 10 minutes.
Diogo Jota comes on for Firmino.
76'
Alexandr-Arnold's corner is met strongly by the centre-half, and his powerful effort is pushed away by Pickford at full stretch.
Some good saves produced so far by the Everton 'keeper.
73' Everton substitution
WATCH: Salah strikes!
72' What a goal from Salah! 2-1 Liverpool!
From out of nothing, Salah restores Liverpool's lead with a sublime half-volley!
It was an exceptional first-time strike from the Egyptian as Mina's half clearance falls to Salah who sends a powerful strike into the bottom left corner, leaving Pickford with no chance!
Six goals so far in the Premier League for Salah.
69'
We are currently in the scrappy stage of the game.
66'
65'
The Columbian has started this second half really well and he tests Adrian from range as he stings the palms of the diving 'keeper with a curling effort from outside the box.
Everton are currently looking like the team more likely to take the lead!
62' Lacklustre second half so far for Liverpool
They aren't as quck and free-flowing going forward as in the first 45, and are finding it hard to get past the Everton back line.
59' Off the post!
Adrian was scrambling across his goal-line there, massive let-off for Liverpool.
Everton are starting to get into this game and make it an even affair.
56'
54'
Klopp will be hoping he isn't forced into another defensive change.
50'
48'
Close from the Liverpool captain!
47'
46'
No changes to either side during the half-time break.
Should Pickford have seen red for this challenge on Van Dijk?
Half-time: Everton 1-1 Liverpool.
Mane opened the scoring as he blasted home Robertson's cross just three minutes in, however the lead was cancelled out after 20 minutes when Keane rose highest in the box to head past Adrian to level the game.
Arguably the biggest talking point from the first-half would be Pickford's dangerous challenge on Van Dijk, with the England 'keeper finding himself lucky to still be on the pitch as he forced Van Dijk off injured for Liverpool early on.
Liverpool have had control of the game and have come close to scoring multiple times, but they are just lacking that final ball, which will surely frustrate Jurgen Klopp.
It's a big 45 minutes ahead for Ancelotti's side, who will need to improve if they want to keep up their winning start to their season.
45+1'
That looked destined for goal.
45' Four minutes added time.
45'
Dangerous position for Liverpool, here.
42'
Salah has has a brilliant game so far and the Egyptian is involved once again as his blocked shot falls to Firmino who pulls it back to Henderson, however his shot is blocked by Godfrey to deny a shot on target.
Salah has also had a few chances, however it looks like he hasn't had his shooting boots on as he has only tested Pickford with tame efforts so far.
39'
No doubt that the Van Dijk injury would've given the Everton front three confidence for the rest of the game.
34'
It's identical build-up to the first goal as Firmino's through ball cuts through the Toffee's backline to Robertson who pulls it back to Mane, however he slices his effort wide.
31' Everton substitution.
A Merseyside Derby isn't a bad game to make your debut, is it?
WATCH: Keane's header brings the game level.
WATCH: Mane's brilliant opener.
25'
Mane wins Liverpool a free-kick in a dangerous position which Alexander-Arnold steps up to take, and his effort destined for the top left corner is met by the outstretching Pickford to put behind for a corner.
20' Keane equalises for Everton!
Calvert-Lewin forced a save out of Adrian to earn his side a corner, and Keane equalises for Everton from the resulting set piece as his powerful header is too hot to handle for Adrian in the Liverpool goal.
It's a perfectly-placed cross from Rodriguez and Keane gets away from his marker for a free header which goes straight at the Liverpool 'keeper, however it's too powerful for Adrian and goes through his hands into the net.
Game on!
17'
13'
It's been total domination from Liverpool so far, with Everton struggling to get any of the ball and create any sort of clear-cut chances.
11' Liverpool substitution.
It's a massive blow for Liverpool who now have to deal with Everton's attacking threat without their star defender.
7' VAR says offside.
Joe Gomez is stripped and warming up on the side, but that is a massive blow for the Reds.
6'
VAR is now checking the incident for offside, and if this is given as onside, it could be bad news for Pickford it was an awful challenge.
3' Mane gives Liverpool the lead!
It's a lovely team goal from Jurgen Klopp's side to put the Reds 1-0 up after just three minutes!
Salah plays a quick one-two with Firmino before spraying the ball over to Andy Robertson on the left, who proceeds to cheekily tap the ball through the legs of Seamus Coleman, drill the ball into Mane who has the easy job of blasting the ball into the roof of the net.
What a start!
1'
Everton will be hoping it's nothing serious so early on.
We're underway!
Kick-off moments away!
Today marks 10 years to the day since Everton last managed to beat their rivals, so the home side will be hoping to keep up their 100% record and get that sweet win over their rivals that they crave.
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWSHere is how the visitors will be lining up today against the Toffees.
Adrian remains in goal for the Reds with Alisson still out with an injury.
Joel Matip replaces Joe Gomez in the back-line as he returns from a long injury lay-off.
Thiago makes his full debut for Jurgen Klopp's side alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, with the latter also returning to the starting XI after a minor injury.
And the dangerous front three is back for Liverpool as Sadio Mane also returns from injury in place for Diogo Jota. Interestingly, this is only the first time that Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah have all started together against Everton.
Premier League is back!
The Premier League is back!13 days since the last Premier League fixture due to the international break, the league returns with a bang as Everton host local rivals Liverpool in the 237th Merseyside Derby!
Everton come into this game with four wins from four so far in the Premier League and sit top of the table, whilst Liverpool will be hoping they can bounce back from their humiliating 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing.
Everton FC vs Liverpool FC LIVE Score and Stream: Confirmed line-ups.
I'm Lewis Barton and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will be bringing you the latest team news, pre-game analysis and more right here, live on VAVEL!