As it happened: Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa - Premier League 2020

Final thoughts
Brendan Rogers' substitutes did improve Leicester, but Villa were able to weather that storm and score a late winner.
This is Villa's fourth win in a row this season and extends their unbeaten run to eight going back as far as last season in the Premier League.
Plenty of positives for Dean Smith's side as they prepare to face Leeds United at home on Friday night.
FT: Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa
Villa have managed to make it to 4 Premier League wins in a row. Some achievement for the side who narrowly avoided relegation.
On the balance of play, Villa deserved the three points after a full-blooded performance away at the King Power.
HT 0-0
Both sides look evenly matched playing 4-3-3, with both Ihenacho and Watkins making intelligent runs beyond beyond the defense for their respective sides.
Castange for Leicester has again looked like a brilliant attacking outlet from deep which we've become use to in the Premier League.
Jack Grealish looks lively as always for Villa, Ross Barkley has taken his time to grow into the game and will be looking to cause Leicester more problems in the second half.
Final preparations
Leicester the victors last time round
Leicester fan reaction
Villa fan reaction
Will Maddison feature?
No Keinan Davis?
Debut for Fofona
Starting XI's
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Barkley; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish (4-3-3).
Leicester City team news
Aston Villa team news
Rogers full of praise for Jack Grealish
"His personality on the field is absolutely fantastic. He's got a real in-built brain for football."
"When he carries the ball, his awareness of his space really shows me the talent he is. He understands where space is, he gets tackled a lot, he stays on the ball a bit longer than other people and draws fouls but also draws people out of position. His weight of pass is exceptional."
Villa "tougher to beat"
“We’re tougher to beat."
“Defensively, from the front our work-rate and work ethic without the ball, and that’s down to a little bit of fitness introduced as well that we worked on during the lockdown and that’s certainly improved us.”
This game against Leicester will prove to be a good marker for how far Smith's Villa side have come in such a short period of time.
How to watch
Predicted line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish (4-3-3).
Leicester City team news
Rogers is expected to run with a defensive pairing of two Wes' - handing Wesley Fofona his debut alongside club captain Wes Morgan.
Daniel Amart and Denis Praet are expected to be out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.
James Maddison may feature for some of the game, despite the midfielder carrying a calf injury.
Aston Villa team news
Defender Bjorn Engels is back in training but not expected to feature for Villa.
Will Foxes recover from their West Ham hangover?
Though, Leicester will be without a handful of key players:
Can rampant Villa make it four in a row?
Can Villa get the better of Leicester to make it four Premier League wins in a row?