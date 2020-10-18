As it happened: Preston North End 0-1 Cardiff City

ADVERTISEMENT
Full-Time: Preston North End 0-1 Cardiff City
Cardiff rise into Play-off contention after that win, whereas Preston drop to 18th place.
Four minutes of added time
88' Chance for Preston
81' Chance for Preston
78' Final change for Cardiff
76' Substitution for both sides
75' Sinclair effort
Scott Sinclair eventually curled an effort from the right-hand side, but didn't trouble Alex Smithies.
70' Cardiff's defence reigns supreme
Preston are now trying to play with more width, but are still struggling to break down Cardiff.
67' Substitution for Preston
Sean Maguire makes way for Emil Riis, who makes his Preston debut.
61' Substitution for Preston
Barkhuizen returns after his three-match suspension following his red card at home to Stoke a few weeks back.
60' First yellow card brandished
56' Preston respond well
52' GOAL FOR CARDIFF
It's a fantastic counter-attack from the visitors. Kieffer Moore wins the ball in his own half and travels with it deep into the Preston half. He fed the ball to Sheyi Ojo who lashed the ball past Declan Rudd into the top corner
46' Second half begins
45' Half-Time: Preston 0-0 Cardiff
Let's hope for a better quality second period!
45' Preston ending the half on top
Brad Potts had an effort saved from Smithies after he found some space around 20 yards out.
42' Free Kick Cardiff
The resulting free-kick was a training ground routine that didn't work. Ojo was sent free down the right but the cross was cleared by Bauer.
32' Big chance for Cardiff
Jordi Osei-Tutu whipped the ball in after some neat play down the right hand side. Kieffer Moore met the ball at the back post but his header whistled over the bar.
29' Substitution for Cardiff
Harry Wilson is making his debut for Cardiff City as he replaces Greg Cunningham.
Cunningham seems to have injured his hamstring after stretching to keep the ball in play. Wilson comes on in the number 10 position, whilst Bacuna drops to left-back and Ralls sits in midfield.
26' Cardiff coming forward
Moments later, Sheyi Ojo got free down the right hand side and crossed a teasing ball into the box, but he narrowly missed Kieffer Moore's large frame.
18' Preston test Smithies
Scott Sinclair and Aaron Hughes are finding some joy doubling up on the left-hand side. They were able to find the space to pick out Maguire around 12 yards out. The striker fired an effort towards goal, but it was a comfortable save for the Cardiff goalkeeper.
16' Chance for Preston
Moments later Rafferty sliced a volley over the bar.
14' Scrappy start
9' Cardiff applying pressure
Kick off!
Five minute warning!
Five minutes until kick-off at Deepdale, where the home side are looking to gain their first home win of the season.
Cardiff lineup
Preston lineup
Neil Harris' comments
"There has been an intense focus on Preston. I'd like to see more consistency in us and that starts on Sunday afternoon.
"It's a tough place to go; tough opposition and a well organised team under Alex Neil. We know we're going to be in for a tough game, but the players have been brilliant, absolutely brilliant.”
Alex Neil's comments
“All you want as manager is to ensure you have your whole squad to choose from. DJ has been a big miss for us; he was player of the year for us last year, but Alan Browne has been in terrific form so far this season and if he is missing, I am hoping that it is not for too long.”
How to watch Preston North End vs Cardiff City
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Cardiff predicted lineup
Smithies, Bennett, Nelson, Morrison, Osei-Tutu, Pack, Bacuna, Hoilett, Ralls, Ojo, Moore.
Preston predicted lineup
Rudd, Storey, Bauer, Davies, Sinclair, Ledson, Browne, Pearson, Barkhuizen, Stockley, Maguire.
Cardiff City team news
Isaac Vassell remains out with an injury.
Preston North End team news
Additionally, midfielder Daniel Johnson will undergo a late fitness test. He is making a return after an absence through injury.