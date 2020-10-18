As it happened: Preston North End 0-1 Cardiff City
Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Preston North End at Brentford Community Stadium on October 4, 2020 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

13:576 months ago

Thanks for joining!

That's all from me! Cardiff's excellent defensive display helped them win today and Neil Harris will hope, with the additions of Harry Wilson and Filip Benkovic, that his side can challenge at the top end of the table. Thanks for joining me for this game!
13:556 months ago

Full-Time: Preston North End 0-1 Cardiff City

Cardiff take all three points back to Wales after a solid performance on the road. Sheyi Ojo's devastating finish separated the two sides after a lethal counter-attack. 

Cardiff rise into Play-off contention after that win, whereas Preston drop to 18th place.

13:506 months ago

Four minutes of added time

Preston have to hurry if they are to take anything from today's game as the fourth official's board goes up.
13:486 months ago

88' Chance for Preston

Jayden Stockley goes close again. The target man gets on the end of another cross. This time his header isn't strong enough to trouble Smithies.
13:426 months ago

81' Chance for Preston

Preston come close after a Barkhuizen cross reaches Jayden Stockley. Sol Bamba did just enough to put him off so the contact was minimal.
13:386 months ago

78' Final change for Cardiff

The goalscorer Sheyi Ojo leaves the field for Will Vaulks, as Neil Harris looks to shut up shop.
13:376 months ago

76' Substitution for both sides

Ryan Ledson makes way for Jayden Stockley, whilst Jordi Osei-Tutu makes way for Sol Bamba for the visitors.
13:356 months ago

75' Sinclair effort

Preston carve out a rare opportunity after some neat one-touch play. 

Scott Sinclair eventually curled an effort from the right-hand side, but didn't trouble Alex Smithies.

13:316 months ago

70' Cardiff's defence reigns supreme

Preston are struggling to break Cardiff's steel defence down. The central defensive partnership of Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson has been utterly dominant. 

Preston are now trying to play with more width, but are still struggling to break down Cardiff.

13:276 months ago

67' Substitution for Preston

Preston are looking to change things up front a little bit.

Sean Maguire makes way for Emil Riis, who makes his Preston debut.

13:216 months ago

61' Substitution for Preston

Tom Barkhuizen replaces Brad Potts for the home side. 

Barkhuizen returns after his three-match suspension following his red card at home to Stoke a few weeks back.

13:196 months ago

60' First yellow card brandished

Preston captain Alan Browne is the first player to go into the book after he brought down Junior Hoilett.
13:166 months ago

56' Preston respond well

Preston have dealt well with going a goal down. They're trying to carve out chances with Maguire having a header blocked. They also managed to win a corner. 
13:126 months ago

52' GOAL FOR CARDIFF

Cardiff take the lead at Deepdale through Sheyi Ojo!

It's a fantastic counter-attack from the visitors. Kieffer Moore wins the ball in his own half and travels with it deep into the Preston half. He fed the ball to Sheyi Ojo who lashed the ball past Declan Rudd into the top corner

13:056 months ago

46' Second half begins

Preston get us started for the second half of this intense Championship encounter.
12:496 months ago

45' Half-Time: Preston 0-0 Cardiff

The referee blows for half-time at Deepdale. A lack of goalmouth action but Neil Harris may be the happier manager going in for half-time. Kieffer Moore's header was the best chance of the half but he couldn't hit the target. 

Let's hope for a better quality second period!

12:476 months ago

45' Preston ending the half on top

Preston are pushing for the opener at the end of the half here. Successive corners were cleared after some tidy wing play from Scott Sinclair forced the ball behind.

Brad Potts had an effort saved from Smithies after he found some space around 20 yards out.

12:446 months ago

42' Free Kick Cardiff

Ryan Ledson is lucky not to be booked as he brought down Sheyi Ojo mid-way in his own half. 

The resulting free-kick was a training ground routine that didn't work. Ojo was sent free down the right but the cross was cleared by Bauer.

12:356 months ago

32' Big chance for Cardiff

The best chance of the game so far goes Cardiff's way. 

Jordi Osei-Tutu whipped the ball in after some neat play down the right hand side. Kieffer Moore met the ball at the back post but his header whistled over the bar.

12:316 months ago

29' Substitution for Cardiff

An early change for Cardiff. 

Harry Wilson is making his debut for Cardiff City as he replaces Greg Cunningham. 

Cunningham seems to have injured his hamstring after stretching to keep the ball in play. Wilson comes on in the number 10 position, whilst Bacuna drops to left-back and Ralls sits in midfield. 

12:296 months ago

26' Cardiff coming forward

Leandro Bacuna tested Declan Rudd from 25 yards, though the goalkeeper didn't have to move to save the tame effort.

Moments later, Sheyi Ojo got free down the right hand side and crossed a teasing ball into the box, but he narrowly missed Kieffer Moore's large frame.

12:216 months ago

18' Preston test Smithies

A first shot on target for Preston as Sean Maguire tests Alex Smithies.

Scott Sinclair and Aaron Hughes are finding some joy doubling up on the left-hand side. They were able to find the space to pick out Maguire around 12 yards out. The striker fired an effort towards goal, but it was a comfortable save for the Cardiff goalkeeper.

12:196 months ago

16' Chance for Preston

Brad Potts hits the wall from a free-kick in a dangerous area. 

Moments later Rafferty sliced a volley over the bar.

12:166 months ago

14' Scrappy start

Neither side have really asserted too much dominance so far. The only notable opportunity came when Morrison knocked a ball down for Junior Hoilett in the box, but he couldn't hit the target as the ball sailed over.
12:116 months ago

9' Cardiff applying pressure

The away side are causing Preston some problems. Hoilett and Cunnigham are linking up well on the left, pumping the ball into Kieffer Moore in the box, but the home defence remains strong so far.
12:026 months ago

Kick off!

And we're off! After the players take the knee, the away side get us underway!
11:566 months ago

Five minute warning!

The players are expected out of the tunnel imminently. 

Five minutes until kick-off at Deepdale, where the home side are looking to gain their first home win of the season.

11:016 months ago

Cardiff lineup

The away side lineup like this!

 

11:016 months ago

Preston lineup

Preston's lineup is in!

 

10:236 months ago

Neil Harris' comments

Neil Harris has praised Preston in his pre-match press conference, lauding the job Alex Neil has done at Deepdale. 

"There has been an intense focus on Preston. I'd like to see more consistency in us and that starts on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a tough place to go; tough opposition and a well organised team under Alex Neil. We know we're going to be in for a tough game, but the players have been brilliant, absolutely brilliant.”

10:186 months ago

Alex Neil's comments

Alex Neil spoke to Preston's official website before the game and he spoke about his squad availability. Alan Browne recently had contact with a COVID positive individual on international duty. 

“All you want as manager is to ensure you have your whole squad to choose from. DJ has been a big miss for us; he was player of the year for us last year, but Alan Browne has been in terrific form so far this season and if he is missing, I am hoping that it is not for too long.”

10:136 months ago

How to watch Preston North End vs Cardiff City

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

10:086 months ago

Cardiff predicted lineup

Similarly, here is what Robinson predicted the away side to look this afternoon.

Smithies, Bennett, Nelson, Morrison, Osei-Tutu, Pack, Bacuna, Hoilett, Ralls, Ojo, Moore. 

10:036 months ago

Preston predicted lineup

Here's what VAVEL's James Robinson predicted Preston's lineup to be in his preview:

Rudd, Storey, Bauer, Davies, Sinclair, Ledson, Browne, Pearson, Barkhuizen, Stockley, Maguire.

09:586 months ago

Cardiff City team news

Neil Harris is without midfield creator Lee Tomlin after he was sent off in Cardiff's last game against Blackburn Rovers. 

Isaac Vassell remains out with an injury.

09:536 months ago

Preston North End team news

Alex Neil is without the trio of Josh Earl, Louis Moult and Darnell Fisher for this game through injuries. 

Additionally, midfielder Daniel Johnson will undergo a late fitness test. He is making a return after an absence through injury.

09:486 months ago

Looking to kick-on

Both sides are looking to kickstart their seasons this afternoon after disappointing beginnings. Preston's only victory so far came away at title favourites Brentford, whilst Cardiff recorded their singular win was away to Nottingham Forest. 
09:436 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the SkyBet Championship fixture: Preston North End vs Cardiff City! My name is Charlie Horner and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
09:436 months ago

Kick-off time

Preston vs Cardiff will be played at Deepdale, in Preston, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.
VAVEL Logo