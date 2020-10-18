Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Mac Allister rescues a point for The Seagulls

Both sides will be disappointed with this result. Crystal Palace had the lead for the majority of the match but as the Eagles have become accustom to under Roy Hodgson, they invited pressure from the first minute.

The Eagles got off to the perfect start, courtesy of a Wilfried Zaha penalty on the 19th minute. Zaha has been inspired in-front of goal this season, already equaling his tally from his last campaign.

Graham Potter's side persistence paid off in the dying embers of the match, when substitute, Alexis Mac Allister, volleyed home to earn a hard-fought point for The Seagulls.

Story of the match

First half

Tariq Lamptey, one of the standout stars from the opening set of Premier League fixtures, enjoyed a lot of space down Palace's left-hand side in the first few minutes of the game.

The first chance of the game fell to the 20-year-old in the 8th minute. Leandro Trossard's cross, from the right-hand side, arrived into the path of the young right-back, however, he couldn't connect with his shot and sent the ball wide of Vicente Guaita's post.

A flurry of Albion chances followed, with Yves Bissouma and Ben White going close, as Palace failed to get a hold of the game.

It would be the south Londoners who got off to the perfect start. On the 19th minute, Lamptey dragged Michy Batshuayi to the ground inside the penalty area. Referee, Stuart Atwell, pointed to the spot and handed the Eagles a glorious opportunity to open the scoring.

Wilfried Zaha stepped up and sent Matt Ryan the wrong way to continue his impressive scoring run against Brighton.

7 - Wilfried Zaha has scored more goals against Brighton in all competitions than he has versus any other opponent (7). Bullseye. #CPABHA pic.twitter.com/0KUwz7h0H0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 18, 2020

The first half fizzled out with Brighton very much the dominate side, as Palace, under Hodgson, have always proved to be happy enough to sit back and try catch their opponents out on the counterattack.

Second half

Brighton continued to bombard the Palace goal. Solly March drove at Joel Ward and played a dangerous ball across the Eagles' box. Neal Maupay twist and turned before getting a shot off at goal. Despite going the wrong way, Guaita leaped onto the ball to preserve Palace's lead.

Batshuayi thought that he had doubled his sides lead on the 52nd minute. A dummy from Jairo Riedewald, in the centre of the pitch, saw the Dutch midfielder with an opening to run at the Brighton defence. He took two steps forward before threading a pass, through the eye of a needle for Batshuayi, with the goal at his mercy the Belgian international smashed the ball past Matt Ryan. He joy was shorted lived, as Neil Davies flagged Batshuayi for offside.

The Seagulls continued to pile on the pressure with Adam Lallana finding pockets of space to pick out Maupay and Trossard. However, last-ditch defending from Palace kept the visitors at bay.

Eventually the pressure paid off. On the 90th minute a Joel Ward miss kicked landed at the feet of Maupay. The forward played in Aaron Connolly, who failed to control the ball, it flicked up for Alexis Mac Allister, who rifled home the eqauliser to break Palace hearts.

Brighton continued to press, eager to capitalise on their late goal and looking to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

A corner from March created pandemonium in the Palace area. Lewis Dunk slid in, attempting to tap the ball home, however, his challenge was horrendous, catching Gary Cahill whilst attempting to go for the ball. Stuart Atwell brandished a red card straight away to Dunk, before the game drew to a close.

Takeaways

Riedewald shines in Palace's midfield

One bright spark from Palace's abject performance was the showing of Jairo Riedewald. The Dutch midfielder, who was brought to the club by Frank De Boer, has struggled for game time under Hodgson. Finding himself trapped in the reserves or even in Under-23 football.

Embed from Getty Images

During pre-season, Riedewald finally received a chance to show what he is capable of in the middle of the pitch. An injury hindered his opportunity to start this season, but called upon today, Riedewald will certainly now look to cement himself as the regular partner in crime to James McArthur.

Lallana continues to impress

Arriving in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, many questioned the decision by Brighton to sign Adam Lallana, due to his unfortunate injury record and high, demanding wages. However, today, he was simply sensational.

Embed from Getty Images

The midfielder was the catalyst in the Seagulls' attacking force, finding pockets of space to play in Trossard and Maupay several times. His influence on the pitch also was a huge factor is the south coast side leaving Selhurst Park with a point.

Constantly talking to players around him, Lallana was offloading his experience onto his new teammates and playing an integral role for Brighton this afternoon.