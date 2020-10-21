As it happened: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford
21:445 months ago

Full-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford

Brentford take all three points thanks to a double from Ivan Toney!

Wednesday pushed valiantly but they couldn't break down the resilient Brentford defence. 

The second half was low on action, mainly thanks to the defensive strength of Ethan Pinnock. 

Brentford move up the table into 7th following this win. Sheffield Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the table and remain on -4 points.

21:375 months ago

Five minutes of added time

Wednesday have time for an equaliser! The fourth official has allocated five minutes of added time. 

The second half has been full of intense play, but not full of chances. 

Can Wednesday find a golden chance?

21:335 months ago

86' Da Silva goes close again

Da Silva goes close with yet another curled effort. Once again, Dawson makes a comfortable save to keep it 2-1.
21:305 months ago

83' Scrappy ending

Both sides are getting physical as the second half goes on. Sheffield Wednesday's consistent pressure is causing Brentford problems but the game runs out of flow due to the amount of fouls. A set-piece could be the difference.
21:245 months ago

77' Chance for Brentford

Josh Da Silva has a curling effort saved by Dawson from 20 yards after cutting in from the right.
21:235 months ago

76' Change for Brentford

Saman Ghoddos comes off for Thomas Frank's Brentford as Tariq Fosu comes on.
21:205 months ago

71' Final change for Wednesday

Garry Monk has made his final change as Jack Marriott comes off for Jordan Rhodes.
21:065 months ago

59' Chance for Wednesday

A big chance for Callum Paterson. His header comfortably went into the arms of David Raya after a tidy cross from Adam Reach. 

The home side have been on top so far in the second period.

21:045 months ago

57' Injury for Jansson

Pontus Jansson has gone down after a possible hamstring injury. The Swedish international has been taken off the pitch by the physios and he has been replaced by Mats Sorensen.
21:015 months ago

55' Substitution for Brentford

A change for the away side as Mbuemo makes way for the Spanish winger Sergi Canos.
21:005 months ago

53' A different corner routine

Brentford have specialist set-piece coaches and the latest corner must have been developed by them.

Almost every player on the pitch cramped in the six yard box as Jensen delivered the ball to Mbuemo, who peeled off. 

The eventual shot from 12 yards was blocked by a Brentford player!

20:575 months ago

51' Substitution for Wednesday

Another early change for Wednesday as Dele-Beshiru replaces Josh Windass.
20:515 months ago

Second half kicks off!

Brentford get us underway for the second half!
20:515 months ago

Change at half-time for Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are making a change at half-time. Youngster Alex Hunt is replaces by Joey Pelupessy.
20:365 months ago

Half-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford

It's half-time at Hillsborough and it's 1-2 to the visitors. 

 

A brace from Ivan Toney separates the two sides, with the record signing getting in the right place at the right time on two occasions. Brentford had a couple of chances to extend their lead towards the end of the half, but Dawson in the Wednesday goal held firm. It's been a very enjoyable first half, let's hope the second follows suit.

20:345 months ago

45' One minute added on

The referee adds just one additional minute before the break.
20:325 months ago

43' A lovely move not finished

Smooth one-touch football from Brentford carved out a big chance! Dalsgaard flicked it through for Jensen, but Dawson made a fantastic save to keep it out.

Moments later, Dalsgaard hit a thunderbolt from 20 yards which narrowly whistled over.

20:295 months ago

40' Ghoddos has a sight at goal

Brentford almost make it three. Toney linked up well with Ghoddos, flicking the ball in behind. The Iranian was too far wide to have a strong effort on goal as he managed to find the side netting.
20:215 months ago

20:205 months ago

31' GOAL BRENTFORD

It's Ivan Toney again! It's a very simple goal for the second time. A corner is curled in from the right-hand side and Toney is far too strong for Moses Odubajo. 

The Brentford new boy scores his third brace of the season!

20:145 months ago

25' GOAL FOR SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

An equaliser for Wednesday through Callum Paterson! 

Brilliant vision from Barry Bannan picked out Harris. His pinpoint cross found Paterson, who comfortably put the ball past Raya. 

Game on!

20:135 months ago

24' Mbuemo goes close

Bryan Mbuemo went extremely close to scoring as he curled an effort just over from 20 yards. The Frenchman was allowed to drive inside from the right too easy.
20:115 months ago

22' Wednesday test Raya

Wednesday have tested David Raya for the first time this evening through a thumping effort from Reach. He drove through midfield from out wide before forcing the save from the Spanish goalkeeper.
20:065 months ago

17' Wednesday respond well

The hosts have responded very well to going a goal down. They are putting Brentford under lots of pressure with Adam Reach involved trying to bring Jack Marriott in play. 

They also had a penalty claim when they thought Pontus Jansson handled the ball; however, the referee waved play on.

20:025 months ago

20:015 months ago

An easy goal

Toney notched his latest goal in simple fashion. Henrik Dalsgaard took a shot from 25 yards which was parried by Dawson into the path of Toney. The in-form striker couldn't miss!
19:575 months ago

6' GOAL BRENTFORD

It's 1-0 early on as Ivan Toney continues his fantastic start to life at Brentford!
19:485 months ago

1' Kick-off!

The home side get us underway at Hillsborough after the players take the knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
19:395 months ago

Kick-off coming up

Five minutes until the play gets underway as we await the players from the tunnel. 
19:075 months ago

Brentford lineup

And the visitors... 

 

18:465 months ago

Sheffield Wednesday lineup

Here's how the home side line up this evening.

 

11:345 months ago

11:295 months ago

Brentford predicted lineup

Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Marcondes, Jensen, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Canos.
11:245 months ago

Sheffield Wednesday predicted lineup

Dawson; Odubajo, Flint, van Aken; Reach, Luongo, Bannan, Brown, Harris; Paterson, Windass.
11:195 months ago

Brentford team news

Brentford are without Christian Norgaard after he was ruled out for at least six weeks with an ankle problem. 

Both Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes came off in the win over Coventry but they are both in contention to make the squad tonight.

11:145 months ago

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday have had some injury problems over the last few weeks but Izzy Brown may return tonight following a knee injury. So too will Liam Palmer, who has struggled with a back problem. 

Garry Monk is also without Tom Lees, Dominic Iorfa and Liam Shaw for tonight's encounter.  

11:095 months ago

Brentford's wobbly beginning

Brentford seem to be suffering from a hangover from play-off heartache back in August. The Bees sit in 13th in the Championship after struggling to cope with the losses of key men. They did beat Coventry at the weekend thanks to an Ivan Toney double; Thomas Frank will want to build a string of victories from the back of that. 
11:045 months ago

Wednesday's bright start

Sheffield Wednesday would be comfortably mid-table if not for the points deduction. Garry Monk has put together a competitive side on a shoestring budget this season and could move to -1 points with a win over the title favourites.
10:595 months ago

A big game

Brentford need to improve their results if they are to get into promotion contention and it must start tonight. Sheffield Wednesday have started the season in good fashion, yet Garry Monk's side remain rooted to the foot of the table due to their 12 point deduction.
10:545 months ago

Kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford will be played at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 BST.
10:495 months ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Championship match: Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford! My name is Charlie Horner and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
