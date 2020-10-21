As it happened: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford

ADVERTISEMENT
Full-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford
Five minutes of added time
The second half has been full of intense play, but not full of chances.
Can Wednesday find a golden chance?
86' Da Silva goes close again
83' Scrappy ending
77' Chance for Brentford
76' Change for Brentford
71' Final change for Wednesday
59' Chance for Wednesday
The home side have been on top so far in the second period.
57' Injury for Jansson
55' Substitution for Brentford
53' A different corner routine
Almost every player on the pitch cramped in the six yard box as Jensen delivered the ball to Mbuemo, who peeled off.
The eventual shot from 12 yards was blocked by a Brentford player!
51' Substitution for Wednesday
Second half kicks off!
Change at half-time for Wednesday
Half-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford
A brace from Ivan Toney separates the two sides, with the record signing getting in the right place at the right time on two occasions. Brentford had a couple of chances to extend their lead towards the end of the half, but Dawson in the Wednesday goal held firm. It's been a very enjoyable first half, let's hope the second follows suit.
45' One minute added on
43' A lovely move not finished
Moments later, Dalsgaard hit a thunderbolt from 20 yards which narrowly whistled over.
40' Ghoddos has a sight at goal
A look at Paterson's earlier goal
31' GOAL BRENTFORD
The Brentford new boy scores his third brace of the season!
25' GOAL FOR SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Brilliant vision from Barry Bannan picked out Harris. His pinpoint cross found Paterson, who comfortably put the ball past Raya.
Game on!
24' Mbuemo goes close
22' Wednesday test Raya
17' Wednesday respond well
They also had a penalty claim when they thought Pontus Jansson handled the ball; however, the referee waved play on.
A look at the goal
An easy goal
6' GOAL BRENTFORD
1' Kick-off!
Kick-off coming up
Brentford lineup
Sheffield Wednesday lineup
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford Live TV and stream
If you want to directly stream it: Now TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Brentford predicted lineup
Sheffield Wednesday predicted lineup
Brentford team news
Both Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes came off in the win over Coventry but they are both in contention to make the squad tonight.
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Garry Monk is also without Tom Lees, Dominic Iorfa and Liam Shaw for tonight's encounter.
Wednesday pushed valiantly but they couldn't break down the resilient Brentford defence.
The second half was low on action, mainly thanks to the defensive strength of Ethan Pinnock.
Brentford move up the table into 7th following this win. Sheffield Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the table and remain on -4 points.