As it happened: Leicester City 3-0 Zorya Luhansk: Foxes ease to victory in Europa League opener

That's all folks!
Leicester start with a victory!
A winning start to the 2020/21 #UEL— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 22, 2020
Well played, lads! 🔵
FT' Leicester City 3-0 Zorya Luhansk
Zorya began the game well but never seemed to get back to their best after conceding the opening goal.
89' Game petering out
82' More Leicester changes
79' Foxes cruising to victory
71' Substitutions for Leicester
67' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
64' Maddison replaced by Under
55' Almost a third!
Harvey Barnes 'putts' Leicester 2-0 up
𝗣𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 us 2-0 up ⛳️#UEL #LeiZrl pic.twitter.com/Pe55tTiJzF— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 22, 2020
52' Leicester looking bright
46' We're back underway!
HT' Leicester City 2-0 Zorya Luhansk
Zorya will feel hard done by after impressing early on but the quality of the Premier League side shone through late in the half.
44' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
44' Chance for Leicester!
41' Almost an equaliser!
39' Barnes threatening
35' Leicester lead against the run of play
29' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
22' Chance for Zorya!
17' Nothing falling for the Foxes
Zorya have pressed high from the first whistle and the pressure seems to be paying off.
11' Yellow Card
10' Leicester looking for an opener
5' Slow start
We're underway!
Almost time for kick-off!
The teams have finished their warm-ups and are almost ready to go!
Zorya Luhansk Line-Up
Leicester City Line-Up
Subsitutes: Ward, Jakupovic, Morgan, Justin, Choudhury, Albrighton, Perez, Under
It's Matchday!
Our #UEL campaign starts here! 🤩#LeiZrl pic.twitter.com/DaivMYtQvL— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 22, 2020
How to watch Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport app or Sky Go
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option
Zorya Luhansk Predicted Line-Up
Shevchenko; Favorov, Vernydub, Abu Hanna, Leovigildo; Cvek; Kochergin, Nazaryna, Kabaev, Ciganiks; Sayyadmanesh.
Leicester City Predicted Line-Up
Zorya Luhansk Team News
Allahyar Sayyadmanesh may make his debut for the club after he joined on loan from Turkish giants Fenerbache S.K. earlier this month.
Leicester City Team News
This will means that Kelechi Iheanacho will more than likely lead the line for the Foxes. Cengiz Under could also be in line to start his first game for the club.
Zorya looking for an upset
They will be aiming to massively improve their form and pull off a shock result in this match after losing five of their first six domestic league games.
Leicester aim for win in Europa League opener
Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his side to start the group stages with a win and use this match as a way to bounce back after losing their last two Premier League games.
The kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST.
Stay tuned on the site for more live text commentaries and further analysis and reaction to all top-flight matches this weekend.