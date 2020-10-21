As it happened: Leicester City 3-0 Zorya Luhansk: Foxes ease to victory in Europa League opener
Leicester City get their UEFA Europa League campaign against Zorya Luhansk | Photo: Getty/ Pool

21:50a year ago

21:49a year ago

Leicester start with a victory!

21:48a year ago

FT' Leicester City 3-0 Zorya Luhansk

It's a winning start to Leicester City's Europa League campaign! Goals from James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and Kelechi Iheanacho helped the Foxes cruise to victory. 

Zorya began the game well but never seemed to get back to their best after conceding the opening goal. 

21:44a year ago

89' Game petering out

Both sides seem content to see the game out. Leicester will be extremely happy with their performance in this second half, Zorya have hardly had a chance to get a goal. 
21:36a year ago

82' More Leicester changes

Jonny Evans is replaced by Wes Morgan and James Justin comes on for Timothy Castagne
21:33a year ago

79' Foxes cruising to victory

Leicester are well in control now and the win should be in the bag. The Foxes are confidently playing the ball around and aren't give Zorya any chance to get back into the game. 
21:26a year ago

71' Substitutions for Leicester

Youri Tielemans and Kelechi Iheanacho are replaced by Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez
21:23a year ago

67' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

Iheanacho joins the party and gets his goal. A brilliant touch and finish from the striker. That's a goal and two assists for the Nigerian! 
21:19a year ago

64' Maddison replaced by Under

Dennis Praet finds Maddison on the edge of the area and he fires a shot over the bar. He is then replaced by Cengiz Under. 
21:10a year ago

55' Almost a third!

Wesley Fofana rises in the box but the youngster's header just skims past the post!
21:09a year ago

Harvey Barnes 'putts' Leicester 2-0 up

21:06a year ago

52' Leicester looking bright

The Foxes are really pushing for a third. It's attack after attack for Brendan Rodgers' men and it seems like it's only a matter of time before they get another. 
20:59a year ago

46' We're back underway!

Leicester City kick-off and the second half begins.
20:48a year ago

HT' Leicester City 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

Leicester City lead at the break! Goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes helped to install some confidence back into the Foxes after a poor start to the game. 

Zorya will feel hard done by after impressing early on but the quality of the Premier League side shone through late in the half. 

20:45a year ago

44' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

What a goal that is from Harvey Barnes! Iheanacho backheels it through to Barnes who superbly chips the ball past Shevchenko to make it 2-0!
20:43a year ago

44' Chance for Leicester!

Iheanacho slides the ball through to Dennis Praet who strikes a powerful effort towards goal but it is blocked wide and out for a corner. 
20:40a year ago

41' Almost an equaliser!

Schmeichel scuffs his clearance and plays it straight to Ivanisenia who just misses the target from long range!
20:38a year ago

39' Barnes threatening

Harvey Barnes has been the most positive outlet for Leicester so far. After striking the post in the build-up to the goal, he has continued to press and tested Zorya goalkeeper  Shevchenko with a right-footed effort.  
20:34a year ago

35' Leicester lead against the run of play

Zorya have impressed so far but James Maddison's goal has given the Foxes the lead. Leicester are now looking to apply some more pressure and push for a second. 
20:29a year ago

29' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

The Foxes have the lead! Harvey Barnes' curled effort strikes the post and it falls to Iheanacho who holds the ball up and lays in Maddison who scoops it into the empty net. 
20:21a year ago

22' Chance for Zorya!

The ball is given away by Leicester in their own half and a low cross finds Kabaev who was free at the back post, but his shot is well saved by Kasper Schmeichel. 
20:16a year ago

17' Nothing falling for the Foxes

Despite being in control of possession, chances have been limited for Leicester. They have been lacking the final ball and a clinical edge so far. 

Zorya have pressed high from the first whistle and the pressure seems to be paying off. 

20:10a year ago

11' Yellow Card

Youri Tielemans is shown a yellow card for a cynical foul on Lunov. 
20:10a year ago

10' Leicester looking for an opener

Kelechi Iheanacho is at the centre of the attack for the Foxes. The Nigerian has linked up well with Barnes and Maddison so far. 
20:04a year ago

5' Slow start

Neither side have settled as of yet, with the only shot of the game coming from Zorya. Leicester are looking to control possession early on. 
19:58a year ago

We're underway!

Zorya Luhansk kick-off and we're underway!
19:43a year ago

Almost time for kick-off!

It's 15 minutes until the game gets underway at the King Power Stadium!

The teams have finished their warm-ups and are almost ready to go!

18:53a year ago

Zorya Luhansk Line-Up

Shevchenko, Favorov, Vernydub, Ivanisenia, Yurchenko, Nazaryna, Kabaev, Kochergin, Cvek, Khomchenovskyi, Luniov
18:47a year ago

Leicester City Line-Up

Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes, Maddison, Iheanacho 

Subsitutes: Ward, Jakupovic, Morgan, Justin, Choudhury, Albrighton, Perez, Under 

12:50a year ago

It's Matchday!

19:50a year ago

19:45a year ago

Zorya Luhansk Predicted Line-Up

4-4-1-1

Shevchenko; Favorov, Vernydub, Abu Hanna, Leovigildo; Cvek; Kochergin, Nazaryna, Kabaev, Ciganiks; Sayyadmanesh.

19:40a year ago

Leicester City Predicted Line-Up

4-1-4-1 Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison; Albrighton, Under, Iheanacho.

19:35a year ago

Zorya Luhansk Team News

Zorya will be without goalkeeper Zauri Makharadze and midfielder Maksym Kasakov who miss out through injury.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh may make his debut for the club after he joined on loan from Turkish giants Fenerbache S.K. earlier this month.

19:30a year ago

Leicester City Team News

Leicester will be without Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, and Daniel Amartey as they all miss out through injury.

 

This will means that Kelechi Iheanacho will more than likely lead the line for the Foxes. Cengiz Under could also be in line to start his first game for the club. 

19:25a year ago

Zorya looking for an upset

Zorya Luhansk return to the Europa League group stage for the first time in two years after being knocked out in the qualifying rounds in the previous two campaigns. 

 

They will be aiming to massively improve their form and pull off a shock result in this match after losing five of their first six domestic league games. 

19:20a year ago

Leicester aim for win in Europa League opener

Leicester City begin their maiden Europa League campaign on Thursday night. The Foxes have played at this level before, however, the competition was named the UEFA Cup. 

 

Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his side to start the group stages with a win and use this match as a way to bounce back after losing their last two Premier League games. 

19:15a year ago
Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.


The kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST.

19:15a year ago
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Europa League match: Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk!
