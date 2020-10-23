Charlie Patino: Arsenal's next great youth star

Arsenal’s announcement of another two youth players being given professional contracts is another step forward of producing first team talent from the Hale End Academy.

Charlie Patino is one of the most exciting youth prospects in England, and as part of the Arsenal youth set up, is a talent to certainly keep an eye on, and could make his senior debut this season.

Who is he?

Patino is a 17-year-old midfielder and has regularly appeared for the Arsenal U18 squad this season.

He has also represented England at youth level, and has made rapid progression in the Arsenal youth set-up, appearing for a higher age group each season.

He has captained England U16’s aged just 14 and made his Arsenal U18’s debut also aged 14.

Patino has received many plaudits and is through to be a promising star and has reportedly been said to have everything it takes to become an Emirates legend, likened to Liam Brady.

A comparison

The young midfielder’s playing style has been compared to that of Manchester City's Phil Foden, who at only 20 has made 81 senior appearances.

Both have been coached by Mikel Arteta, and the likeness stems from the same coach, Patino could be optimistic about his first team prospects.

The youngster has already trained with the first team in September, playing alongside the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and Granit Xhaka.

Experience like this is invaluable for a player of his age and shows promising signs and the belief the boss has put in his young talents.

It has been said that Patino is a better prospect than Jack Wilshere was at the same age, and considering he made his debut aged just 16, that is high praise and aspiration for Patino.

The two’s career paths have taken similar routes, both staring out at Luton Town before making the move to Arsenal.

Patino made his move to the North London side in 2015, with the Gunners’ paying £100,000 to Luton for the services of the English-Spanish midfielder.

Patino has the ability to changer any game and controls from the middle of the pitch.

He is extremely comfortable on the ball and can kill the opposition with a range of passing capabilities, which can cut open defences, either deep or in the 10 role.

He has been praised for his all-round game on and off the pitch, his work-rate has been much-admired by the Arsenal bosses, as well as his respectful and polite nature has impressed his coaches.