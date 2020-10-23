Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United FT- Leeds take three points from Villa Park- As it Happened

Full Time: Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United

Leeds completely dominated Aston Villa for almost the full 90 minutes. The away side ran the Villa defence ragged with Cash and Targett looking drained after dealing with the wingers and full backs of Leeds running at them constantly. Its a reality for Dean Smith who needs to look at this game and go into the next one against Southampton with a different mindset. Great night for Leeds, awful one for Villa. 
94' Good shot from McGinn

McGinn spins his defender and unleashes a good strike but it is too central and Meslier watches it over his crossbar
90+1' Added Time

Five minutes added on by the referee
90+1' Yellow Card

Mateusz Klich is finally put in the referee's book for his third foul of the night.
90' Big chance for Villa

Barkley finds Watkins who's shot from close range goes very narrowly wide. Still no goal for Villa.
86' Another big chance for Bamford

Shackleton gets in behind Targett and dinks the ball towards Bamford but his header is straight at Martinez
84' Huge chance for Leeds

Raphinha involved straight away and picks out Harrison who cuts the ball back for Hernandez but from a great position he skies the shot.
83' Substitution for Leeds

Helder Costa is taken off after a great game. New signing Raphinha comes on.
82' No penalty

A Douglas Luiz handball was being checked by VAR but no penalty was given.
79' Substitution for Leeds

Rodrigo's free kick is his last involvement as he is replaced by Pablo Hernandez
78' Free kick chance

Rodrigo has a good chance from a free kick but his effort goes well over
77' Shot from Barkley

Barkley thinks why not and strikes the ball from long range and the ball drifts narrowly past Mesliers goal
74' Hattrick for Bamford

He gets it played into him by Helder Costa with multiple Villa players around him. He turns on it and bends it round Mings and past Martinez for his hattrick.
73' Chance for Dallas

Six players break forward for Leeds and Costa finds Dallas on the overlap who's shot is lacking power and is straight at Martinez
71' Leeds looking dangerous

Bamford has had two crosses played in cut out but if it weren't for the defending from Mings and Konsa it could be three or even four for Leeds.
69' Yellow card

Grealish gets a yellow after complaining after yet another decision goes against himself and Aston Villa
67' Goal for Leeds

Bamford scores again! He gets the ball from Klich, takes a few touches to set himself and curls the ball into the top corner.
66' Substitution

Trezeguet comes off and Bertrand Traore comes on
64' No penalty

Bamford goes down after looking to be taken down by Mings. It looks like Bamford got his studs stuck in the grass and thats why he went down.
59' Leeds dominating since their goal

Leeds have a succession of corners and free kicks. No goal to report as Villa look to get back into the game.
54' Goal for Leeds

Rodrigo strikes the ball across goal and Martinez makes a good save but the ball falls straight to Bamford who slams the ball home from close range for Aston Villa 0-1 Leeds United.
54' Great save from Meslier

Konsa flicks a Barkley corner towards goal and Meslier makes a great save. A yellow card was shown to Mings in the build up to the corner.
52' Huge chance for Grealish

Grealish takes it past almost all of the Leeds defenders and Meslier makes a good save.
51' Poor from Grealish

A good chance from a set piece for Aston Villa but the short option to Grealish is used and his cross come shot hits the side netting
49' Chance for Leeds

Good build up play again from Leeds and a block from Targett dropped to Alioski whos shot was blasted high and wide. Leeds starting the second half as they ended the first.
47' Good chance and good save

Harrison cuts inside Cash and his low effort is saved well by Martinez
Kick Off

Aston Villa kick us off for the second half
HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Leeds United

Been a very enjoyable game to watch so far with both sides having chances. Leeds and Bamford in particular have had the best chances. Villa have come the closest to scoring of the two sides but are lucky not to be going into half time down by a few goals.
44' Another huge chance for Bamford

A brilliant counter sees Harrison put in a perfect cross to Bamford. The striker potentially uses his wrong foot and the ball goes narrowly wide but should be 1-0.
43' Penalty Shout for Villa

Grealish runs into the box and Costa, from behind, cuts across Grealish and looks to have clipped him as he did so. The referee didn't give a penalty and neither did VAR.
42' Chance for Villa

Shackleton gave away a free kick which was whipped in well by Barkley but Trezeguet fell over and missed the ball.
39' Wild from Rodrigo

Dallas gallops inside and gives the ball to Rodrigo with options either side. He elects to shoot and his effort is high and wide of the Villa goal.
38' Watkins wins a corner

Positive play from Barkley and Grealish ends with the ball with Watkins who puts a cross in and wins a corner which is punched away and then caught by Meslier.
36' Corner for Leeds

Corner taken short to Alioski who's floated ball to the back post is easily claimed by Martinez.
31' Another Big Leeds Chance

Harrison crosses low looking for Bamford who got ahead of Konsa. His shot is lacking power and direction, as a result Mings clears easily. 
29' Good play from Villa

Very good build up play from Barkley, Mings and Luiz results in Grealish picking up the ball, one-on-one with Dallas. He takes the ball to the byline but Meslier catches his cross.
26' So close for Aston Villa

Watkins robs the ball of Ayling and looks for Trezeguet but finds Grealish free at the back post. His shot had beaten Meslier but Ayling recovered well and blocked it on the line.
24' Shot by Leeds

Alioski plays the ball and seeking out Dallas who fires a shot wide from distance.
22' Change for Leeds

With Shackleton coming on it looks like Klich has moved into a deeper roll and Shackleton sitting behind Rodrigo and Bamford.
21' Leeds Substitution

Strujik is replaced by Jamie Shackleton. He doesn't look happy but is thought to be because of his yellow card early in the game.
20' Chance for Trezeguet

An awful ball across the box from Leeds finds Trezeguet who tries to take it past Ayling but fouls him in the process.
17' Shot by Barkley

Barkley is fed the ball after Ollie Watkins won the ball well forward, he shoots from distance and his powerful shot is to straight and Meslier catches easily.
16' corner from Aston Villa

Looked like a set piece routine which doesn't come off and Leeds look to counter after a poor cross from Douglas Luiz.
14' Another chance for Leeds

The ball is put across by Helder Costa and completely missed from the centre of the box by Rodrigo. Leeds dominating the game with Villa hardly having a touch of the ball so far.
12' Huge chance for Leeds

Harrison rolls the ball on the overlap to Alioski and he finds Rodrigo. His shot is blocked well by Konsa and the resulting corner doesn't trouble Martinez in the Villa goal.
9' Yellow Card for Struijk

Jack Grealish takes the ball past Pascal Struijk and is badly fouled by the Dutch defender who gets a yellow card for the challenge.
8' Good defending by Barkley

Costa looks to be away from the Englishman but Barkley does well and shepherds the ball out of play
4' Big chance for Bamford

Ezgjan Alioski takes the ball past Matty Cash and puts in a peach of a cross which finds Patrick Bamford who's header goes narrowly wide.
3' Shot by Helder Costa

The ball from Rodrigo is struck by Helder Costa and blocked by Matt Targett. A cross shortly after was cleared by Targett again.
Kick Off

Leeds get us underway for the first half
Kick Off just moments away

Both sides are on the pitch and ready to play
10 Minute Warning

Just 10 minutes remaining until Aston Villa play Leeds United for the first time in over a year and for the first time in the Premier League since February 2004.


Getting Closer to Kick Off

Only 30 minutes to go until Aston Villa vs Leeds kicks off
Leeds United Line Up

1. Illan Meslier

15. Stuart Dallas

2. Luke Ayling

5. Robin Koch

10. Ezgjan Alioski

21. Pascal Struijk

17. Helder Costa

43. Mateusz Klich

20. Rodrigo

22. Jack Harrison

9. Patrick Bamford

Subs

Casilla, Davis, Roberts, Raphinha, Hernandez, Shackleton, Poveda

Aston Villa Line Up

26. Emiliano Martinez

2. Matty Cash

4. Ezri Konsa

5. Tyrone Mings

18. Matt Targett

6. Douglas Luiz

7. John McGinn

17. Trezeguet

20. Ross Barkley

10. Jack Grealish

11. Ollie Watkins

Subs

Steer, Elmohammady, Engels, Nakamba, Hourihane, Traore, Davis

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and line ups for Aston Villa vs Leeds United.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United and stream

If you want to watch the game on TV your options are: BT Sport Box Office for a one off fee of £14.95

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Leeds United Team News

The main problem for Leeds sees Kalvin Phillips out for around six weeks. Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente are both out alongside Phillips. Liam Cooper may feature but is facing a late fitness test to be involved.
Aston Villa Team News

Keinan Davis may return on the bench but there are no other players returning for the Villains. Kortney Hause, Tom Heaton and Wesley are all out with injuries
Leeds United coming into this game

Mixed form but impressive so far

Since winning the Championship, United have taken to the Premier League well and have gained many admirers from across the country. Bielsa's side have taken Liverpool and Manchester City close but only coming out with a point from both games.

Two wins against Fulham and Sheffield United have helped Leeds to tenth place in the table.

They're aggressive style of play has gained lots of attention and if they can take their chances more regularly, they will have a chance to win against any team they come up against.

Aston Villa coming into this game

Looking to create history

The Villains are looking to continue their march up the league after winning their first four games in the Premier League. Winning against Leeds would be the first time they have started a season with five wins out of five. A marked improvement has been seen from  last season where they stayed up by a point on the final day. 

New signings such as Emiliano Martinez, Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins have had a massive impact on the team so far and with others also coming in to add to the squad, the Midlands based side look to push on this season.


Last Time Out

This is the first time that these two sides have met since the game in April 2019 where Mateusz Klich scored a controversial goal which sparked a brawl between players. Marcelo Bielsa sportingly allowed Villa to score unopposed and bad feeling has surrounded the fans of both clubs since that moment.
Kick-Off time

Aston Villa vs Leeds United will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
