Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United FT- Leeds take three points from Villa Park- As it Happened

Full Time: Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
94' Good shot from McGinn
90+1' Added Time
90+1' Yellow Card
90' Big chance for Villa
86' Another big chance for Bamford
84' Huge chance for Leeds
83' Substitution for Leeds
82' No penalty
79' Substitution for Leeds
78' Free kick chance
77' Shot from Barkley
74' Hattrick for Bamford
73' Chance for Dallas
71' Leeds looking dangerous
69' Yellow card
67' Goal for Leeds
66' Substitution
64' No penalty
59' Leeds dominating since their goal
54' Goal for Leeds
54' Great save from Meslier
52' Huge chance for Grealish
51' Poor from Grealish
49' Chance for Leeds
47' Good chance and good save
Kick Off
HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Leeds United
44' Another huge chance for Bamford
43' Penalty Shout for Villa
42' Chance for Villa
39' Wild from Rodrigo
38' Watkins wins a corner
36' Corner for Leeds
31' Another Big Leeds Chance
29' Good play from Villa
26' So close for Aston Villa
24' Shot by Leeds
22' Change for Leeds
21' Leeds Substitution
20' Chance for Trezeguet
17' Shot by Barkley
16' corner from Aston Villa
14' Another chance for Leeds
12' Huge chance for Leeds
9' Yellow Card for Struijk
8' Good defending by Barkley
4' Big chance for Bamford
3' Shot by Helder Costa
Kick Off
Kick Off just moments away
10 Minute Warning
Getting Closer to Kick Off
Leeds United Line Up
15. Stuart Dallas
2. Luke Ayling
5. Robin Koch
10. Ezgjan Alioski
21. Pascal Struijk
17. Helder Costa
43. Mateusz Klich
20. Rodrigo
22. Jack Harrison
9. Patrick Bamford
Subs
Casilla, Davis, Roberts, Raphinha, Hernandez, Shackleton, Poveda
Aston Villa Line Up
2. Matty Cash
4. Ezri Konsa
5. Tyrone Mings
18. Matt Targett
6. Douglas Luiz
7. John McGinn
17. Trezeguet
20. Ross Barkley
10. Jack Grealish
11. Ollie Watkins
Subs
Steer, Elmohammady, Engels, Nakamba, Hourihane, Traore, Davis
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United and stream
Leeds United coming into this game
Since winning the Championship, United have taken to the Premier League well and have gained many admirers from across the country. Bielsa's side have taken Liverpool and Manchester City close but only coming out with a point from both games.
Two wins against Fulham and Sheffield United have helped Leeds to tenth place in the table.
They're aggressive style of play has gained lots of attention and if they can take their chances more regularly, they will have a chance to win against any team they come up against.
Aston Villa coming into this game
The Villains are looking to continue their march up the league after winning their first four games in the Premier League. Winning against Leeds would be the first time they have started a season with five wins out of five. A marked improvement has been seen from last season where they stayed up by a point on the final day.
New signings such as Emiliano Martinez, Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins have had a massive impact on the team so far and with others also coming in to add to the squad, the Midlands based side look to push on this season.