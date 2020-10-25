The five key quotes from Jurgen Klopp's post- Sheffield United press conference 

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota helped Liverpool FC come from a goal behind to defeat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday night.

The visitors took an early lead on Merseyside through a Sander Berge penalty after a dubious VAR decision to award the Blades a penalty.

Firmino brought the score level just before half-time when Sadio Mane's close-range header was saved into the path of the Brazillian, leaving the striker the simple task of stroking the ball into an empty net.

Jota scored the winning goal for the Reds halfway through the second half when Mane's cross from the left was met by the head of the Portuguese international and nodded past Aaron Ramsdale to extend Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield to 62 games.

After the match, Jurgen Klopp virtually addressed the media.

Here are his most important responses, as quoted by the official Liverpool website:

• Merseyside Derby bounce-back.

After a tough week for Klopp's side which involved dropping points in the Merseyside Derby and losing star-player Virgil Van Dijk to a long-term injury, Liverpool bounced-back and won two from two, including a tough away fixture in the UEFA Champions League against Ajax.

"A tough week obviously – a lot of games, a lot of minutes, tough opponents, hard-fighting opponents. [We] won the two [matches] after the Merseyside derby, so really pleased with that obviously."

• On VAR's decision to award Sheffield United a penalty.

After a bad run-in with VAR against Everton last week, Liverpool could potentially feel hard-done again after another decision went against them.

Fabinho was the culprit in this case as he put in a strong challenge on Blades' Oliver McBurnie on the edge of the box - in which referee Mike Dean originally had given a free-kick.

The free-kick was frowned upon in the first place as replays showed Fabinho did in fact win the ball, but it went from bad to worse for Klopp's side as after a VAR review, it was deemed the foul was made inside the box and a penalty was awarded.

It was a decision that Klopp did not agree with.

"No foul. It’s now the sixth [Premier League] game of the season, in three of them we were on the wrong end of these kind of decisions. It’s not about we want to have any advantage – we just don’t want to have any disadvantage, how you can imagine. That’s the situation now today. We were really good in the start of the game [and] the penalty we conceded gave Sheffield a proper boost. Until then, they couldn’t really get us, to be honest."

• On the change in tactics

With midfield options lacking, Klopp decided to look away from his trusted 4-3-3 formation and went for a more attacking set-up against Sheffield United, 4-2-3-1.

The formation meant Liverpool's front three of Firmino, Mane and Mo Salah could be deployed alongside another forward in Jota - a front four which would strike fear into the opponent's eyes.

Klopp has used this formation a few times over the last couple of seasons but would always revert to 4-3-3, however the German manager was happy with how his team played in the new formation on Saturday night.

"Sheffield United has a big advantage obviously that they prepare a full week for our game. They can do 12 different set-pieces, to train them during the week; we have recovery sessions. So we thought with a slight change we could at least give them some problems as well, which we did actually.

"Of course, defending-wise it’s completely different. Offensively, it’s not that different. But it gives us an extra option. It brought Mo in a different position, where I have to say he played an incredible game. Mo and Sadio didn’t score but played outstanding. Sadio in one-on-one situations, pretty much undefendable. Mo between the lines, sensational."

• Klopp's thoughts on the impact of Jota.

After scoring the winning goal for the Reds, Jota has now got himself two goals in four games since signing in the summer, and he has slotted into Klopp's line-up with ease, looking like a real dangerman for his side.

"He is a good player, that’s why we signed him. I said it only a few minutes ago when I was speaking with my coaches that it is so easy – he is such a likeable person and so it is so easy to like him. That makes everything easier.

"Then the player he is: he is quick, he has the physicality, he is strong, he is good in the air, he is good on the ground... a lot of good things. He has exactly the quality we need, so that helps a lot.

"Yes, Diogo scored a super goal and was really involved in the game. He can be much better, 100 percent, and that’s good news."

• On the return of Alisson Becker

After suffering an injury in training, Alisson was ruled out for what was expected to be around six weeks, meaning back-up goalkeeper Adrian took his place, a sight not warmly welcomed by Liverpool fans.

Losing 7-2 at the hands of Aston Villa and the Merseyside Derby draw where Adrian made errors leading to goals in both games, the return of Alisson is a huge boost to the Liverpool squad.

It was a surprise to see the Brazillian shot-stopper back in between the sticks so soon as the 'keeper was expected to be out injured for another three weeks - however his quick return to the squad pleased Klopp.

"Look, Adrian did really well again in that moment, but getting Ali back is of course a pretty, pretty big boost for all of us. It was nearly three weeks he was out, I think, and feels like we had 50 games between now and then! I was really happy when he gave the green light and said, ‘Yes, I am ready’ because it was his decision."