As it happened: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

23:015 months ago

Final Thoughts: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

And that's almost it from me and VAVEL UK's text commentary coverage! 

It's early in the season but Burnley will feel like that's a point lost. Tottenham will also feel like that was a huge three points in their quest for Champions League football. A win despite not playing well. 

Only time will tell how significant this early season result will prove to be. 

Thanks for following everybody! 

22:585 months ago

Full Time: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley languish in 18th but are only two points away from 17th placed West Brom. 

Tottenham are 5th, pushing the early pace setters. Contrasting fortunes. 

 

22:565 months ago

Full Time: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

There was very little between the two teams but it was another well taken goal from Son. The goal sucked the life out of Burnley's impetuous and they couldn't really get going after that. 
22:545 months ago

Full Time: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

90+4: And that's it! 
22:535 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

90+2: Rodon on for Son. A Premier League debut for the former Swansea City man. An extra defender for the visitors. 
22:535 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

90+2: Rodon on for Son. A Premier League debut for the former Swansea City man. An extra defender for the visitors. 
22:525 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

90+1: Squeaky bum time for Mourinho but, in truth, Spurs have looked comfortable since taking the lead. 
22:505 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

90: McNeil is down after a high-studs tackle from Lamela. He's lucky to avoid a caution. 
22:495 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

89: Vydra on for Barnes. 
22:485 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

87: Spurs, as expected, are dropping info a more defensive shape. They don't want to repeat the mistakes of last week. 
22:475 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

86: McNeil with a re-run of his precious corner. Lloris easily claims. Disappointing deliveries. 
22:465 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

85: Lloris easily gathers McNeil's corner. A squandered opportunity. 
22:445 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

84: Rodriguez on for Gudmundsson. Three strikers on the pitch now! 
22:435 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

83: Rodriguez is imminent for Burnley. 
22:435 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

83: Rodriguez is imminent for Burnley. 
22:425 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

80: This will be a big win for Tottenham, if they can hold on! They didn't look like scoring but great players can make the most out of scraps. That's just what happened. 
22:415 months ago

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

79: It's horrible for Burnley who have fought so hard but it's that double act again. Nobody can seem to cope with it!  Lo Celso is on for Ndombele.
22:375 months ago

GOAL!!! SON

76: Lamela's corner is guided on by Kane and Son finds the net with an improvised header. Heartbreak for Burnley but it's a great finish by Son. 
22:355 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

74: Son looks like he's in on goal but he dithers and Long recovers to make a superb block! 
22:355 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

74: Lamela curled a lovely cross into the box but Davies couldn't turn it in at the far post. 
22:335 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

72: OFF THE LINE! It's the closest anyone has come. Tarkowski rises highest to meet Westwood's corner but Kane is on the line to clear the goal-bound effort! 
22:315 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

70: It seems Mourinho is cling on Regulion. The on-loan forward is an exciting talent. My thinking was that the build-up play needed to improve. Instead, Mourinho is looking at another striker. Who am I to argue with Jose? 
22:305 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

68: Not much has changed for Spurs. Would expect two out of Regulion, Lo Celso and Bale to be making an appearance. Regulion, for me, could be a key difference maker on that left-hand-side. 
22:285 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

66: Lowton watched Kane really well, coming inside to make the necessary tackle. He has had an excellent return to the team! 
22:275 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

65: Lamela's corner is poor and Burnley counter. But the Clarets are too slow in the build-up and Gudmundsson loses the ball. 
22:245 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

63: Doherty plays a clever ball into Son but the Korean's cross comes back off him and goes out for a goal-kick. It has been one of those days for the Spurs star. 
22:225 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

61: Lovely footwork from McNeil to find his way into the box. The ball is worked across to Westwood but, once again, his shot is blocked. 
22:215 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

60: Lamela came on for Lucas, by the way. My bad, there have been too many goals distracting me! 
22:195 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

58: Joe Hart and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, ex-teammates a few months ago, are having a good natter! Good to see that Hart still has good relations with his former club. 
22:185 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

57: From the resulting corner, Tarkowski heads over from a presentable position. He should do better. 
22:175 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

56: Lovely hold-up play by Wood, laying the ball off to Barnes. Barnes has room but Alderweireld throws his body in front of the shot. 
22:165 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

55: Lamela is stripped and ready. Surprising choice of substitution but a change was needed, nonetheless. 
22:145 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

53: It's similar to the first-half action. Tottenham with more of the ball but not making much of it. Burnley defended resolutely and making themselves felt in aerial challenges. 
22:105 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

50: Davies played a really sloppy pass across the box and Brownhill seized upon it. With the defence backtracking, his strike is poor and wide of the target. 
22:075 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

46: Spurs trying some quick passing in the final-third but Ndombele's final bass eludes Kane. 
22:055 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

46: Back underway in East Lancashire! 
22:045 months ago

Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have played 33 long balls in this match. I hope the anti-football brigade aren't on the march! 
22:035 months ago

Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham can change their fortunes from the bench and so they will still be expected to get the three points. The depth on their bench is obvious. 

Burnley, however, will back themselves if they are able to maintain their discipline and shape. 

22:025 months ago

He knew it was going to be tough!

 

22:015 months ago

Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho will want his team to shift the ball more quickly. Ndombele has been good at this but his other players seem to be taking too many touches. Lo Celso is a game-changing option from the bench; a midfielder who is progressive in his thinking. Bale, of course, is the more obvious change. 
22:005 months ago

Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Dyche will be delighted. It's a continuation from the resilience shown against West Brom and there is some promise in attack. Barnes and Wood have made themselves known. Gudmundsson is looking lively when he shifts inside. 
21:585 months ago

Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

A few calls for Regulion on social media. Mourinho seems to have pairings of Doherty with Davies and Aurier with Regulion. Doherty and Regulion is very attacking but it might be necessary if Spurs continue to find themselves high up the pitch in good attacking situations. Regulion is far more penetrating than Davies in terms of attacking output. 
21:555 months ago

Not yet!

 

21:545 months ago

Happy Clarets!

 

21:535 months ago

Happy Salah captainers in #FPL

 

21:525 months ago

Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Could it be Burnley's second 0-0 of the season, the third stalemate of this Premier League season? They'll take it! Tottenham have struggled to build momentum against Dyche's well-oiled machine. It's a good job that they weren't charging £14.95 for this one!
21:505 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

45+2: Kane wriggles into some space on the edge of the box but his thunderous shot is blocked by Tarkowski. 
21:495 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

45+2: Kane wriggled into some space on the edge of the box but his thunderous shot is blocked by Tarkowski. 
21:485 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

45: McNeil dispossesses Doherty but Burnley cannot take advantage of the situation. A lot of men forward but a lack to precision to take advantage. 
21:465 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

44: Gudmundsson shifed inside Davies before striking a low strike towards goal but Lloris is again down early to make a comfortable save. 
21:455 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

43: Son playing a high corner out to Doherty at the far-post, looking for success on the second header but Burnley are wise to the situation and survive. 
21:435 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

41: McNeil has struggled to get involved but it's noticeable that he's taking up more central positions. Perhaps that's to solidify the midfield. Taylor seems happy in providing that attacking width. 
21:425 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

40: Hojbjerg was sloppy and Gudmundsson pounced, running last the midfielder after his sloppy touch. His pass to Wood is poor, though, and Spurs survive. 
21:415 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

38: Brownhill shrugged Ndombele off the ball before releasing Westwood. His midfield partner struck a low effort towards goal but Lloris was down well to dive onto the ball. 
21:385 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

35: A rare opportunity for Burnley after Lucas gives away a free-kick, 25-yards from goal. Brownhill cannot keep the shot down, though. 
21:375 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

34: Ndombele has been lively but he has struggled to create magic against a deep Burnley block. The story of Tottenham's game so far! 
21:355 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

31: A better ball in from Doherty but Tarkowski deals with the danger well. Taylor seemed happy to let the cross come in. 
21:335 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

31: Davies getting into some great positions but lacking that killer instinct, thus far. Not notoriois for his attacking contributions. I suspect Regulion could come on if the game is still level later in the match. 
21:315 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

29: Alderweireld goes long again but it's over the head of Kane and straight to Pope. Direct passes from the back are clearly a tactic of both teams. 
21:305 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

28: Doherty is back in the Premier League team but he is struggling to make the killer pass. His low cross to Lucas was snuffed out by Long. 
21:295 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

26: The loud bellows of Dyche can be clearly heard above almost everything! Let's hope there isn't a similar conversation to the one he had with Raheem Sterling (for Sky at least)! 
21:275 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

24: Lucas latched onto a lofted pass but was unable to contribute more from a good position. He tried to recycle the ball to Hojbjerg but the chance soon went. 
21:265 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

23: The resulting free-kick from Davies was overcooked and sailed out for a goal-kick. Poor. 
21:255 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

22: A horrible kick from Pope goes straight to Son and Lowton has to bring him down before he can take advantage. Fortunate to avoid a booking. Pope's even more fortunate to avoid embarrassment! 
21:235 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

21: Barnes is well offside as he latches onto a lofted ball but he confidently dispatched beyond Lloris. Building confidence where you can! 
21:225 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

20: Westwood and Sissoko challenge in a 50:50 but Westwood came off worse from that. He's back up now, though! 
21:205 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

18: Tottenham worked into a promising position but Davies' final cross is straight at Tarkowski and out for a corner. 
21:195 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

17: Burnley will be very happy so far. Their forwards have brought physicality to the table. Spurs have launched a hopeful forward pass to no avail and look like they're struggling to find their rhythm. 
21:175 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

15: Wood beats Dier to the ball, securing the ball and teeing up Barnes. His strike partner screws his effort wide from outside the box.  
21:165 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

14: It has been a slow start from to the game. A break in play now as Alderweireld receives bandages for the gash on his forehead. 
21:145 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

10: Ouch! Alderweireld took an arm to the face in an aerial duel with Barnes. He has a nasty gash to the head. Burnley's striker is perhaps a little lucky to avoid a booking.
21:115 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

9: Burnley look strong out of possession but are less convincing with the ball. They're struggling to retain possession with Spurs trying to seize on mistakes. 
21:095 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

6: Ndombele wrestled McNeil off the ball and released Lucas. His cross-come-shot deflected awkwardly but Pope manager to gather the ball. 
21:085 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

5: Wood challenges Lloris in an aerial duel after Gudmundsson re-centred Lowton's cross. The striker illustrated his physical presence. 
21:075 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

5: Wood challenges Lloris in an aerial duel after Gudmundsson re-centred Lowton's cross. The striker illustrated his physical presence. 
21:065 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

3: Alderweireld's floated ball over the top caught Tarkowski by surprise and Kane is in behind. The striker cannot find a clear angle of goal, though, and the move amounts to nothing. 
21:035 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

2: An early yellow card for Brownhill, who brings down Ndombele after a nice turn from the Frenchman.  
21:015 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

1: And we're off! 
20:575 months ago

Here We Go!

Kick-off is approaching! Stick with us for some top quality minute-by-minute action from yours truly! 
20:565 months ago

20:555 months ago

Fantasy Football Hell

I am one of the few people that doesn't own Son or Kane. That's partly because Burnley are my team and I don't want to have a conflict of interest. It's also because I'm an idiot! I repeat, this is the most unpredictable Premier League season of my lifetime. There are too many appetising options in this game!
20:535 months ago

#FPL managers will be watching eagerly

 

20:525 months ago

Eric Dier back from injury

Mourinho will be delighted to recall Dier. He may polarise opinion but the Spurs manager views him as his best central defender. When all is said and done, he is a competent all-round performer. The other central defenders at the London club have been flattering to deceive. 
20:505 months ago

The Return of Eric Dier

 

20:495 months ago

Jay Rodriguez vs Ashley Barnes

Rodriguez had been excellent for Burnley in the absence of Barnes. He played particularly well during the end of the 2019-20 season. However, Barnes is now back in the fold and Rodriguez is again on the bench. 

The general consensus is that Rodriguez offers a bit more with his technical capabilities but Barnes is more of a physical brute. Scruffier games may be tailored towards the latter's skillset. 

20:465 months ago

Jay Rodriguez still on the bench

 

20:455 months ago

£14.95 for a stalemate

Burnley's first point of the season against West Brom was a goalless draw. The charge on that game was £14.95. Not the best value-for-money! Thankfully, this one is actually on the normal Sky Sports channels! Put that money towards some bevvies (or something more sensible)! 
20:415 months ago

The Evolution of Harry Kane

Kane has started to become a false-nine type of forward. He has dropped deep in recent weeks while Heung-Min Son has sprinted beyond into the inside of the pitch. He is a proven goal-scorer and he is now becoming a top-level creator. 
20:395 months ago

Hard work!

 

20:375 months ago

Sean Dyche likes to be awkward!

Dyche talked about playing an "awkward style" in his  press-conferences. He might be looking for a Mourinho-masterclass, himself, against a very difficult opponent. 

Burnley are at their most effective when they go back to basics and minimise attacking risk. It means that opponents have to show a lot of patience. If they aren't quite at it, however, the top teams can steamroll them. Last December, Spurs won 5-0 against the Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

20:335 months ago

Hurricane Harry

 

20:325 months ago

Gary Neville not fully sure on Jose Mourinho progress

 

20:315 months ago

Jamie Carragher fears for Burnley

 

20:305 months ago

Jose Mourinho loves his main striker

 

20:295 months ago

More of the same?

 

20:245 months ago

Well done West Brom!

It was a hard-fought point for the Baggies who equalised through new signing Karlan Grant. A Jake Livermore own-goal was the most that goal-shy Brighton could manage. 
20:235 months ago

Slip-up for Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX

 

20:205 months ago

Joe Hart back at Turf Moor

He probably won't feature but Joe Hart is making his first return to Turf Moor since leaving on a free transfer in June. Hart was a popular figure around the dressing room, despite his struggles with some of the Burnley supporters. 
20:195 months ago

Spurs are here!

 

20:155 months ago

Avenging the ghosts of last week!

Jose Mourinho will be absolutely determined to right the wrongs of a week ago. Nobody would have been more embarrassed than the Portuguese manager as he watched Spurs team let a three goal lead slip with less than ten minutes to go against West Ham.

He will expect professionalism from the first minute until the last. Mourinho is known for clean sheets but he hasn't managed to pick up one in the Premier League this season. He is facing a team that are struggling for goals, at the moment, so he has a good chance of rectifying that issue. 

20:125 months ago

First win of the season for Burnley?

Sean Dyche has been known to pull the rabbit out of the hat on many occasions in the past. It would be quite an upset if he managed to overturn this confident Tottenham team. In the most unpredictable Premier League season of the 21st Century, however, anything is possible! 
20:105 months ago

VAVEL's Prediction (by me!)

Burnley were better against West Brom, recording their first point of the season. They were back to being tough to break down. Dwight McNeil was also excellent as the main attacking outlet. Many felt that the Clarets should have been taking three points but you can't run before you can walk. 

Tottenham will be devastated after their collapse last weekend. Their capitulation against West Ham was mortifying for fans. Lanzini may have scored a world-class equaliser but the goals conceded prior to that moment were easily avoidable. But it's not all bad! 

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have a telepathic relationship. Two world-class performers that are absolutely loving each other’s company.  

West Ham may have awoken the beast. The Spurs group will be hurting badly. If they storm ahead at Turf Moor then don't expect complacency to set in. 

Prediction: 0-2

20:085 months ago

One change for Burnley but an overhaul for Tottenham

Matt Lowton is in for Erik Pieters after returning from injury. It's Burnley's only change of the game. 

Tottenham make eight changes from their Europa League win against LASK. Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lucas Moura keep their places in the starting eleven from that match.  

20:035 months ago

Line-Ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Benson, Stephens, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra.

 

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son.

Subs: Hart, Reguilon, Rodon, Lo Celso, Lamela, Bale, Vinicius.

15:305 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur.
 

15:285 months ago

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL UK is your best option!
 

15:275 months ago

Jose Mourinho on Burnley

"You will feel how strong [Burnley] are by March or April when lots of teams will be fighting for relegation, and they will be already safe.

"They will be already eight, nine or 10 (points clear), comfortable in the table. This is Burnley, so the fact they only have one point in this moment - they have played one match less and the fact they have one point doesn't tell me much.

"Burnley is Burnley. The way they play, the players they have, their style of play, the manager, nothing's changed there. It's always difficult and it's going to be difficult."

 

15:255 months ago

Sean Dyche on Tottenham

"We will look to play effectively and a style that is awkward and hard to get grip of. [Tottenham] are in good form and have top players.

"We have got things from the games against them before. They have one of the top players in the country in Harry Kane. It is not about individuals but he is a top, top player.

"[Jose Mourinho] is in my mind a top manager. He is getting the team more how he likes it. They are maybe adapting to his thinking and the players adapting to the roles he wants.

"And if you look at the squad they are top-class players so there is a chance they are going to do pretty well anyway so the manager's job is to maximise that."

15:215 months ago

Team News - Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale is pushing for a first Premier League start of the season after starting in the Europa League victory against LASK. 

Eric Dier is expected to miss out with the hamstring problem that he picked up on international duty.

Mourinho heavily rotated his troops in their recent Europa League victory and this team should have a stronger look about it. 

15:115 months ago

Team News - Burnley

Burnley's injury list is slowly shrinking. Jack Cork and Ben Mee are still mounting recoveries from their long-term injury setbacks but Jay Rodriguez should now be fit enough to play from the start. 

Dyche will be hoping that Matt Lowton is available with Phil Bardsley in self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Erik Pieters started at right-back against West Brom but the Dutchman is traditionally a left-back. 

15:075 months ago

Tottenham Hotspur with a point to prove

Tottenham Hotspur stormed into an early 3-0 lead against West Ham United but inexplicably collapsed in the final ten minutes of the match and ended up sharing the points.

Tottenham haven't lost a match since their surprising 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening weekend of the season. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been superb, scoring almost all of Tottenham's league goals so far. 

Jose Mourinho will have no concerns about his attackers but he knows that defensive frailties need to be addressed. He will not want a repeat of last week's surrender if his team take the lead at Turf Moor. 

14:595 months ago

Burnley seeking their first victory

Burnley achieved their first point of the current Premier League season, last Monday, drawing 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion.

The Clarets have struggled after some really good performances at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Their recent draw was a return to the defensive resilience that they have become renown for. 

Sean Dyche will hope that he can build upon that point in this encounter. 

14:555 months ago

Kick-off time

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England.

The kick-off is scheduled at 20.00 BST.

14:535 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur!
 
