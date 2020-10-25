As it happened: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

ADVERTISEMENT
Final Thoughts: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Full Time: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham are 5th, pushing the early pace setters. Contrasting fortunes.
GOAL!!! SON
Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley, however, will back themselves if they are able to maintain their discipline and shape.
He knew it was going to be tough!
Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Half-Time: Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Here We Go!
Eric Dier back from injury
The Return of Eric Dier
Jay Rodriguez vs Ashley Barnes
The general consensus is that Rodriguez offers a bit more with his technical capabilities but Barnes is more of a physical brute. Scruffier games may be tailored towards the latter's skillset.
Jay Rodriguez still on the bench
£14.95 for a stalemate
The Evolution of Harry Kane
Hard work!
Sean Dyche likes to be awkward!
Burnley are at their most effective when they go back to basics and minimise attacking risk. It means that opponents have to show a lot of patience. If they aren't quite at it, however, the top teams can steamroll them. Last December, Spurs won 5-0 against the Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Hurricane Harry
Gary Neville not fully sure on Jose Mourinho progress
Jamie Carragher fears for Burnley
Jose Mourinho loves his main striker
More of the same?
Well done West Brom!
Slip-up for Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX
Joe Hart back at Turf Moor
Spurs are here!
Avenging the ghosts of last week!
He will expect professionalism from the first minute until the last. Mourinho is known for clean sheets but he hasn't managed to pick up one in the Premier League this season. He is facing a team that are struggling for goals, at the moment, so he has a good chance of rectifying that issue.
First win of the season for Burnley?
VAVEL's Prediction (by me!)
Tottenham will be devastated after their collapse last weekend. Their capitulation against West Ham was mortifying for fans. Lanzini may have scored a world-class equaliser but the goals conceded prior to that moment were easily avoidable. But it's not all bad!
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have a telepathic relationship. Two world-class performers that are absolutely loving each other’s company.
West Ham may have awoken the beast. The Spurs group will be hurting badly. If they storm ahead at Turf Moor then don't expect complacency to set in.
Prediction: 0-2
One change for Burnley but an overhaul for Tottenham
Tottenham make eight changes from their Europa League win against LASK. Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lucas Moura keep their places in the starting eleven from that match.
Line-Ups
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Benson, Stephens, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son.
Subs: Hart, Reguilon, Rodon, Lo Celso, Lamela, Bale, Vinicius.
Jose Mourinho on Burnley
"They will be already eight, nine or 10 (points clear), comfortable in the table. This is Burnley, so the fact they only have one point in this moment - they have played one match less and the fact they have one point doesn't tell me much.
"Burnley is Burnley. The way they play, the players they have, their style of play, the manager, nothing's changed there. It's always difficult and it's going to be difficult."
Sean Dyche on Tottenham
"We have got things from the games against them before. They have one of the top players in the country in Harry Kane. It is not about individuals but he is a top, top player.
"[Jose Mourinho] is in my mind a top manager. He is getting the team more how he likes it. They are maybe adapting to his thinking and the players adapting to the roles he wants.
"And if you look at the squad they are top-class players so there is a chance they are going to do pretty well anyway so the manager's job is to maximise that."
Team News - Tottenham Hotspur
Eric Dier is expected to miss out with the hamstring problem that he picked up on international duty.
Mourinho heavily rotated his troops in their recent Europa League victory and this team should have a stronger look about it.
Team News - Burnley
Dyche will be hoping that Matt Lowton is available with Phil Bardsley in self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Erik Pieters started at right-back against West Brom but the Dutchman is traditionally a left-back.
Tottenham Hotspur with a point to prove
Tottenham haven't lost a match since their surprising 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening weekend of the season. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been superb, scoring almost all of Tottenham's league goals so far.
Jose Mourinho will have no concerns about his attackers but he knows that defensive frailties need to be addressed. He will not want a repeat of last week's surrender if his team take the lead at Turf Moor.
Burnley seeking their first victory
The Clarets have struggled after some really good performances at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Their recent draw was a return to the defensive resilience that they have become renown for.
Sean Dyche will hope that he can build upon that point in this encounter.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 20.00 BST.
It's early in the season but Burnley will feel like that's a point lost. Tottenham will also feel like that was a huge three points in their quest for Champions League football. A win despite not playing well.
Only time will tell how significant this early season result will prove to be.
Thanks for following everybody!