Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion (1-1): Live stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Match ends
Baggies looking the likelier
West Brom chance
Three minutes of extra time
Brighton pressing for a winner
West Brom substituton
West Brom equalize!
He rifles a rising effort beyond a stranded Ryan to level and net his first West Brom goal with a great finish.
Brighton final change
Brighton yellow card
Baggies close to levelling!
Brighton second substitution
Baggies creating more chances
West Brom growing into the game
Double change for West Brom
Brighton substitution
Play slowed down
West Brom already off to a better start
Halftime
One minute of extra time
Lamptey yellow card
Brighton take the lead!
Before it can reach him, Ivanovic slides in to clear the ball away, and hits a peach of a pass into Livermore's midriff and beyond Johnstone. A terrible mistake, but nothing that Brighton doesn't deserve.
West Brom chance?
Trossard dominating
Trossard has a go!
Burn getting involved
Goal disallowed!
Brighton on the front foot
West Brom with the first chance!
Brighton & Hove Albion line-up
West Bromwich Albion line-up
That's all for now!
How to watch
Potter wants to see more from his side
"The level of our performance last weekend against Crystal Palace was such that we restricted the opposition to one shot on goal, which was a penalty.
"We had plenty of chances and you are always looking to increase the number that you create but if you can reduce your opponent to nothing, that's not a bad platform.
"It's about the overall performance in both boxes and the balance between attack and defence. Sometimes you might need a bit of luck to go your way. Hopefully we can get that against West Brom."
Bilic looking to improve on last outing
“All I can ask from the guys is to improve on Burnley – Burnley has to become our minimum standard. Then with a little bit of luck, with better finishing and with a little bit of magic and bravery, we will get that win sooner rather than later.
“Against Burnley we weren’t happy with the result. But we found a lot of positives we can build on. The next game we are expecting to build more confidence, more patterns and more good vibes."
Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Decisions on Davy Propper, Christian Walton and new signing Danny Welbeck will be made closer to kick-off.
West Bromwich Albion team news
Predicted line-ups
West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone; Townsend, Hegazi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore; Diangana, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Pereira; Grant
West Brom seeking first victory of season
Brighton looking to snap three-match winless run
Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Score and Stream
We will be bringing you the latest team news, pre-game analysis and more right here, live on VAVEL!
That's going to do it for now. My name is John Lupo, thank you for joining me and i'll speak to you soon. Stay tuned for more coverage of this match on VAVEL!
Take care, everyone.