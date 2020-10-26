Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion (1-1): Live stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020
Photo: Glyn Kirk

ADVERTISEMENT

22:215 months ago

Match ends

FT The final whistle sounds and a fair result. Brighton were on top for quite a while and looked to be on their way to all three points until Grant equalized late on, West Brom the better of the two sides in the final stages.

That's going to do it for now. My name is John Lupo, thank you for joining me and i'll speak to you soon. Stay tuned for more coverage of this match on VAVEL!

Take care, everyone.

22:195 months ago

Baggies looking the likelier

90+3 Pereira lets one fly from distance after Burn's clearance, but it's over the bar.
22:185 months ago

West Brom chance

90+2 A lovely lofted Pereira pass finds Furlong in the box and needs sliding behind by White, for a corner, before he can pull the trigger with what would surely have been the winner.
22:175 months ago

Three minutes of extra time

90' The referee signals for three minutes of stoppage time.
22:125 months ago

Brighton pressing for a winner

89' It's been the Seagulls doing more of the attacking since Grant levelled.
22:095 months ago

West Brom substituton

84' Grant comes off almost immediately after he scored, to be replaced by Matt Phillips.
22:085 months ago

West Brom equalize!

GOAL! 83' Robinson's low ball into the box is missed by White and it reaches Grant, whose nice first touch takes him back away from Webster and opens space to shoot. 

He rifles a rising effort beyond a stranded Ryan to level and net his first West Brom goal with a great finish.

22:005 months ago

Brighton final change

79' Trossard has had a very fine game and he'll get a well-earned rest, Alzate coming on for him.
21:595 months ago

Brighton yellow card

77' Webster is booked for a needless challenge on Grant.
21:595 months ago

Baggies close to levelling!

76' Robinson whips in a cross from the right which is half-cleared to Pereira, and his powerful effort smacks into the stanchion a couple of feet wide of the near post.
21:525 months ago

Brighton second substitution

70' March, who had a solid game, is replaced by last week's goal scorer Alexis Mac Allister.
21:515 months ago

Baggies creating more chances

68' Krovinovic fires one down low that Ryan turns around the post. The visitors seem to be up for it now.
21:485 months ago

West Brom growing into the game

66' Townsend is starting to gain some traction and his well-disguised pass finds Pereira, who curls just wide.
21:475 months ago

Double change for West Brom

63' Livermore is coming off for Callum Robinson and Diagana is also being subbed out for Kyle Edwards.
21:395 months ago

Brighton substitution

61' Lallana has done fairly well, but will be replaced by Pascal Gross.
21:375 months ago

Play slowed down

51' March gets a cross on goal down the left, but it's all too easy for Johnstone.
21:365 months ago

West Brom already off to a better start

48' Townsend's cross is cleared right to Gallagher, who has a go, but Veltman gets in a timely block.
21:355 months ago

Halftime

HT West Brom were terribly unlucky with Livermore scoring an own goal, but it must be said that Brighton have been by far the better side and deserve to be out in front.
21:245 months ago

One minute of extra time

45' The fourth official signals for one minute of stoppage time.
21:235 months ago

Lamptey yellow card

42' The Seagulls young star gets a good one on Krovinovic. That will certainly leave a mark.
21:225 months ago

Brighton take the lead!

GOAL! 40' Lallana's shot from the edge of the box is blocked and it makes it way to Lamptey, he looks across the box and sees Maupay at the back post. 

Before it can reach him, Ivanovic slides in to clear the ball away, and hits a peach of a pass into Livermore's midriff and beyond Johnstone. A terrible mistake, but nothing that Brighton doesn't deserve.

21:175 months ago

West Brom chance?

38' Townsend crosses, Grant nods it to Pereira who shoots it so far over, it may still be going.
21:175 months ago

Trossard dominating

35' Trossard drops his shoulder, gets past Ajayi and into space after a poor giveaway from Ivanovic, but from just outside the box he shoots, Johnstone saves and punches away the rebound.
21:135 months ago

Trossard has a go!

31' Trossard had March in space and should have passed to him, but he took the shot on himself and it was straight at Johnstone.
21:035 months ago

Burn getting involved

30' The big, burly Brighton defender is turning playmaker as sets up Solly March who slides it in for Maupay and it goes out for another corner.
19:445 months ago

Goal disallowed!

15' It looked like the Seagulls had taken the lead, Lallana lifting a ball to Maupay after some lovely build-up play, who beat Sam Johnstone in the West Brom goal, but the offsides flag goes up.
19:335 months ago

Brighton on the front foot

10' Livermore nods to safety as Lamptey was looking for Maupay. Good start for the hosts.
19:055 months ago

West Brom with the first chance!

3' Krovinovic lets fly from 25 yards out, Ryan holding onto it well as it bounced towards him.
18:195 months ago

Brighton & Hove Albion line-up

Ryan; Veltman, Webster, Burn; Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March; Lallana, Trossard; Maupay
18:185 months ago

West Bromwich Albion line-up

Johnstone; Townsend, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore; Diangana, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Pereira; Grant
15:355 months ago

That's all for now!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion.
15:305 months ago

How to watch

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion will be broadcast live on Sky Sports; kick-off is at 1:30pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
15:255 months ago

Potter wants to see more from his side

The Brighton boss has been satisfied with the performances by his side, but is hoping to receive a bit more luck to see actual results.

"The level of our performance last weekend against Crystal Palace was such that we restricted the opposition to one shot on goal, which was a penalty.  

"We had plenty of chances and you are always looking to increase the number that you create but if you can reduce your opponent to nothing, that's not a bad platform.  

"It's about the overall performance in both boxes and the balance between attack and defence. Sometimes you might need a bit of luck to go your way. Hopefully we can get that against West Brom."

15:205 months ago

Bilic looking to improve on last outing

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is hoping his side can build off of their last performance, a 0-0 draw against Burnley.

“All I can ask from the guys is to improve on Burnley – Burnley has to become our minimum standard. Then with a little bit of luck, with better finishing and with a little bit of magic and bravery, we will get that win sooner rather than later.

“Against Burnley we weren’t happy with the result. But we found a lot of positives we can build on. The next game we are expecting to build more confidence, more patterns and more good vibes."

15:155 months ago

Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Lewis Dunk will serve the first of his three-match ban after picking up a red card against Crystal Palace. Alireza Jahanbakhsh will miss out through a hamstring injury while Jose Izquierdo will continue to train with the U-23 squad.

Decisions on Davy PropperChristian Walton and new signing Danny Welbeck will be made closer to kick-off.

15:105 months ago

West Bromwich Albion team news

The only players missing for the Baggies are Sam Field and ​​​​​​​Hal Robson-Kanu.
15:055 months ago

Predicted line-ups

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Webster, White, Burn; Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March; Lallana, Trossard; Maupay

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone; Townsend, Hegazi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore; Diangana, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Pereira; Grant

15:005 months ago

West Brom seeking first victory of season

It's been a tough slog for the Baggies on their return to the top flight. Winless in their first five matches, they've conceded 13 goals, second-most in the Premier League so far.
14:555 months ago

Brighton looking to snap three-match winless run

The Seagulls picked up a point in their last outing against Crystal Palace, but haven't won since a convincing 3-0 victory at Newcastle United last month.
14:505 months ago

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Score and Stream

Hello, and welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion. I'm John Lupo and I’ll be your host for this game.

 

We will be bringing you the latest team news, pre-game analysis and more right here, live on VAVEL!

VAVEL Logo