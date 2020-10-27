As it happened: Manchester City cruise to 3-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille

ADVERTISEMENT
That’s a wrap
Full Time | Marseille 0-3 Manchester City
Second half goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling wrapped off an impressive performance for Pep Guardiola’s men who end their long wait for a UCL win in France.
A very good performance from Manchester City, who will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Sheffield United at Bramhall Lane.
84’ | Substitution
Cuisance off for Gueye.
81’ | Substitution
Youngster Cole Palmer comes on to make his Champions League debut, replacing the ever influential Kevin De Bruyne.
80’ | GOAL MANCHESTER CITY!
Mahrez plays De Bruyne in down the right flank and the Belgian does what the Belgian does, squaring it for Raheem Sterling to tap in to the empty goal.
He’ll have had thoughts of Lyon in his mind as the ball approached him there...
77’ | Substitutions
Payet is on for the hosts, replacing Thauvin.
Meanwhile it’s three changes for City, Mahrez, Stones and Bernardo all join the action in place of Torres, Laporte and Gundogan.
75’ | GOAL MANCHESTER CITY
70’
Sterling is played in behind yet again before cutting the ball back to Gundogan.
However the German’s tame effort is straight at Mandanda.
67’ | Substitution
Zinchenko makes way for Joao Cancelo.
63’ | Substitution
Rongier makes way to be replaced by Sanson.
61’ | Yellow Card
Another promising set piece position for the Citizens...
54’ | Woodwork
His powerful drive takes a knick off Edersons outstreched arm before going behind for a corner via the post.
If Manchester City needed a wake up call, that was it.
51’
His final ball is disappointing though, straight into the arms of Victor Mandanda.
48’
Could be a cracking 45 minutes or so to come.
45’ | Back Underway
Manchester City are 45 minutes away from a first Champions League win in France.
Will they build on that impressive first half, or will Marseille find a way back into this Group C contest.
Only time will tell.
Half Time | Olympique de Marseille 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City lead 1-0 at the break courtesy of Ferran Torres’ 18th minute opener.
They almost doubled their lead just after the half hour mark when Oleksandr Zinchenko hit the outside of the post.
You sense Villas Boas will look to make changes at half-time as his side look to avoid a second consecutive defeat in Group C.
We’ll be back with second half coverage shortly.
34’ | Woodwork!
The ball falls to Zinchenko inside the area but his low driven effort cannons off the outside of the post.
So close to 2-0 heading into halftime!
29’
After a moment of worry the Manchester City captain is up and moving.
22’ | Chance!
Kevin De Bruyne whips in an inch perfect free kick across the face of goal which has Mandanda stranded.
Unfortunately for the Citizens, Aymeric Laporte can’t quite turn the ball home as the hosts survive!
19’
They’ve offered little to nothing going forward so far, but they’ll have to reshape having fallen behind.
17’ | GOAL MANCHESTER CITY!
Ferran Torres opens the scoring for Manchester City!
Kevin De Bruyne capitalises on a sloppy pass from the Marseille defence before squaring it for the Spaniard who has the simple task of tapping the ball home from six yards.
15’
It’s been a quiet opening 15 minutes for the young Spaniard but we all know of his quality should the opporunity present itself...
12’
You sense the majority of the game will be spent in that City attacking third tonight.
10’
Oleksandr Zinchenko is making his first start of the season at LB having returned from injury with an appearance off the bench at the weekend.
7’
They’ve seen very little of the ball so far.
6’
Pep will be delighted with his sides start tonight.
1’
It comes to nothing as Marseille are awarded a free kick inside their own box.
0’
Kick off!
Almost Go Time!
Kick off is imminent here in the South of France.
Follow Along
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Marseille vs Manchester City match!
Team News: Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C); Torres, Sterling, Foden
Team News: Marseille
Mandanda; Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi; Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi; Thauvin, Cuisance, Radongic
Man City: Predicted XI
Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Torres, Sterling, Foden
Marseille: Predicted XI
Mandanda; Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi; Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi; Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet
Team News: Manchester City
He joins Gabriel Jesus, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy in the Manchester City treatment room.
They are boosted by the return of Aymeric Laporte, who could feature after missing his sides last three games with injury.
Expect to see Kevin De Bruyne return to the starting XI after returning from injury in the second half against West Ham at the weekend.
Team News: Marseille
Meanwhile Boubacar Kamara also looks set to return to the fold.
Pep's last shot?
It's no secret that Manchester City's owners are keen to see the UCL trophy in East Manchester and, with Pep's future still up in the air, is it do or die for the Spaniard as he aims to deliver the trophy to his current employers?
Marseille's counter attack to cause City problems?
Manchester City will be expecting to enjoy a lions share of possession in the South of France but, with the likes of Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet pulling the strings for Marseille, they will be looking to hit the favourites hard when the opportunities arise.
First Meeting
The Citizens sit top of Group C after opening their campaign with a 3-1 win over top-seeded FC Porto.
Marseille meanwhile sit winless after late heartbreak against Olympiakos on Matchday 1.
Kick-off time
Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT
I’ve been your host Tom Young, until next time, goodnight.