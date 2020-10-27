As it happened: Manchester City cruise to 3-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille

22:535 months ago

Full Time | Marseille 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester City make it two from two in this season’s Champions League.

Second half goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling wrapped off an impressive performance for Pep Guardiola’s men who end their long wait for a UCL win in France.

A very good performance from Manchester City, who will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Sheffield United at Bramhall Lane.

22:445 months ago

84’ | Substitution

Another change for Marseille

Cuisance off for Gueye.

22:425 months ago

81’ | Substitution

A fifth and final change for Manchester City.

Youngster Cole Palmer comes on to make his Champions League debut, replacing the ever influential Kevin De Bruyne.

22:415 months ago

80’ | GOAL MANCHESTER CITY!

Now that, is a Pep Guardiola goal.

Mahrez plays De Bruyne in down the right flank and the Belgian does what the Belgian does, squaring it for Raheem Sterling to tap in to the empty goal.

He’ll have had thoughts of Lyon in his mind as the ball approached him there...

22:375 months ago

77’ | Substitutions

A plethora of changes for both sides.

Payet is on for the hosts, replacing Thauvin.

Meanwhile it’s three changes for City, Mahrez, Stones and Bernardo all join the action in place of Torres, Laporte and Gundogan.

22:345 months ago

75’ | GOAL MANCHESTER CITY

Is that game, set and match to Manchester City? Phil Foden does really well down the left once again, delivering the ball towards Raheem Sterling at the back post. The Englishman heads the ball back across goal towards the perfectly placed Ilkay Gundogan who calmly tucks the ball away.
22:305 months ago

70’

The gaps are starting to appear in the Marseille back line as they push for an equaliser and Manchester City nearly take advantage.

Sterling is played in behind yet again before cutting the ball back to Gundogan.

However the German’s tame effort is straight at Mandanda.

22:275 months ago

67’ | Substitution

And a first change for Manchester City.

Zinchenko makes way for Joao Cancelo.

22:225 months ago

63’ | Substitution

First change of the night for Marseille.

Rongier makes way to be replaced by Sanson.

22:215 months ago

61’ | Yellow Card

The first of the night falls the way of Jordan Amavi after the Marseille left back pulls down Sterling as he looks to get in behind.

Another promising set piece position for the Citizens...

22:145 months ago

54’ | Woodwork

Thauvin takes aim from 25-yards and almost brings the host level!

His powerful drive takes a knick off Edersons outstreched arm before going behind for a corner via the post.

If Manchester City needed a wake up call, that was it.

22:135 months ago

51’

Phil Foden shows some incredible skill to skip and jump over two would be tackles down the left flank.

His final ball is disappointing though, straight into the arms of Victor Mandanda.

22:075 months ago

48’

Marseille looking a lot more positive in the early stages of this second half.

Could be a cracking 45 minutes or so to come.

22:035 months ago

45’ | Back Underway

We’re back underway for the second half here at the Stade Velodrome.

Manchester City are 45 minutes away from a first Champions League win in France.

Will they build on that impressive first half, or will Marseille find a way back into this Group C contest.

Only time will tell.

21:485 months ago

Half Time | Olympique de Marseille 0-1 Manchester City

Hardly a Champions League classic but Pep won’t care!

Manchester City lead 1-0 at the break courtesy of Ferran Torres’ 18th minute opener.

They almost doubled their lead just after the half hour mark when Oleksandr Zinchenko hit the outside of the post.

You sense Villas Boas will look to make changes at half-time as his side look to avoid a second consecutive defeat in Group C.

We’ll be back with second half coverage shortly.

21:375 months ago

34’ | Woodwork!

Another mistake at the back from Marseille gifts another golden opportunity for Manchester City.

The ball falls to Zinchenko inside the area but his low driven effort cannons off the outside of the post.

So close to 2-0 heading into halftime!

21:325 months ago

29’

De Bruyne goes down in some pain after a stamp on the foot from the Marseille centre half.

After a moment of worry the Manchester City captain is up and moving.

21:245 months ago

22’ | Chance!

Manchester City very nearly make it two!

Kevin De Bruyne whips in an inch perfect free kick across the face of goal which has Mandanda stranded.

Unfortunately for the Citizens, Aymeric Laporte can’t quite turn the ball home as the hosts survive!

21:215 months ago

19’

It’ll be interesting to see how Marseille respond now.

They’ve offered little to nothing going forward so far, but they’ll have to reshape having fallen behind.

21:205 months ago

17’ | GOAL MANCHESTER CITY!

What was I saying?! 

Ferran Torres opens the scoring for Manchester City!

Kevin De Bruyne capitalises on a sloppy pass from the Marseille defence before squaring it for the Spaniard who has the simple task of tapping the ball home from six yards.

21:175 months ago

15’

In the absense of Aguero and Jesus it’s Ferran Torres playing through the middle for City tonight.

It’s been a quiet opening 15 minutes for the young Spaniard but we all know of his quality should the opporunity present itself...

21:145 months ago

12’

All 11 men behind the ball for the hosts as City go through their standard left to right routine.

You sense the majority of the game will be spent in that City attacking third tonight.

21:115 months ago

10’

Little to report in terms of chances thus far.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is making his first start of the season at LB having returned from injury with an appearance off the bench at the weekend.

21:095 months ago

7’

Marseille will be looking to the likes of Florian Thauvin to take advantage of any lapses in concentration from Manchester City.

They’ve seen very little of the ball so far.

21:075 months ago

6’

Manchester City win their third corner of the night after another extended spell of pressure.

Pep will be delighted with his sides start tonight.

21:035 months ago

1’

Manchester City start quickly, with Kevin De Bruynes volly deflected behind for the first corner of the night.

It comes to nothing as Marseille are awarded a free kick inside their own box.

21:025 months ago

0’

Marseille in their full white home strip whilst Manchester City turn out in their navy away kit.
21:015 months ago

Kick off!

Manchester City get us underway.
21:005 months ago

Almost Go Time!

The teams are out and the traditional pre-match routines are taking place.

Kick off is imminent here in the South of France.

 

19:575 months ago

Team News: Manchester City

And for City...

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C); Torres, Sterling, Foden

19:575 months ago

Team News: Marseille

Here is how the hosts line up tonight!

Mandanda; Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi; Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi; Thauvin, Cuisance, Radongic

19:455 months ago

Man City: Predicted XI

Trying to pick a Pep starting XI is difficult, but we'll give it a go!

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Torres, Sterling, Foden

19:445 months ago

Marseille: Predicted XI

We'll have the official team news shortly, but for the time being, here is our predicted XI for the hosts.

Mandanda; Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi; Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi; Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet

 

18:015 months ago

Team News: Manchester City

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero for their trip to the South of France after the Argentine picked up an injury during their 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

He joins Gabriel Jesus, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy in the Manchester City treatment room.

They are boosted by the return of Aymeric Laporte, who could feature after missing his sides last three games with injury.

Expect to see Kevin De Bruyne return to the starting XI after returning from injury in the second half against West Ham at the weekend.


17:585 months ago

Team News: Marseille

The hosts will be boosted by the return of Dimitri Payet after the former West Ham man missed out on the weekend's win over Lorient through suspension.

Meanwhile Boubacar Kamara also looks set to return to the fold.

17:375 months ago

Pep's last shot?

After a mixed start to their Premier League campaign, could Pep's side look to prioritise the European honour this year?

It's no secret that Manchester City's owners are keen to see the UCL trophy in East Manchester and, with Pep's future still up in the air, is it do or die for the Spaniard as he aims to deliver the trophy to his current employers?

17:355 months ago

Marseille's counter attack to cause City problems?

Marseille will be hoping to use their direct counter-attacking style of play to cause Pep Guardiola's men problems as they look to get up and running in Group C.

Manchester City will be expecting to enjoy a lions share of possession in the South of France but, with the likes of Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet pulling the strings for Marseille, they will be looking to hit the favourites hard when the opportunities arise.

17:335 months ago

First Meeting

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, as Pep Guardiola looks to put an end to the French curse that has haunted him since joining Manchester City.

The Citizens sit top of Group C after opening their campaign with a 3-1 win over top-seeded FC Porto.

Marseille meanwhile sit winless after late heartbreak against Olympiakos on Matchday 1.

17:315 months ago

Kick-off time

This Marseille vs Manchester Cirty match will be played at the Orange Velodrome, in Marseille, France.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT

17:305 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of this 2020 UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Manchester City.

My name is Tom Young and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news at it happens live here on VAVEL.

