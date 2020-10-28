As it happened: Five-star performance for United as they sweep Leipzig aside

ADVERTISEMENT
FT: Next up for the Red Devils
FT: Post-match analysis
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his tactics exactly right against RB Leipzig tonight: the midfield diamond saw United's immense depth link-up to near-perfection; the defence did not let anything through, and Marcus Rashford came off the bench to work absolute wonders.
One man who stood out tonight, aside from the goalscorers, was Fred - he was brilliant breaking up the play, putting in tactical fouls that United have lacked for a while. He looks incredible when linked with Fernandes and Matic or McTominay, and tonight was no different.
Sheer brilliance from Manchester United - the last twenty minutes will earn all the headlines (and rightly so), but they were immense all night.
FT: Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig
What a second-half performance from Manchester United as they sweep past the Bundesliga leaders and last year's semi-finalists.
Leipzig were calamitous at times this evening but United were superb going forward and at the back. United have well and truly broken their Old Trafford duck as they secure all three points in Group H.
90+2' GOAL! Marcus Rashford nets his hat-trick!
Anthony Martial picks up the ball on the left, dances through the defence before laying it off to Rashford in a nice quid pro quo from the penalty earlier - and Rashford fires it home.
A hat-trick off the bench - it's very Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this.
88' Cavani scores - but he's offside
Definitely offside, this one.
86' GOAL! Martial scores his first of the season from the spot
What a night in Europe for Manchester United.
85' PENALTY for Manchester United!
Despite Rashford being on a hat-trick, it will be Martial to take the spot-kick.
84' Rashford comes close again!
Very unlucky for the hosts who have been absolutely tremendous in the last fifteen minutes.
81' Sorloth comes close for Leipzig
The final two changes for the hosts are made, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Paul Pogba make way for Edinson Cavani and Axel Tuanzebe.
Both Wan-Bissaka and Pogba have enjoyed solid games tonight - and Cavani, who comes on, is five months older than Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann.
78' GOAL! Rashford again!
What an impact the forward has had off the bench, Fred nicks it off the Leipzig midfield, Rashford shrugs off the defender and drills it into the bottom corner.
United are up by three goals now against the German league leaders!
74' GOAL! Rashford furthers United's lead with a great finish
Fernandes with a sensational ball over the top finds Rashford, who was initially flagged for offside. The forward does the correct thing by slotting home regardless, and the VAR check concludes to award United the goal with Rashford deemed as being inside his own half when the ball was played!
72' Fernandes almost finds Pogba in the area - and United may have doubled their lead...
Fernandes a moment later dinks it over to Marcus Rashford, who slots home. The assistant referee initially raises his flag, but there's a VAR check...
70' Cheeky free-kick from United!
The French forward is unlucky not to get a touch to it - but he may have been slightly offside regardless.
67' Bruno Fernandes on for Manchester United
After the clamour for the Dutchman to start for the Red Devils, he certainly has not disappointed with a highly-intelligent performance in that number ten role.
Fresh legs on for United as they look to find a crucial second goal.
65' Konate comes close, but De Gea saves!
62' Van de Beek comes close and both sides make changes
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are on for the hosts, replacing Nemanja Matic and the goalscorer Mason Greenwood.
For the visitors, Marcel Sabitzer is on for Benjamin Henrichs.
56' RB Leipzig are knocking on the door
50' Close! United almost double their lead
It's chance after chance here, but the score remains 1-0 to Manchester United.
46' Back underway!
HT: Greenwood joins an elite group of United players
Scoring goals.— Goal (@goal) October 28, 2020
It's just what Mason Greenwood does.#UCL #MUNRBL pic.twitter.com/E8O2eAMgmI
HT: Manchester United 1-0 RB Leipzig
United have played some neat football in places, but need to keep hold of the ball as Leipzig are dangerous on the attack.
A huge forty-five minutes lies ahead for the two sides.
45' One minute of added time
43' A free-kick comes to nothing
Leipzig quickly advance up the field and Angelino comes close with a strong strike, but Wan-Bissaka is there to put a foot in and get it away for a corner.
41' Leipzig continue to press United
Dayot Upamecano has stood out as one strong defender, while Yusuf Poulson has been busy up front for the visitors.
However, the hosts continue to defend and have won themselves a free-kick inside the Leipzig half.
32' Upamecano comes close for the visitors
The visitors are beginning to knock on the door as United's intensity is ever so slightly coming down.
23' First real chance for the visitors
22' VAR check complete - goal stands!
21' GOAL! Mason Greenwood opens the scoring
It looks like he may have been a fraction offside, but VAR is certainly checking the validity of the finish...
17' Cagey first twenty minutes from Old Trafford
United's shape is worth a mention: Donny van de Beek is playing in a really advanced role, almost pushing beyond Martial and Greenwood who split out wide when out of possession. Nemanja Matic is dropping to become almost a third centre-back, allowing Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to press higher up the pitch.
Some good stuff has been played but neither side has found a breakthrough yet.
Donny van de Beek (number 34) is playing VERY advanced for Man Utd in the opening 12 minutes.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 28, 2020
📱Follow: https://t.co/oleHhviiVe
📻Listen: https://t.co/xb0Crtov9w#bbcfootball #MUNRBL pic.twitter.com/jL3TxxJjTx
9' RB Leipzig showing their cards early as Greenwood almost slides home for United
Fred just nicked the ball from the visitors and found Anthony Martial, whose low ball into the box was unable to be met by Mason Greenwood.
5' Chance for Manchester United!
The first five minutes have been fairly even at Old Trafford, but United are putting on some early pressure.
1' Kick-off!
The teams are out
The two sides won their first outing - something has to give tonight.
Kick-off is imminent
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups for Manchester United vs RB Leipzig.
RB Leipzig: Confirmed line-up
Substitutes: Tschauner, Martinez, Orban, Sabitzer, Hwang, Adams, Sorloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Martel, Borkowski, Wosz
Manchester United: Confirmed line-up
Substitutes: Henderson, Fosu-Mensah, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Williams, Fernandes, James, Mata, McTominay, Cavani, Ighalo, Rashford
Solskjaer and Nagelsmann comment on each other's side
OGS: “I would use the same word: impressive. They’ve got a very refreshing, impressive coach as well. He’s bright, he changes, he’s very proactive and it’s hard to prepare against coaches like Julian [Nagelsmann], but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves. He will come up with something and we will come up with something. They’ve had some very impressive improvement over the years and you see already they’ve started really well in the Bundesliga.”
On the early form of Manchester United this season:
JN: "Manchester United have not exactly started the season well, but they are on the right track. You can never be sure how they're going to play. They defended deep against Chelsea, but they pressed high up the pitch against PSG. I think it will be a mixture of both tomorrow. The team has a lot of quality and is very aggressive. We need to be tight at the back."
How to watch Manchester United vs RB Leipzig: Live TV and Stream
If you want to stream the game, BT Sport customers can tune in via the BT Sport app on computer, phone and tablet. Also, EE phone customers are able to watch the game for free with a three-month trial on the BT Sport app: just text SPORT to 150.
If you want to watch on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
RB Leipzig: Predicted line-up
Manchester United: Predicted line-up
RB Leipzig: Team news
Midfielders Tyler Adams and Konrad Laimer may also miss out due to knee problems.
Alexander Sorloth, the former Crystal Palace forward, could partner Yussuf Poulson up front after making his first start for the club at the weekend.
Frenchman Ibrahima Konate is also back in contention for the squad; the defender has played twice in the last week after an injury-riddled year that has seen him make just one 90-minute showing since September 2019.
Manchester United: Team news
Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are both available, with the former missing out on Saturday's fixture with a knock.
Alex Telles could well return to the squad. His promising debut against PSG was followed by an absence from the matchday squad against Chelsea, but that may be down to Solskjaer wanting to bed in his new left-back.
Another man who is in line for a return is Axel Tuanzebe, who was incredible against PSG a week ago; his football has been limited over the last ten months and so Solskjaer will want to monitor the sharpness of the centre-back.
Five wins from six, and Leipzig are looking to claim another scalp tonight
Leipzig have been a formidable challenge in the Bundesliga since their promotion in 2016, securing European qualification in each of their four campaigns in Germany's top division.
A victory over three-time winners United would further their ambitions to go one better than their semi-final finish last year.
United looking to build after a win in matchday one.
Despite a scoreless draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening, Solskjaer should be feeling positive as they prepare to welcome RB Leipzig, another tough challenge after their own semi-final berth last term.
How it stands ahead of tonight's game
Elsewhere in Group H, PSG travel to Turkey to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the earlier kick-off, at 17:55 BST.
Kick-off time
Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST.
The Premier League hasn't exactly been United's favourite competition so far this year, but tonight's showing may well be the catalyst for United's campaign.
Remember, you can read the reaction from tonight's game, as well as build-up to Sunday's crucial clash with the Gunners, over on VAVEL UK.