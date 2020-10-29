Coventry City vs Reading preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Mark Robins' Coventry City currently sit in the bottom three with just one win so far this season.

Their last result was a 2-0 defeat to Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough, conceding both goals in the final 10 minutes of the match at the Riverside.

Reading meanwhile, sit six points clear at the top of the league with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games.

In midweek Veljko Paunovic's side beat high-scoring Blackburn Rovers 4-2 at Ewood Park.

Team news

The hosts thought are expected to make multiple changes to the side that lost on Tuesday.

Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly, Callum O'Hare and Tyler Walker are all pushing for recalls to the side.

For the visitors; John Swift, Andy Yiadom and Felipe Araruna are all still out for considerable time.

Ovie Ejaria missed out on Tuesday but is in contention to be involved.

Predicted lineups

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Marosi; Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam; Dabo, Hamer, Kelly, Giles; Walker, O'Hare; Godden.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Esteves, Morrison, Moore, Richards; Rinomhota, Laurent; Meite, Semedo, Olise; Joao.

Ones to watch

Despite having not scored for the last four matches Coventry striker Matt Godden remains the goal threat for his side.

Three goals to his name so far, Robins will be hoping he adds to that in the battle for survival.

For the visitors, Lucas Joao has scored eight goals in eight appearances this season, more than he notched in total last season.

Ivorian Yakou Meite is in a similar vein of form, scoring after just nine seconds in Lancashire on Tuesday.

Previous meeting

Since these two sides last met, in 2012, Coventry have been to League Two and back whilst Reading had a very brief spell in the Premier League.

The last meeting was in February 2012, a 2-0 win for Brian McDermott's eventual title winners.

Malian Jimmy Kebe and centre-forward Jason Roberts scored a goal each in the first half at the Madejski Stadium.

The other game of that campaign finished 1-1 at the Ricoh Arena.

Overall the two sides have met 62 times; with 18 Coventry wins, 17 draws and 27 Reading wins.

Manager's thoughts

Former Reading loanee Robins has urged his team to 'press the reset button' in hope of turning the teams fortunes around.

He told the club website:

“We have to press a reset button and go again and look at what we’ve done and look at what we’re capable of doing.

“You’re going to come up against challenges and there’s no greater one that’s for sure and we’ve got to embrace it and enjoy it and that’s the biggest thing for me.

“We always feel we can go and cause them problems, but that belief has got to come over a period of time and there are significant factors that mean we have to play catch-up even if we’re on a level playing field.

“Nobody like losing games and we certainly can’t dwell on anything either, so we have to look at the positives and work with them and like I said, look forward to the games as much as possible because this is eight years of turning things around, so it’s been a long-long time so we need to enjoy it and embrace it.”

Meanwhile Paunovic insists his side will be ready, despite having very little turnaround between the two tough away tests.

He told the club website:

"We have to prepare for a hard game.

“We have just a couple of days to prepare and less time than usual.

“But we’ll get ready for anything and everything and there’ll be no excuses. We want winning mentality, toughness, and to give our best.”

How to watch

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 19.00, and is therefore not available to purchase on iFollow for customers in the UK, although season ticket holders will still have iFollow access.