Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday with a game at home to Arsenal.

Carrying the momentum of a 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the league having only picked up a point against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will also be looking to bounce back, having lost 1-0 to Leicester City last week.

Team news

United have no new injury problems to deal with ahead of this vital fixture, however, Solskjaer will still have some tough calls to make when selecting his team.

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard continue to be the only two first team players sidelined with injuries and have definitely been ruled out of this fixture.

As well as the missing Anthony Martial who is still serving his suspension, Alex Telles will also be unavailable due to a positive Coronavirus test and will have to wait to be given the chance to add to his solitary appearance for the club.

Over in the Arsenal camp, the North Londoners‘ main concerns are in defence as David Luiz looks set to miss this game and will join fellow defenders Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari on the injury list.

Predicted lineups

United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Xhaka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Ones to watch

Marcus Rashford is in red-hot form having bagged his first career hat-trick against Leipzig less than a week after scoring the winning goal in his side's first Champions League game of the campaign against Paris Saint Germain.

The 22-year old has not scored against Arsenal since he netted a brace on his Premier League debut back in February 2016 and with the form he is in, he will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

As for Arsenal, Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang is due a goal. Last season's Golden Boot winner is without a league goal in his last five games, the last time he suffered a five-game drought was back in 2014 when he was plying his trade for Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang's last goal in the league came on opening day against Fulham and the Gabon international will be keen to get back to the form that saw him finish the last campaign as top goalscorer.

Head to head

Solskjaer's men were unable to secure a win in either of their two meetings against Arsenal last season having drawn 1-1 at Old Trafford and lost 2-0 away.

The Red Devils come into this game with three wins, a draw and a defeat in the last five games whilst the Gunners have had three wins and two losses.

United are unbeaten in the last six home games against Arsenal and will be bidding for their 100th win against the visitors.

Prediction

Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal.

Where to watch on TV

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports and is set to kick off at 4:30 pm on Sunday.