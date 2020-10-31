As it happened: Bristol City 1-3 Norwich City

ADVERTISEMENT
Full-Time: Bristol City 1-3 Norwich City
Four additional minutes
89' Substitution for Norwich
88' Buendia Chance
Wells' Penalty...
83' Substitution for Norwich
80' Pacheta goes close
Pukki made a run but Pachet chose to shoot instead, firing just wide.
78' Substitution for Bristol City
Nakhi Wells has been hooked off, replaced by Famara Diedihou.
75' Substitution for Bristol City
Antoine Semenyo replaces Chris Brunt.
75' Wells blazes over!
The ball sails two yards over the bar.
74' Penalty for Bristol City!
Bristol City pump the ball into the box where Kalas nods it down. He is then brought down by Sorensen.
Wells to take...
71' Substitution for Norwich
59' Martin goes extremely close
He finds a yard of space around 30 yards out of goal so decides to have a go.
He bent the ball towards the top right corner, but it rattled the post.
57' Substitution for Bristol City
55' Pukki goes wide
51' Norwich on top early on
They also go close through a corner routine where Ben Gibson headed the ball across goal. It was temporarily cleared until Rupp had an effort go narrowly wide.
46' Second half kicks off
Half-time: Bristol City 1-3 Norwich City
Dean Holden will be extremely disappointed with his side's first-half defending!
46' GOAL NORWICH
Buendia makes a simple run into the box and is found by a lofty pass from Ben Gibson in his own half.
The creative midfielder's touch and finish was simply brilliant!
45' Two additional minutes
40' Chance for Norwich
Stipermann plays it in behind for Emi Buendia, who tries to chip the goalkeeper. Bentley saved the ball with his face to keep his side in the game!
Possibly a huge moment in this game.
A look at Jack Hunt's goal
37' Massive chance for Bristol City
Norwich need to wake up defensively.
27' Wells should score
Jack Hunt got free down the line and passed the ball to Wells in space.
The forward couldn't get the ball out of his feet properly before getting a shot away in the six yard box.
It seemed harder to miss!
25' Bristol City go close
Moore played a ball across the box for Nahki Wells and his shot was thrashed just wide.
23' Norwich goes close
This time, Aarons came surging forward past Da Silva. He then whipped a cross into the box but it flies towards goal into the side netting.
15' GOAL BRISTOL CITY
From the kick-off The Robins attacked down the left through O'Dowda, and Patterson had a weak shot saved by Krul. Hunt followed on and hit the rebound into the bottom left corner.
Game on!
14' GOAL NORWICH CITY
HIs movement is yet again phenomenal as he steps away from the City defence. He is found with pinpoint accuracy by Sorensen and he once again slots the ball past Bentley.
Excellent center-forward play by the Finn!
A look at Pukki's goal
9' Placheta goes down
It's been a disappointing start for Dean Holden. The defending was weak for the Norwich goal. They still haven't had sustained possession in the opposition half.
6' GOAL NORWICH CITY
It was a brilliant Norwich move when they got on the ball for the first time. Stiepermann found Pukki in space after an excellent and intelligent run. He peeled off the Bristol City defence and finished lethally past Daniel Bentley.
4' Norwich pressing well
Kick-off
10 minutes until kick-off
Norwich City lineup
Bristol City lineup
Norwich City predicted lineup
Bristol City predicted lineup
Norwich team news
Adam Idah remains out as he serves the second of a three-match suspension following his sending off against Wycombe.
Bristol City team news
Norwich looking to bounce back
However, they are now unbeaten in four and earnt a point away at Brentford in the last fixture. They hope to expand on this good form in a bid to bounce straight back to the top flight.
Bristol City aiming to improve
However, they are now winless in four since their win over Nottingham Forest on October 3rd.
Dean Holden will be disappointed with the way his side defended but pleased with his sides attacking play. A missed penalty and a Chris Martin effort could have earnt a point, but it wasn't to be today.