Lessons learnt: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal came into this clash with the least goals conceded in the Premier League this season and yet another defensively assured performance saw them claim all three points against fierce rivals Manchester United.

A penalty from the Arsenal talisman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, saw Mikel Arteta's men tactically outsmart The Red Devils.

Dynamic midfield duo in Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey

Once again, The Gunners £45m signing of Thomas Partey impressed as he helped his side to victory in Manchester on Sunday evening.

Partey, as well as his midfield partner, Mo Elneny bossed the midfield and outsmarted the diamond four that United deployed.

Both players complimented each other beautifully and set traps to win back possession for their team high up the pitch.

Both of these players level heads and composure on the ball saw many attacks for Arsenal conducted by these two midfielders.

The control and presence they possessed allowed Arsenal full backs Keiran Tierney and Hector Bellerin space to bomb into and cause United all kinds of problems.

Playing out from the back with a purpose

In Manchester on Sunday night, there was an emphasis on playing out from the back for The Gunners with numerous attacks starting from the feet of German international Bernd Leno.

During the course of the 90 minutes, Arsenal used this method of playing, however, lacked quality in the final third with big chances being missed or not appreciated.

This tactic from Arteta appears to be one which was handed down to him from fellow Spaniard Pep Guardiola during his time as assistant coach at Manchester City.

The Gunners Boss now has the players he acquired in the summer at his disposal to play this style along with more attacking and assured formations giving The Gunners a newfound solid spine.

Gabriel Colossus once again

Arsenal's latest Brazilian addition to the squad, Gabriel Magalhaes, showed his class once again being as dependable as ever since his introduction at the start of the season.

The 22-year-old Brazilian centre back put in a top draw performance keeping out the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Gabriel’s colossus stature and presence appears to be what The Gunners have been missing over previous years and is most definitely a welcome addition to N5.

Looking ahead

Arsenal are in Europa League action next time out on Thursday against Molde.

The bout at Emirates Stadium in midweek will mean squad rotation. The likes of Reiss Nelson will be on show again, he impressed against Dundalk.

In the Premier League, Aston Villa travel to north London to face Arteta's side on match week eight.

Aubameyang will be looking to add to his goal tally next Sunday. He has had a poor start to the season but after his penalty against United, his confidence is due to increase.