Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Manchester United are back in Champions League action on Wednesday as they travel to Istanbul Basaksehir for the early kickoff.

Despite a scintillating 5-0 victory against RB Leipzig a week ago, United could only muster a tepid performance in their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his side can continue their excellent streak in the Champions League against opposition who have lost both of their previous group games 2-0.

Team news

While there are no new injuries for Solskjaer to contend with, Alex Telles is still a doubt as he continues to recover from a recent positive test for Covid-19.

Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, and Eric Bailly have not flown out with the squad as they are still injured, while the end of Anthony Martial's domestic suspension may push Edinson Cavani into the starting lineup, as Solskjaer will hope to have his first-team ready for a crucial fixture with Everton on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, will likely have former Red Devil Rafael starting for them, as well as having familiar Premier League faces Martin Škrtel, Demba Ba, and Nacer Chadli in contention to start.

Predicted lineups

Istanbul: Gunok, Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo, Topal, Visca, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc, Crivelli.

United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, van de Beek, Greenwood, Cavani, Martial.

Ones to watch

Cavani is still hunting for his first goal in red and may relish the opportunity to start against somewhat weaker opposition, in a tournament in which he has thrived in the past.

Donny van de Beek will also hope to impress on what is likely to be his second Champions League start in as many gameweeks, having put in a solid shift against Leipzig.

Istanbul's biggest threat comes in the form of Bosnian winger Edin Visca, who tops the club's scoring charts with three goals in nine games this season.

Head-to-head

It will be the first time the two sides meet in this competition, but United have historically fared well against Turkish clubs, winning eight and losing five of their previous 16 fixtures, with 26 goals scored and 14 conceded.

Istanbul have only faced one English side before, a 1-0 aggregate loss to Burnley across two games in a 2018/19 Europa League qualifier.

Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 - 3 Manchester United

Where to watch on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with kickoff scheduled for 5:55 pm on Wednesday afternoon.