Oxford City vs Northampton Town: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

National League South Oxford City host League One Northampton Town in the final game of the FA Cup first round weekend on Monday night. The game kicks off at 7:45 pm and will be shown live on BT Sport. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tie:

Team News

Oxford City boss David Oldfield said in his pre-match press conference that there are a few knocks in his squad but he should have a fit side to choose from on Monday night.

As for Northampton, they will be without midfielder Scott Pollock and wing back Joseph Mills for the tie as they are both suffering from long term injuries. Aside from that, Cobblers boss Keith Curle has plenty of options to choose from.

Predicted Lineups

The Hoops are expected to line up in a traditional 4-4-2 system, while Keith Curle is expected to go 3-5-2 with his Northampton side.

Oxford City: Dudzinski, Drewe, Hall, Ashby, Martinez, Roberts, Fleet, Benyon, McEachran, Gubbins, Fernandez.

Northampton Town: Arnold, Bolger, Horsfall, Sheehan, Adams, Missilou, Sowerby, Hoskins, Holmes, Chuckwuemeka, Rose.

Ones to watch

The clear danger man for Oxford City will be there 24-year-old forward James Roberts. Roberts has impressed for the Hoops in National League South this season and has three goals in four games so far in this campaign. Roberts will hope to unnerve the Northampton backline on Monday night and could be the key to City booking their place in round two.

Another man who will be a threat for David Oldfield's side on Monday night is midfielder Josh Ashby. Ashby has two goals in four league appearances so far this season and has been key to Oxford finding themselves in a solid league position just outside the play-offs.

As for Northampton, their fans will be delighted to have resigned 2015-16 League Two title winner with the Cobblers, Ricky Holmes. Holmes came on for the Cobblers on Tuesday in their 0-0 draw with the MK Dons and nearly got an assist with his first touch.

Holmes signed for Northampton having been released from Sheffield United in the summer and could be key to a cup run this season for the Cobblers. He helped the Northampton reach round three in 2015-16 by scoring twice and getting an assist, a record he will hope to replicate on Monday night.

Keith Curle has been known to utilise his younger players this season and one of them has been tipped to start for the Cobblers on Monday night. Young forward Caleb Chuckwuemeka has been given a chance by boss Curle this season and has looked impressive. The 18-year-old will definitely be knocking on Keith Curles door for a start on Monday night after scoring his first league goal last weekend against Wigan Athletic.

Previous Meetings

The two sides have never faced each other in a competitive match meaning Monday night will be their first-ever meeting.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7 pm and kick-off at 7:45.

The match will not be available through the Oxford City website or iFollow Cobblers.

Pre-match quotes

Oxford City boss David Oldfield told the media his squad are looking forward to the challenge that Northampton will pose on Monday night and said on the Oxford City Facebook page:

"I grew up not a million miles away from Northampton, so I know the club well," he began.

"I know how good a job Keith Curle has done there and what a good side they are, so we have no illusions about how difficult the task will be for us.

"One the one hand we have to make sure we know all about them but on the other hand, we need to concentrate on ourselves and need to be as good as we know we can be."

After an injury-hit first few months of the season, Keith Curle has told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, that its nice that he has plenty of options in his squad for the tie:

"It’s nice to have so many options,” said Curle.

“It makes my job difficult in some respects but players know that I’ve got an open-door policy and I will have to deal with some players that are angry, frustrated, disappointed and even disillusioned to a degree.

“There’s work to be done, individually and collectively, with all the players. Nobody is cast aside because we know we’ve got good players and we’ve got a competitive squad and if someone lowers their standards, the likelihood is they’ll be knocking on my door asking why they’re not in the side.

“They’ll get the honest truth from me. Sometimes it’s tactical, sometimes it’s a case of how I see the game panning out because there are no guaranteed starters for the next game."