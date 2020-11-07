Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Top 3 Meetings

Aston Villa are ahead of their opponents Arsenal, as the Midlands side travel to Emirates Stadium for their Sunday evening encounter.

Villa have lost their last two Premier League games, following three successive wins.

The hosts have lost three of their last five league games but come into the game off the back of a famous league victory at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have found form in the Europa League, winning three out of three games in the competition.

Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa, FA Cup Final, May 2015

The 2015 FA Cup final was contested between Arsenal and Aston Villa, and it was plain sailing for most of the match for The Gunners.

It was a stark contrast between the final a year before, where Arsenal went two goals down early on.

It took the North London side 40 minutes to break the deadlock, Theo Walcott netting the opener, and gave his side the advantage ahead of the break.

Second half goals from Alexis, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud secured a comprehensive victory for The Gunners who lifted their 12th FA Cup trophy.

Arsenal 5-0 Aston Villa, Premier League, February 2015

Strugglers Villa were convincingly beaten by a triumphant Arsenal side, who romped to a convincing 5-0 victory, with five different goal scorers, and they did it without their key man Alexis Sanchez.

He was ruled out with a hamstring injury, a player who so often dragged his side over the line and led the goalscoring charts for The Gunners.

The result helped Arsenal in their quest for another Champions League qualification, the victory moved them above rivals Tottenham in the league.

Arsenal eventually finished third in the league to secure Champions League qualification and lifted the FA Cup, beating Villa in the final 4-0.

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa, Premier League, September 2019

Arsenal struggled at the start of the 2019/20 season, and had to mount a late comeback to beat new-boys Aston Villa, the win courtesy of a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to help 10-man Arsenal complete the spectacular comeback.

The Gunners fell behind early; John McGinn gave his side the lead after 20 minutes, and things went from bad to worse as Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off in the first half.

Nicolas Pepe's first goal for the club equalised The Gunners, but the Londoners fell behind a gain a minute later as Wesley gave the visitors another lead.

Calum Chambers got another Arsenal equaliser, and Aubameyang netted the winner late on in a highly dramatic affair.