Everton 1 - 3 Manchester United: Solskjaer returns to winning ways in crucial victory

Manchester United were able to return to winning ways after overturning a 1-0 deficit against Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon, a crucial victory for Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer's side, who now have three wins from seven in the league so far.

It was a marked change in performance from the turgid defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek, with United undoubtedly relieved to see an increase in quality from captain Harry Maguire, who turned out as a defensive stalwart for his side today.

Story of the Game

Solsksjaer opted for a defensive side at Goodison Park, dropping Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek in favour of the more energised Scott McTominay and Fred, both fresh having not played midweek. Mason Greenwood was absent from the matchday squad.

A nervy start by both sides saw eventually Everton go ahead after another lapse in concentration by the United defence, a long ball seeing Victor Lindelof outdone in the air by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Bernard duly tucking it home to de Gea's right.

However, United rose to the challenge and, minutes later, an excellent passage of passing by Solsksjaer's side affording Luke Shaw some space down the left, a drifting ball in finding the head of Bruno Fernandes, who emphatically headed the ball home.

Several minutes later, it was Fernandes once more when his deftly arced cross was unable to find Rashford, but the flight of the ball saw it go in off the post, to the agony of the Jordan Pickford in goal.

Both sides started the second half strong, United breaking down the Everton midfield but unable to penetrate the block of defenders, with the hosts building into the half with their pressing.

United were denied a penalty in the 59th minute after Maguire competed for a high ball, which had been dropped by Pickford. Although the United skipper was cleaned out by Michael Kean, the VAR found no fault.

It wasn't to be Rashford's day, twice in quick succession failing to capitalise on excellent chances - the first a wonderfully lofted ball Fred, which went straight at Pickford, the second seeing Rashford lose the ball in a jumble of bodies.

The game maintained its intensity until the final whistle, with resolute performances put in by both sides. However United hit the killer blow at the death of the game, a breakaway finding Fernandes, who set up Edinson Cavani for his first goal for the side.

United were resilient in thier determination to secure all three points and momentarily the pressure on the under-fire Solskjaer has momentarily eased as the international break draws closer.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Doucouré, Allan, Sigurdsson (Iwobi 67); Rodríguez (Tosun 80), Bernard, Calvert-Lewin.

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw (Tuanzebe 67); Fred, McTominay; Mata (Pogba 82), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Cavani 82).