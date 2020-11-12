Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch

Bolton Wanderers welcome Salford City to the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday night (13th November). The home side are aiming to put to bed a disappointing start to the season which sees them lie in 20th position.

The hosts have won just once in their last five and twice all season. The new boss Ian Evatt has struggled to replicate the style of attractive football that earnt him promotion with Barrow last season.

Meanwhile, it is set to be a big day in the history of Salford City as a new era dawns. Former player Richie Wellens is set to take charge of Salford in League Two for the first time.

Expectations are high at Moor Lane and Wellens was a blockbuster name to take the job. He won League Two last season with Swindon Town and quit the Robins to rejoin his former club.

Team news

Bolton are without their young winger Dennis Politic after the 20-year old sustained a long term injury to his ACL. Summer signing Eoin Doyle is also expected to miss the televised game due to injury.

Ian Evatt could welcome back Gethin Jones to the matchday squad after he had a spell out of the side recently. The Wanderers boss is likely to retain his three-at-the-back system.

Richie Wellens almost has a fully fit squad to select on Friday night. The only absentee is the former Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder, Darren Gibson.

Predicted lineups

Bolton Wanderers: (3-4-2-1)

Crellin; Brockbank, Santos, Delaney; Kioso, Sarcevic, White, Gordon; Crawford, Delfoneso; Gnahoua.

Salford City: (4-2-3-1)

Hladky; Bernard, Eastham, Turnbull, Touray; Lowe, Threkheld; Thomas-Asante, Henderson, Hunter; Wilson.

Ones to watch

Bolton will be pinning their hopes on midfielder Antoni Sarcevic. The 28-year-old midfielder already has three goals from central midfield this season and is a creative force in the middle.

With Doyle missing from the side, Bolton will need goals from other areas of the pitch and Evatt will hope that Sarcevic can provide them.

Salford have plenty of danger men going forward, none more influential than Ian Henderson. The 34-year-old forward joined The Ammies from Rochdale in the summer after earning legend status at Spotland after seven years of service.

His start to his Salford career has gone well too. He has four goals so far this season and is his sides top goalscorer. The new manager Wellens will hope he can get his league tenure off to a flying start live on Sky.

How to watch

With the Premier League and Championship taking the weekend off for international fixtures, Sky are now turning their attention to the lower echelons of the football league. Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football on Friday 13th November from 7pm.