Christian Fuchs: From left-back to centre-back 

At the grand age of 34, Christian Fuchs' experience is still as vital as it was back in 2015, when he first signed for Leicester City.

Whilst his role within the squad has decreased with time over his five years at the King Power Stadium, the Austrian is still a more than capable performer when called upon by Brendan Rodgers.

With injury issues in the defensive line combined with a hectic fixture list, Fuchs has proved his importance to the Foxes once more, filling in at a position that isn't predominantly his strongest, but one where he has been a crucial asset nonetheless.

Filling in at centre-back

Before Leicester's trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal back in October, the only appearances Fuchs had made were in the Europa League against Zorya Luhansk, a Carabao Cup defeat to the Gunners and a 10-minute cameo off the bench in the 5-2 demolition of Manchester City. With key defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans ruled out and a lack of defensive depth, Fuchs was drafted in to play on the left-side of a three-man central defence.

Forming a back three with new recruit Wesley Fofana and fellow youngster James Justin, the former Schalke 04 full-back has played part in a six-game winning streak for Leicester - conceding just two goals in that time.

Fuchs has played the centre-back role briefly before for Rodgers' side during his time in the East Midlands, but with the Austrian the most experienced man in the five-man defence, the onus was on him to take the main responsibility. As a pro coming towards the latter stages of his career - a permanent switch to a more central role could be on the cards.

In his four Premier League appearances, the 34-year-old has consistently produced assured defensive displays, winning 63% of duels he's faced as well as emerging the victor in 55% of his aerial battles this season - a stellar factor as to why Leicester currently sit top of the table.

Embed from Getty Images

Where is Fuchs likely to play for the rest of the season?

Fortunately for the Foxes, several key players are expected to be back in contention following the international break.

Jonny Evans featured against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the break, whilst his partner at the back Soyuncu doesn't require an operation on a knee injury sustained last month, and therefore is likely to return before the Christmas schedule.

There will also be revolutionary summer signing Timothy Castagne who will have recovered from a hamstring problem and the long-anticipated return of Ricardo Pereira after his lengthy injury spell.

Embed from Getty Images

It could mean that whilst Fuchs will retain his place in the starting line-up for the next few weeks, the Austrian will return to a place on the bench with the Foxes' star players returning.

With the added pressure of Europe however - where Fuchs has featured in every game - it is more than likely that he could well slot in at centre-back where he has featured in six of his eight appearances this season.

With promising academy graduate Luke Thomas expected to be allocated the role of second in command at left wing-back as he continues his first-team development, this seems like the best option for Fuchs going forward.

Embed from Getty Images

How it could have been different

In his years at Leicester, Fuchs has made no secret of his desire to one day relocate to New York City in the USA where his family currently live.

Upon arriving at Leicester back in 2015, the defender had originally planned to stay for the length of his three-year contract, however after discussions with the club, agreed to extend his stay at the club.

Towards the end of last season there was also debate as to whether Fuchs would commit to another deal, however Rodgers encouraged the Austrian to sign for another year, something he chose to do.

It's still unclear as to whether Fuchs will still be at Leicester next season, but as a fan favourite, his departure would be sorely missed especially since he has transformed into a hugely versatile and useful asset despite possibly entering the twilight of his career.