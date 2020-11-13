Why are Wolves struggling to score this campaign

With eight games of the new Premier League season having been played, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not made a bad start as they sit ininth on 13 points.

However, it is fair to say that they are struggling to find the back of the net on a consistent basis as they have only scored eight goals so far in the current campaign.

This is a poor tally considering that only Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Burnley have netted less than the Wanderers.

The question now is what is going wrong attacking wise for Wolves and what can Nuno Espirito Santo do to help resolve the current goalscoring rut that they are currently undergoing.

Reliant on Jimenez

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez who claimed 27 goals in all competitions last season has so far this season scored four of the club's goals in the league.

This is after converting against Sheffield United, Manchester City, Leeds United and Newcastle United with the Pack's remaining goals coming from Romain Saiss, Pedro Neto, loanee Ryan Ait Nouri and Daniel Podence.

Consequently this a clear indication that Jimenez is their main source of goals and if either the service into him is not quite good enough or he is being nullified which has been the case recently, Wolves, as a result, struggle to regularly find the back of the net.

The miss of Jota

Their lack of goals has further not been helped by the fact that Diogo Jota departed the club to join Liverpool for £41 million and in his three years at the Wanderers, the Portuguese forward scored 44 goals in 131 games.

This is evidence that Wolves arguably miss Jota, especially since that he has made a good start for the Champions this season and due to how none of the forwards other than Jimenez have found the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Also in his spell at the club he formed a good partnership with the Mexican international especially when they played in two upfront system but with Jota no longer available for selection, this arguably could have a negative impact on Jimenez’s future form.

Therefore, when the January transfer window comes around if Wolves are still struggling to score goals regularly it may be vital that Santo ensures that they bring in an out and out forward to provide much-needed backup to Jimenez.

Then with the club selling the Portuguese for a large sum of money, with the owners being known to like to balance out the books, this could still be achieved if they did recruit a new forward into the club.

Giving Silva time

The other alternative is to give new record club signing Fabio Silva a chance in the Premier League as he has only made four appearances all of which have come from the bench.

Despite him only being 18 years of age Nuno clearly believes he has the potential to become a great forward for the future shown by him purchasing the Portuguese for £35 million in the summer.

Consequently, with the Wanderers currently struggling in the attacking phase of play, this argument would be the perfect time to give the youngster a chance in a Black and Gold shirt instead of just substituting him on late on in games.

However, there is no doubt that trying to start him on a regular basis would be a risk due to his young age as Santo may feel that he needs more time to develop before feeling that the forward is ready for consistent appearances in the top flight.