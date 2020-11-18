Michael Owen heaps praise on Arsenal's 'goal machine' Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah became England Under-21's highest scorer this season, this highlights his eye to find the back of the net.

Last night, he scored another brace against Albania. He has hugely impressed for the Young Lions this season, what does he need to do to get a chance in the Premier League?

Alexandre Lacazette has struggled this season. Is it now time for 'Eddie' to take his chance in the big time?

FOX IN THE BOX

Much like Michael Owen himself, Nketiah has a knack for picking up great positions in the box, being in the right place at the right time so often.

Michael emphasises the importance of this and why it sets Eddie apart from other young forwards:

'He's got a real smell for it... he knows where the ball's going to drop. I like his movement. I like his hunger to score goals', said Owen after Nketiah's brace against Albania.

With a vast majority of the 20-year olds goals coming from within the 12 yards between the penalty spot and the goal - his movement and hunger to get in these positions is something Owen is a big fan of.

ABILITY TO OVERCOME ADVERSITY

The ex-England and ex-Liverpool player touches on Eddie's ability to overcome adversity.

As he puts it 'some players are confidence players. If you miss a penalty... you go missing all game. If you've got pure self-belief. It just shrugs off you and you're just onto the next one.'

The U21 striker has had penalties saved twice for England but on both occassions goes on to score later in the game anyway.

This demonstrates the youngster's ability to overcome adversity - an important trait if you are to make it at the top level.

HIGH HOPES FOR THE FUTURE

Owen has put his neck on the line with his rave review on Arsenal's second-choice striker. Referencing the way he 'shrugs' off the disappointment of a penalty miss with two goals, Owen states:

'With that type of attitude, with the way he plays, he's just going to be a goal machine all his career'

The England legend has gone big with his prediction that Nketiah will be a 'goal machine' across his career.

The big challenge for Eddie now is mirroring his prolific goalscoring at Under-21 level in the Premier League proper for Arsenal.

Currently playing second-fiddle behind the under-performing Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta's insistence to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left, the England striker must become the 'goal machine' at senior level.

WHAT EDDIE NEEDS TO DO NOW?

Having said all of this, Owen still acknowledges there is a way for Eddie to go before he can become the level of player he has the ability to reach.

'The key for [Eddie] is trying to get consistently into that Arsenal team, and then all his horizons are open.'

This rings true for the young lion. He has a tremendous chance this season to establish himself as the starting number 9 for Arsenal as Lacazette has brought his poor 2019/20 form into the new season.

Arteta has said he picks his number nine based on performance and application in training. It is time Nketiah turns the heat up on his rival for a starting birth in the Arsenal team.

OPINION: SHOULD EDDIE BE GIVEN A GO?

As stated earlier - Lacazette is struggling for Arsenal at the moment of this writing. Many Arsenal fans have called for him to be dropped from the team entirely.

Arteta insists on playing captain Aubameyang on the left and with only other natural number nine in the team, Gabriel Martinelli, currently sidelined it could be Eddie's turn for a run of games in the side.

The Gunners' next game is at Elland Road against Leeds United - where Eddie Nketiah had a particularly successful albeit frustrating time.

It will be intriguing to see if Mikel gives Nketiah a chance to play against the side where he really made a name for himself last season.