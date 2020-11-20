Arsenal vs Leeds United: Predicted lineup

After the long international break, Arsenal travel to Leeds United for the Premier League fixture. 'The Gunners' will be looking to bounce back after the heavy loss against Aston Villa.

The visitors are likely to run a 3-4-3 formation, here is the predicted lineup:

Defence

Bernd Leno - The German is almost definite to start between the sticks for the visitors, as Arteta has made very clear.

Kieran Tierney - As usual, Tierney will be set to start for Arsenal. He will be hoping to do much better than he did against Israel earlier in the week.

Gabriel Magalhaes - He has been one of Arsenal's best performers this season, it is certain that he will begin this match.

David Luiz - The Brazilian is set to return to the starting lineup. He would replace Rob Holding, who was extremely poor in the last Premier League fixture.

Hector Bellerin - There is little competition for this position, it appears that Bellerin has this one locked down. Cedric Soares is the next option but it is very unlikely that he would be able to take the Spaniard's place.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey is unavailable for the match against Leeds. It is likely that Xhaka will fill the role.

Dani Ceballos - Ceballos will be looking to complete the midfield. Mohammed Elneny would have been the likely option, however he has tested positive with COVID-19.

Buyako Saka - Saka has been one of Arsenal's brightest sparks in recent years. He will be looking to continue his strong performances at Elland Road.

Attack

Nicolas Pepe - With Willian producing poor performances consistently, Arteta may be looking to adjust the attack. Pepe has been playing well in the Europa League and this could be his chance to impress.

Alexandre Lacazette - The Frenchman has not had a good run of form recently, however it is still likely that he will receive a starting spot against Leeds.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal will need their star-man to start scoring more if they are to rise up the places in the table. After the international break Aubameyang will be hungry for goals and this Leeds side could be on the receiving end.