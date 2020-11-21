Arsenal vs Leeds United - the three key battles

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side travels to Elland Road for the first time since 2011, but for the first time in 16 years within the Premier League. For the Gunners there are three key battles that they will need to overcome if they are to come away with three points.

Mikel Arteta v Marcelo Biesla

Inexperience/Naivety vs Experience/Wisdom

Arteta has managed the fewest games of all the Premier League managers - including Scott Parker and Frank Lampard. Also the youngest coach in the league by 2 years.

His inexperience has come to a head in recent weeks at the Emirates Stadium as he has lost two league home games in a row against Leicester City and Aston Villa.

His naivety at home however has served as promising away; with recent wins at Old Trafford against Manchester United, Anfield against Liverpool and The King Power against Leicester.

His tactical approach seems to suit on the road. His next task does not, however, get any easier. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side have made a terrific start back to life in the top-flight of English football.

With big performances in a draw at the Etihad against Manchester City and a comfortable win at Villa Park against Villa, they pose a real threat to even the best of sides in the league.

Marcelo is an old-school coach, credited with crucial roles in the managerial paths of both Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino. For Mikel, he is part of the same lineage; having acted as the assistant manager under the former.

Both Mikel and Marcelo share the same view on football - with playing out from the back and high pressing being a key feature within both footballing philosophies. Arteta must outsmart the genius Bielsa if he is to collect three points in West Yorkshire.

Patrick Bamford v Gabriel

The hot in-form English striker, Patrick Bamford, who has 7 goals and 2 assists in his first 8 games to top-flight English football for the ex-Chelsea man.

His role in Marcelo Bielsa's pressing side is a match made in heaven. Having struggled in his last season in the Premier League for Middlesbrough - Bielsa has the English number 9 firing.

Cast as the man who presses from the front, holds up the ball and brings his fellow forwards into the game and gets into the box for crosses and pull-backs. Arsenal's new Brazilian centre-half will have his work cut out for him.

In his last start against Aston Villa, it was the newly-signed defender's first poor display as the defence crumbled to the Villains pressure in the last 20-30 minutes of the game.

Gabriel struggled against the energetic Ollie Watkins and will have a similar amount of work cut out for him when he faces the non-stop runner in Bamford.

If Leeds are to win this game, the Englishman will play an important role - Arsenal and Gabriel particularly (Gunner's main man at the back this season) will have to stifle his influence on the game.

Kalvin Phillips return vs a Partey-less Arsenal midfield

Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that newly-signed Ghanian powerhouse midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the game due to a thigh injury sustained in their last league game against Villa.

A mix in fortunes in comparison to the Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa who suggested we may be in store for a return of the highly-important Kalvin Phillips in the Leeds side which he has been out of since their loss against Wolves.

A shoulder injury which was supposed to keep the English midfielder out until December at the earliest has not been as bad as initially thought.

If he is to return to the Leeds starting XI against Arsenal, the Arsenal midfield without their main man of late, Thomas Partey, will have to be at their very best.

With recent news coming out of training regarding a bust-up between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos, the Spaniard's second disciplinary issue since the start of the season - after a public spat against Eddie Nketiah in the warm-up at Craven Cottage against Fulham on the opening day.

One would maybe be surprised to see Ceballos or Luiz in the starting XI. With this in mind, along with Mikel's rave review of Joe Willock's performances in recent weeks in his pre-match conference.

It is likely the Gunners field a midfield pivot of the Swiss Granit Xhaka and the Englishman - with Mohamed Elneny also to miss the game due to a positive coronavirus test.

The untested duo could struggle against the return of the heartbeat of the Leeds United team in Kalvin Phillips.